Brookline Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Results

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $28.5 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $28.8 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $26.7 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.



For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported record net income of $115.4 million, or $1.48 per basic and diluted share. This compared to $47.6 million, or $0.60 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented on the Company’s performance, “I am pleased with our strong financial performance and earnings growth in 2021. We finished the year with exceptional loan growth and we are well positioned as we look forward to the coming year. In the fourth quarter we continued to build on our legacy of providing our customers with an array of robust financial offerings by launching Clarendon Private, an investment and wealth management company. This past year was challenging in many respects, and I would like to recognize our employees for their hard work and dedication throughout the year providing exceptional service to our customers. As we continue to navigate these challenging times, we remain cautiously optimistic for the future.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased $290.0 million to $8.6 billion from $8.3 billion at September 30, 2021, and decreased $339.8 million from $8.9 billion at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, total loans and leases were $7.2 billion, representing an increase of $222.8 million from September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $115.1 million from December 31, 2020.

The Company funded a total of 4,700 of Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the aggregate amount of $872.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, $67.7 million in PPP loans remain outstanding, net of deferred fees and costs of $1.7 million. Excluding PPP loan activity, the core loan portfolio grew $315.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to growth of $99.2 million in the third quarter.

Total investment securities at December 31, 2021 decreased $11.2 million to $720.9 million from $732.0 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased $25.5 million from $746.3 million at December 31, 2020. Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 increased $88.6 million to $327.7 million from $239.1 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased $107.2 million from $434.9 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 12.2 percent of total assets as compared to 11.7 percent and 13.2 percent as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million to $7.05 billion from $6.87 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased $139.2 million from $6.91 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total borrowed funds at December 31, 2021 increased $89.8 million to $357.3 million from $267.5 million at September 30, 2021 and decreased $462.9 million from $820.2 million at December 31, 2020.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 11.57 percent at December 31, 2021, as compared to 11.77 percent at September 30, 2021, and 10.53 percent at December 31, 2020. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 9.87 percent at December 31, 2021, as compared to 10.01 percent at September 30, 2021, and 8.86 percent at December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22 from $10.51 at September 30, 2021 to $10.73 at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.96 at December 31, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.8 million to $71.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 from $70.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The net interest margin decreased 1 basis point to 3.52 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from 3.53 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $5.1 million to $10.7 million from $5.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.8 million in loan level derivative income, net, and $1.4 million in gain on sales of loans and leases.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a negative provision of $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.1 million compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net charge-offs on equipment financing loans of $0.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in net charge-offs on commercial loans of $0.1 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 12 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 7 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.38 percent of total loans and leases at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.48 percent at September 30, 2021, and 1.57 percent at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.40 percent coverage at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.51 percent at September 30, 2021, and 1.69 percent at December 31, 2020.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of total nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.45 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 0.52 percent at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans and leases decreased $3.4 million to $32.5 million at December 31, 2021 from $35.9 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.39 percent at December 31, 2021 as compared to 0.44 percent at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets decreased $3.3 million to $33.2 million at December 31, 2021 from $36.5 million at September 30, 2021.

