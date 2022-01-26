Recommendations for CIOs to Master Their Digital Domains Will Drive the Discussion at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on February 24

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on February 24. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative security and business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



The 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit will focus on the role that technology leaders can play in partnering with the CEO and the executive team to identify how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and analytics can be leverages to create new business models and go-to-market opportunities.



“In the digital business landscape, the CIO is now effectively the CEO of digital transformation,” said Hunter Muller President and CEO at HMG Strategy. “As CIOs and business technology leaders enabled their companies to pivot to a remote workplace, this has created new opportunities for tech executives to work even more closely with the CEO and the senior leadership team to reimagine the business and drive new waves of innovation.”

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit on February 24 will include:

Paul Bellack , Global CIO, Magna International

, Global CIO, Magna International Dennis Hodges , CIO, Inteva Products LLC

, CIO, Inteva Products LLC Kyoko Kobayashi , Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group

, Managing Partner, CIOs Beyond Borders Group Kin Lee-Yow , CIO, CAA Club Group

, CIO, CAA Club Group Samantha Liscio , Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network

, Chief Technology Information Officer, Canada’s CIO of the Year 2020, Public Sector, NIHR Clinical Research Network David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Global CISO, Deloitte Sanjib Sahoo , EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro

, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro Jamal Shah , Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc.

, Managing Partner, Causal Effects, Inc. Gary Sorrentino, Chairman of the Zoom CISO Council, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Digital Transformation Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, BetterCloud, the CIO Association of Canada, Darktrace, Globant, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Toronto, Skybox Security, Strata, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

