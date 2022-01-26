Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, will participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference. A corporate presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company website at Events & Presentations - Bellicum with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

ICR Westwicke

858-356-5932

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com