From March 1, 2020 through the earlier of January 1, 2022 or 60 days after the termination date of the national emergency declared by the President on March 13, 2020 concerning the COVID-19 outbreak, a financial institution may elect to suspend the requirements under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. for loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic that would otherwise be categorized as a troubled debt restructured, including impairment accounting. This troubled debt restructuring relief applies for the term of the loan modification that occurs during the applicable period for a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019. Financial institutions are required to maintain records of the volume of loans involved in modifications to which troubled debt restructuring relief is applicable. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 96 percent of loans granted an initial loan payment deferral have returned to payment status and 98 credits totaling $38.1 million or 0.5 percent of total loans outstanding have been modified.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.0 million to $42.9 million from $40.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.4 million in compensation and employee benefits and $0.7 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in advertising and marketing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 25.9 percent and 25.3 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.35 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 1.38 percent for the third quarter of 2021; and was 1.36 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.55 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The annualized return on average tangible stockholders' equity decreased to 13.84 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 14.15 percent for the third quarter of 2021; and was 14.35 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 6.17 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board approved a dividend of $0.125 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve

Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 71,461 $ 70,697 $ 71,106 $ 69,109 $ 68,225 $ 282,373 $ 260,163 Provision (credit) for credit losses 751 (3,110 ) (3,331 ) (2,147 ) (2,103 ) (7,837 ) 61,886 Non-interest income 10,699 5,586 5,910 4,794 4,219 26,989 24,644 Non-interest expense 42,909 40,922 37,966 40,811 40,038 162,608 160,844 Income before provision for income taxes 38,500 38,471 42,381 35,239 34,509 154,591 62,077 Net income 28,545 28,839 31,602 26,454 26,663 115,440 47,635 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.52 % 3.53 % 3.52 % 3.39 % 3.23 % 3.49 % 3.17 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.42 % 3.39 % 3.34 % 3.15 % 3.03 % 3.32 % 2.88 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.36 % 0.55 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 0.56 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 11.56 % 11.79 % 13.21 % 11.18 % 11.38 % 11.93 % 5.09 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 13.84 % 14.15 % 15.92 % 13.51 % 13.79 % 14.35 % 6.17 % Efficiency ratio (2) 52.23 % 53.64 % 49.30 % 55.22 % 55.27 % 52.56 % 56.47 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.48 $ 0.60 Net income — Diluted 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.34 0.34 1.48 0.60 Cash dividends declared 0.125 0.125 0.120 0.120 0.115 0.490 0.460 Book value per share (end of period) 12.82 12.61 12.44 12.10 12.05 12.82 12.05 Tangible book value per common share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.73 10.51 10.35 10.01 9.96 10.73 9.96 Stock price (end of period) 16.19 15.26 14.95 15.00 12.04 16.19 12.04 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,942,424 Total loans and leases 7,154,457 6,931,694 7,020,275 7,267,552 7,269,553 7,154,457 7,269,553 Total deposits 7,049,906 6,873,010 6,894,701 6,866,786 6,910,696 7,049,906 6,910,696 Total stockholders’ equity 995,342 978,452 972,252 945,399 941,778 995,342 941,778 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 33,177 $ 36,461 $ 34,588 $ 37,403 $ 44,963 $ 33,177 $ 44,963 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.50 % 0.39 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 99,084 $ 114,379 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.57 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 2,124 $ 1,255 $ 595 $ 1,760 $ 4,381 $ 5,734 $ 12,961 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.24 % 0.08 % 0.18 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.57 % 11.77 % 11.49 % 11.04 % 10.53 % 11.57 % 10.53 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.87 % 10.01 % 9.75 % 9.31 % 8.86 % 9.87 % 8.86 