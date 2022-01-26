WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab Accepts Cryptocurrency as Payment for Addiction Treatment Services

Plant City, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant City, Florida -

Plant City, FL - WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab, a leading behavioral health center in Florida, joins major businesses in accepting cryptocurrency as payment for their high-quality addiction treatment programs, helping to make care more accessible for those who require comprehensive addiction treatment. Greater accessibility to alcohol and drug rehab helps to provide life-saving services and is an important part of effective addiction treatment, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

As cryptocurrency becomes an efficient way to pay for goods and services around the world, WhiteSands is excited to announce that they will be accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as valid forms of payment for their inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment programs.

WhiteSands joins major companies such as Whole Foods, Home Depot, PayPal, and Microsoft among others in accepting cryptocurrency for their services. Cryptocurrencies have proven to be a reliable payment method with quick transaction times and ever-growing accessibility.

Newsweek magazine has ranked WhiteSands the #1 addiction treatment center in Florida for the past two years in a row. Newsweek’s annual rankings are based on a survey of healthcare professionals in the state and reflect the facility’s quality of service, reputation, accreditation, accommodations, amenities, and follow-up care.

Through professional recognition as well as the positive feedback of thousands of clients who’ve completed treatment at WhiteSands, the center has established itself as a leading drug and alcohol rehab center serving residents in all corners of Florida. With three inpatient centers and eighteen outpatient centers located throughout Central and Southwest Florida, WhiteSands is able to help between 250 and 300 patients heal from the root causes of addiction every month.

WhiteSands offers specialized dual diagnosis treatment for patients suffering from co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders. Mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder co-occur with addiction frequently and are often the driving force behind substance abuse as people turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health and substance use disorders in tandem is critical to facilitate long-term recovery and prevent relapse after rehab.

WhiteSands provides all levels of addiction care including medical detox with 24/7 clinical oversight, flexible lengths of stay, both inpatient and outpatient treatment services, and aftercare to provide strong support as clients transition back to daily life. They also provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) which has proven to be a powerful tool in overcoming opioid addiction.

With the addition of cryptocurrency as a valid payment option, WhiteSands hopes to make their expert services more easily available to anyone suffering from drug or alcohol addiction in Florida or from out-of-state. Payment can be done effortlessly with cryptocurrency and the personalized addiction treatment plan can begin right away.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

Find help today at WhiteSands and pay via Bitcoin or Ethereum so that effective treatment for substance use disorder can begin. To speak with a treatment specialist anytime day or night call (877) 640-7820 or visit www.whitesandstreatment.com.

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Plant City

(877) 640-7820

2011 North Wheeler Street, Plant City, FL 33563



