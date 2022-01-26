Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Gratomic, Ridgeline Minerals, Audacious, Universal Ibogaine and CytoDyn

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla forecasts the key in today’s earnings update click here
- Nevada Silver reports promising final assay results from 2021 drilling at Corcoran Silver-Gold project in Nevada click here
- Los Andes Copper says investors should expect a “steady stream” of drill results in 2022 from its Vizcachitas project in Chile click here
- Taglich Brothers sees substantial growth ahead for Bridgeline Digital; maintains 'Speculative Buy' rating on the stock click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on HighGold Mining after Alaska surface sampling results click here
- Gratomic resumes its Capim Grosso graphite project drilling program in Brazil click here
- Vejii Holdings says it sees its FY2022 revenue reaching C$10M to C$12M click here
- Psyched Wellness says preliminary study data indicates its proprietary extract AMR-1 holds anti-inflammatory properties click here
- NEO Battery wins final site approval for land use of 2.5 acres for NBMSiDE commercial plant facility in South Korea click here
- Alpine 4 forms RCA Batteries Corporation, a joint venture between its RCA Commercial and ElecJet subsidiaries click here
- Ridgeline Minerals inks deal to acquire the Robber Gulch oxide gold project from EMX Royalty click here
- Hillcrest Energy announces the addition of James Bolen as commercialization consultant click here
- Predictmedix to launch infectious diseases clinical trial in North American hospital for FDA medical device classification of Safe Entry Stations click here
- American Resources says it supports the proposed US Senate bill for a rare earth metals strategic reserve click here
- Sanatana reports first copper results from Tarn Zone in its Oweegee Copper-Gold project in British Columbia click here
- PharmaDrug initiates manufacturing of PD-001 for clinical programs in rare cancers and COVID-19 click here
- Aurania Resources updates on activity in Ecuador; suspends most field activity due to coronavirus click here
- Audacious accelerating its multi-market entry strategy, its says in corporate update click here
- ImagineAR announces newly voted Baseball Hall of Fame member David Ortiz hologram available on FameDays.com click here
- Karora announces record annual gold production from Beta Hunt and Higginsville mines in Western Australia click here
- CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial technology purchase by US-based greenhouse grower click here
- Adcore says its subsidiary wins multiple awards in APAC Search Awards 2022 click here
- Falcon Gold appoints publishing veteran Michelle Suzuki to its board of directors click here
- Mednow recognized as 2022 Best Workplace – Start-upsNeo Lithium announces closing of plan of arrangement with Zijin Mining Group click here
- Xigem Technologies adds seasoned professional Ezio D'Onofrio to its board click here
- Universal Ibogaine enters deal with Psygen Labs to secure a supply of GMP ibogaine click here
- i-80 Gold intersects high-grade gold in underground drilling at its Granite Creek property in Nevada click here
- CytoDyn on the hunt for a new CEO as it unveils changes in leadership team click here
- BioHarvest Sciences projects significant revenue growth for 2022 as its business approaches scaling point click here
- BioSig Technologies receives boost for its PURE EP technology with award of patent claims click here
- Gratomic announces launch of ‘Operational Readiness’ of its Aukam Graphite Processing Plant in Namibia click here