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 66,265 $ 28,865 $ 36,079 $ 41,284 $ 36,069 Short-term investments 261,472 210,279 284,370 89,643 398,848 Total cash and cash equivalents 327,737 239,144 320,449 130,927 434,917 Investment securities available-for-sale 720,866 732,020 694,151 729,901 745,822 Equity securities held-for-trading - - - 518 526 Total investment securities 720,866 732,020 694,151 730,419 746,348 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 4,103,040 3,909,011 3,815,581 3,790,341 3,823,826 Commercial loans and leases 1,887,136 1,869,686 2,038,851 2,324,202 2,274,899 Consumer loans 1,164,281 1,152,997 1,165,843 1,153,009 1,170,828 Total loans and leases 7,154,457 6,931,694 7,020,275 7,267,552 7,269,553 Allowance for loan and lease losses (99,084) (102,515) (106,474) (109,837) (114,379) Net loans and leases 7,055,373 6,829,179 6,913,801 7,157,715 7,155,174 Restricted equity securities 28,981 28,098 31,627 40,400 49,786 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 70,359 70,811 71,240 72,524 71,568 Right-of-use asset operating leases 20,508 21,879 22,682 23,180 24,143 Deferred tax asset 38,987 39,643 41,324 42,857 40,129 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,276 2,484 2,692 2,920 3,152 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 718 601 372 6,383 6,515 Other assets 176,390 188,363 203,199 192,058 250,265 Total assets $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,888,462 $ 1,816,116 $ 1,926,713 $ 1,724,170 $ 1,592,205 NOW accounts 604,097 513,032 495,598 481,988 513,948 Savings accounts 915,804 823,095 782,482 724,504 701,659 Money market accounts 2,358,306 2,393,362 2,250,651 2,192,468 2,018,977 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,117,695 1,141,861 1,178,131 1,273,105 1,389,998 Brokered deposit accounts 165,542 185,544 261,126 470,551 693,909 Total deposits 7,049,906 6,873,010 6,894,701 6,866,786 6,910,696 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 147,907 113,977 204,154 378,646 648,849 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,897 83,859 83,821 83,783 83,746 Other borrowed funds 125,517 69,703 75,039 83,574 87,652 Total borrowed funds 357,321 267,539 363,014 546,003 820,247 Operating lease liabilities 20,508 21,879 22,682 23,180 24,143 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,296 6,455 6,231 6,483 5,901 Reserve for unfunded credits 14,794 12,736 13,142 13,705 13,071 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 158,455 152,578 189,942 158,254 226,588 Total liabilities 7,607,280 7,334,197 7,489,712 7,614,411 8,000,646 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 736,826 735,990 738,557 737,882 737,178 Retained earnings, partially restricted 342,639 323,862 304,466 282,301 264,892 Accumulated other comprehensive income (110) 2,615 6,089 2,082 16,490 Treasury stock, at cost; 7,037,464 shares, 7,034,754 shares, 6,536,478 shares, 6,534,602 shares, and 6,525,783 shares, respectively (84,718) (84,684) (77,493) (77,463) (77,343) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 24,660 shares, 31,278 shares, 37,890 shares, 44,502 shares, and 51,114 shares, respectively (147) (183) (219) (255) (291) Total stockholders' equity 995,342 978,452 972,252 945,399 941,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 73,560 $ 74,332 $ 75,026 $ 75,009 $ 76,583 Debt securities 2,972 2,967 3,121 3,118 3,335 Marketable and restricted equity securities 325 313 233 301 490 Short-term investments 88 83 42 39 59 Total interest and dividend income 76,945 77,695 78,422 78,467 80,467 Interest expense: Deposits 4,055 4,571 5,380 6,707 8,825 Borrowed funds 1,429 2,427 1,936 2,651 3,417 Total interest expense 5,484 6,998 7,316 9,358 12,242 Net interest income 71,461 70,697 71,106 69,109 68,225 Provision (credit) for credit losses 751 (3,110 ) (3,331 ) (2,147 ) (2,103 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 70,710 73,807 74,437 71,256 70,328 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,653 2,629 3,015 2,281 2,358 Loan fees 448 487 607 599 588 Loan level derivative income, net 3,981 218 7 474 145 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net (32 ) - 1 (7 ) - Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 1,933 557 538 709 67 Other 1,716 1,695 1,742 738 1,061 Total non-interest income 10,699 5,586 5,910 4,794 4,219 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 28,598 27,206 25,161 25,821 25,054 Occupancy 3,558 3,567 3,832 4,004 3,806 Equipment and data processing 4,576 4,556 4,697 4,493 4,193 Professional services 1,151 1,072 1,245 1,226 1,338 FDIC insurance 617 662 657 1,044 1,630 Advertising and marketing 880 1,077 1,110 1,100 1,010 Amortization of identified intangible assets 208 208 228 232 312 Other 3,321 2,574 1,036 2,891 2,695 Total non-interest expense 42,909 40,922 37,966 40,811 40,038 Income before provision for income taxes 38,500 38,471 42,381 35,239 34,509 Provision for income taxes 9,955 9,632 10,779 8,785 7,846 Net income $ 28,545 $ 28,839 $ 31,602 $ 26,454 $ 26,663 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,610,608 78,000,261 78,150,364 78,143,752 78,533,351 Diluted 77,864,097 78,240,633 78,470,451 78,404,063 78,680,873 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.120 $ 0.120 $ 0.115 $ 0.115





