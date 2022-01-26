Realfinity is Excited to Continue Expanding Their HomeDashboard Platform

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2020, Realfinity's HomeDashboard platform has empowered U.S. homeowners with valuable data pertaining to their homes and the housing industry. The companies unique go-to-market strategy through partnering with lenders and realtors has allowed for rapid user growth.

"Our mission is it to make financial management for homes more accessible and transparent and ultimately create wealth for the end consumer. As a millennial and first-time homebuyer, I know how hard it can be to maneuver financial decisions in rapidly changing markets," said Luca Dahlhausen, Co-Founder.

As a new venture in the mortgage industry, the company is continually expanding their reach and inviting new faces to join their mission— so Realfinity is excited to welcome Mark McLaughlin to their team as an Advisor.

Mark joins the Realfinity family with 30 years of experience after acting as the CEO of Pacific Union International, the largest independent residential real estate brokerage in California, and as a former President at Compass for the California region.

With his expertise and knowledge, Mark is ready to help implement the company's vision—delivering homeowners with the quality information they deserve.

"As a strategic advisor to the executive suite of LendUS and Realfinity, it's exciting to see the rapid adoption of 100,000+ homeowners on HomeDashboard," said McLaughlin. "The Realfinity business model of cobranding with loan officers and real estate professionals takes advantage of the respective professionals that own the clients' trust."

As the company looks toward the future, its management will continue to add team members to the family who are passionate about the collective industry they work in.

"In 2022, I can see Realfinity reaching an install base of 250,000 consumers. The HomeDashboard app empowers consumers with real time information about their home value, its equity and special offers to optimize debt to asset or income values," McLaughlin said, "Real estate professionals can co-brand HomeDashboard to stay in real-time contact with past clients and future clients."

Media

https://vimeo.com/585148709

About Realfinity: Realfinity connects local expertise through a digital concierge experience. Since 2020, the company has been passionate about building a unique team to push our Real-Fin-Tech vision. Realfinity's vision is to connect local real estate experts with local finance experts through an automated, scalable platform that delivers quality data to homeowners — for free.

Realfinity stems from our founders' and investors' real estate brokerages and mortgage banks; its main goal is to help deliver customized and high-quality asset management to clients.

Media Contact:

Luca Dahlhausen

Co-Founder and GM

ldalhlhausen@realfinity.io

925-595-3942

1276 South Venetian Way

Miami, FL 33139