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 297,927 $ 309,798 Debt securities 12,178 13,758 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,172 2,848 Short-term investments 252 413 Total interest and dividend income 311,529 326,817 Interest expense: Deposits 20,713 48,426 Borrowed funds 8,443 18,228 Total interest expense 29,156 66,654 Net interest income 282,373 260,163 (Credit) provision for credit losses (7,837 ) 61,886 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 290,210 198,277 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 10,578 9,050 Loan fees 2,095 2,048 Loan level derivative income, net 4,680 4,268 (Loss) gain on investment securities, net (38 ) 1,970 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 3,737 1,118 Other 5,937 6,190 Total non-interest income 26,989 24,644 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 106,786 100,985 Occupancy 14,961 15,386 Equipment and data processing 18,322 17,345 Professional services 4,694 5,157 FDIC insurance 2,980 4,229 Advertising and marketing 4,167 4,126 Amortization of identified intangible assets 876 1,271 Other 9,822 12,345 Total non-interest expense 162,608 160,844 Income before provision for income taxes 154,591 62,077 Provision for income taxes 39,151 14,442 Net income $ 115,440 $ 47,635 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,974,851 78,951,892 Diluted 78,243,416 79,103,289 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.480 $ 0.460





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 10,848 $ 10,963 $ 11,657 $ 3,611 $ 3,300 Multi-family mortgage - - - - - Construction - - - 3,853 3,853 Total commercial real estate loans 10,848 10,963 11,657 7,464 7,153 Commercial 2,318 2,539 3,207 3,161 7,702 Equipment financing 15,014 17,655 14,872 15,772 16,757 Condominium association 84 91 97 106 112 Total commercial loans and leases 17,416 20,285 18,176 19,039 24,571 Residential mortgage 3,909 4,150 3,638 3,722 5,587 Home equity 285 461 744 793 1,136 Other consumer 1 1 1 2 1 Total consumer loans 4,195 4,612 4,383 4,517 6,724 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 32,459 35,860 34,216 31,020 38,448 Other real estate owned - - - 5,328 5,415 Other repossessed assets 718 601 372 1,055 1,100 Total nonperforming assets $ 33,177 $ 36,461 $ 34,588 $ 37,403 $ 44,963 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 1 $ 838 $ 3,154 $ 1,179 $ 11,975 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 12,580 13,526 14,387 16,770 11,483 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 6,709 6,655 6,410 6,293 7,476 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 19,289 $ 20,181 $ 20,797 $ 23,063 $ 18,959 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.39 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.50 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 102,515 $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 119,971 Charge-offs (2,562 ) (1,600 ) (1,221 ) (2,143 ) (4,810 ) Recoveries 438 345 626 383 429 Net charge-offs (2,124 ) (1,255 ) (595 ) (1,760 ) (4,381 ) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * (1,307 ) (2,704 ) (2,768 ) (2,782 ) (1,211 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.57 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ - $ (1 ) $ 17 $ - $ 3,444 Commercial loans and leases 2,143 1,276 695 1,809 1,011 Consumer loans (19 ) (20 ) (117 ) (49 ) (74 ) Total net charge-offs $ 2,124 $ 1,255 $ 595 $ 1,760 $ 4,381 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.24 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include provision (credit) of $2.1 million, $(0.4) million, $(0.6) million, $0.6 million, and $(0.9) million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 respectively.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 727,734 $ 2,972 1.63 % $ 713,593 $ 2,967 1.66 % $ 770,414 $ 3,334 1.73 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 27,019 325 4.81 % 28,877 313 4.33 % 51,469 491 3.81 % Short-term investments 224,573 88 0.16 % 220,110 83 0.15 % 223,665 59 0.10 % Total investments 979,326 3,385 1.38 % 962,580 3,363 1.40 % 1,045,548 3,884 1.49 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,996,647 35,762 3.50 % 3,851,677 35,124 3.57 % 3,833,172 35,526 3.63 % Commercial loans (3) 820,932 10,146 4.84 % 901,862 11,715 5.09 % 1,260,883 11,936 3.71 % Equipment financing (3) 1,092,457 18,175 6.65 % 1,079,059 17,725 6.57 % 1,086,855 18,626 6.86 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 796,326 6,785 3.41 % 788,874 6,989 3.54 % 803,884 7,530 3.75 % Other consumer loans (3) 368,087 2,751 2.96 % 364,914 2,830 3.07 % 385,818 3,020 3.10 % Total loans and leases 7,074,449 73,619 4.16 % 6,986,386 74,383 4.26 % 7,370,612 76,638 4.16 % Total interest-earning assets 8,053,775 77,004 3.82 % 7,948,966 77,746 3.91 % 8,416,160 80,522 3.83 % Non-interest-earning assets 408,456 411,669 458,307 Total assets $ 8,462,231 $ 8,360,635 $ 8,874,467 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 528,335 101 0.08 % $ 502,093 116 0.09 % $ 451,014 126 0.11 % Savings accounts 897,821 219 0.10 % 785,657 248 0.12 % 701,378 245 0.14 % Money market accounts 2,430,496 1,615 0.26 % 2,387,080 1,616 0.27 % 1,947,686 1,546 0.32 % Certificates of deposit 1,129,645 2,072 0.73 % 1,160,113 2,430 0.83 % 1,452,867 5,718 1.57 % Brokered deposit accounts 116,611 48 0.16 % 216,112 161 0.30 % 746,281 1,190 0.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,102,908 4,055 0.32 % 5,051,055 4,571 0.36 % 5,299,226 8,825 0.66 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 76,786 117 0.59 % 119,043 1,152 3.79 % 619,844 2,118 1.34 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,878 1,241 5.92 % 83,840 1,242 5.92 % 83,725 1,245 5.95 % Other borrowed funds 112,137 71 0.25 % 76,380 33 0.17 % 81,320 54 0.26 % Total borrowings 272,801 1,429 2.05 % 279,263 2,427 3.40 % 784,889 3,417 1.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,375,709 5,484 0.40 % 5,330,318 6,998 0.52 % 6,084,115 12,242 0.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,892,763 1,827,501 1,587,618 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 206,237 224,445 265,440 Total liabilities 7,474,709 7,382,264 7,937,173 Stockholders’ equity 987,522 978,371 937,294 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,462,231 $ 8,360,635 $ 8,874,467 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 71,520 3.42 % 70,748 3.39 % 68,280 3.03 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 59 51 55 Net interest income $ 71,461 $ 70,697 $ 68,225 Net interest margin (5) 3.52 % 3.53 % 3.23 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 729,147 $ 12,178 1.67 % $ 750,689 $ 13,823 1.84 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 34,074 1,172 3.44 % 61,873 2,862 4.63 % Short-term investments 217,784 252 0.12 % 186,617 413 0.22 % Total investments 981,005 13,602 1.39 % 999,179 17,098 1.71 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,854,357 139,451 3.57 % 3,781,201 148,438 3.86 % Commercial loans (3) 1,020,627 47,647 4.61 % 1,140,699 41,391 3.57 % Equipment financing (3) 1,081,287 71,906 6.65 % 1,074,561 75,563 7.03 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 788,614 27,933 3.54 % 810,855 31,392 3.87 % Other consumer loans (3) 369,326 11,209 3.03 % 402,672 13,255 3.28 % Total loans and leases 7,114,211 298,146 4.19 % 7,209,988 310,039 4.30 % Total interest-earning assets 8,095,216 311,748 3.85 % 8,209,167 327,137 3.99 % Non-interest-earning assets 422,984 474,402 Total assets $ 8,518,200 $ 8,683,569 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 502,189 493 0.10 % $ 408,374 484 0.12 % Savings accounts 793,141 950 0.12 % 670,217 1,503 0.22 % Money market accounts 2,288,740 6,214 0.27 % 1,817,085 9,519 0.52 % Certificates of deposit 1,210,451 11,758 0.97 % 1,577,104 30,355 1.92 % Brokered deposit accounts 338,734 1,298 0.38 % 512,803 6,565 1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,133,255 20,713 0.40 % 4,985,583 48,426 0.97 % Borrowings: Advances from the FHLBB 232,175 3,302 1.40 % 859,389 12,842 1.47 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,821 4,967 5.93 % 83,667 5,038 6.02 % Other borrowed funds 88,818 174 0.20 % 90,587 348 0.38 % Total borrowings 404,814 8,443 2.06 % 1,033,643 18,228 1.73 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,538,069 29,156 0.53 % 6,019,226 66,654 1.11 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,787,959 1,451,556 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 224,634 276,712 Total liabilities 7,550,662 7,747,494 Stockholders’ equity 967,538 936,075 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,518,200 $ 8,683,569 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 282,592 3.32 % 260,483 2.88 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 219 320 Net interest income $ 282,373 $ 260,163 Net interest margin (5) 3.49 % 3.17 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets.





BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months

Ended December 31, At and for the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income $ 28,545 $ 26,663 $ 115,440 $ 47,635 Less: Security (losses) gains (after-tax) (24 ) - (28 ) 1,511 Operating earnings $ 28,569 $ 26,663 $ 115,468 $ 46,124 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 1.48 $ 0.58 Diluted 0.37 0.34 1.48 0.58 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 77,610,608 78,533,351 77,974,851 78,951,892 Diluted 77,864,097 78,680,873 78,243,416 79,103,289 Return on average assets * 1.35 % 1.20 % 1.36 % 0.55 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * - % - % - % 0.02 % Operating return on average assets * 1.35 % 1.20 % 1.36 % 0.53 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 0.56 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * - % - % - % 0.02 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.38 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 0.54 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 11.56 % 11.38 % 11.93 % 5.09 % Less: Security (losses) gains (after-tax) * (0.01 )% - % - % 0.16 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 11.57 % 11.38 % 11.93 % 4.93 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 13.84 % 13.79 % 14.35 % 6.17 % Less: Security (losses) gains (after-tax) * (0.01 )% - % - % 0.20 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 13.85 % 13.79 % 14.35 % 5.97 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 28,545 $ 28,839 $ 31,602 $ 26,454 $ 26,663 $ 115,440 $ 47,635 Average total assets $ 8,462,231 $ 8,360,635 $ 8,540,228 $ 8,714,158 $ 8,874,467 $ 8,518,200 $ 8,683,569 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,804 163,011 163,224 163,457 163,758 163,122 164,227 Average tangible assets $ 8,299,427 $ 8,197,624 $ 8,377,004 $ 8,550,701 $ 8,710,709 $ 8,355,078 $ 8,519,342 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.51 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.38 % 0.56 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 987,522 $ 978,371 $ 957,207 $ 946,482 $ 937,294 $ 967,538 $ 936,075 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 162,804 163,011 163,224 163,457 163,758 163,122 164,227 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 824,718 $ 815,360 $ 793,983 $ 783,025 $ 773,536 $ 804,416 $ 771,848 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 13.84 % 14.15 % 15.92 % 13.51 % 13.79 % 14.35 % 6.17 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 995,342 $ 978,452 $ 972,252 $ 945,399 $ 941,778 $ 995,342 $ 941,778 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,276 2,484 2,692 2,920 3,152 2,276 3,152 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 832,639 $ 815,541 $ 809,133 $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 832,639 $ 778,199 Total assets $ 8,602,622 $ 8,312,649 $ 8,461,964 $ 8,559,810 $ 8,942,424 $ 8,602,622 $ 8,942,424 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 2,276 2,484 2,692 2,920 3,152 2,276 3,152 Tangible assets $ 8,439,919 $ 8,149,738 $ 8,298,845 $ 8,396,463 $ 8,778,845 $ 8,439,919 $ 8,778,845 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 9.87 % 10.01 % 9.75 % 9.31 % 8.86 % 9.87 % 8.86 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 832,639 $ 815,541 $ 809,133 $ 782,052 $ 778,199 $ 832,639 $ 778,199 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 7,037,464 7,034,754 6,536,478 6,534,602 6,525,783 7,037,464 6,525,783 Unallocated ESOP shares 24,660 31,278 37,890 44,502 51,114 24,660 51,114 Unvested restricted shares 500,098 502,808 448,105 449,981 458,800 500,098 458,800 Number of common shares outstanding 77,614,950 77,608,332 78,154,699 78,148,087 78,141,475 77,614,950 78,141,475 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.73 $ 10.51 $ 10.35 $ 10.01 $ 9.96 $ 10.73 $ 9.96 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 99,084 $ 102,515 $ 106,474 $ 109,837 $ 114,379 $ 99,084 $ 114,379 Total loans and leases $ 7,154,457 $ 6,931,694 $ 7,020,275 $ 7,267,552 $ 7,269,553 $ 7,154,457 $ 7,269,553 Less: Total PPP loans 67,711 160,586 348,411 604,790 489,216 67,711 489,216 Total loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 7,086,746 $ 6,771,108 $ 6,671,864 $ 6,662,762 $ 6,780,337 $ 7,086,746 $ 6,780,337 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases less PPP loans 1.40 % 1.51 % 1.60 % 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.40 % 1.69 %

