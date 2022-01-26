Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 26, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (the "Company," "Lam," "Lam Research") today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 26, 2021 (the “December 2021 quarter”).



Highlights for the December 2021 quarter were as follows:

Revenue of $4.23 billion.

U.S. GAAP gross margin of 46.8%, U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 31.7%, and U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $8.44.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.8%, non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue of 32.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.53.



Key Financial Data for the Quarters Ended

December 26, 2021 and September 26, 2021

(in thousands, except per-share data, percentages, and basis points)

U.S. GAAP December 2021 September 2021 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 4,226,604 $ 4,304,465 - 2 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.8 % 45.9 % + 90 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 31.7 % 31.9 % - 20 bps Diluted EPS $ 8.44 $ 8.27 + 2 % Non-GAAP December 2021 September 2021 Change Q/Q Revenue $ 4,226,604 $ 4,304,465 - 2 % Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.8 % 46.0 % + 80 bps Operating income as percentage of revenue 32.0 % 32.4 % - 40 bps Diluted EPS $ 8.53 $ 8.36 + 2 %

U.S. GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2021 quarter, revenue was $4,227 million, gross margin was $1,978 million, or 46.8% of revenue, operating expenses were $640 million, operating income was 31.7% of revenue, and net income was $1,195 million, or $8.44 per diluted share on a U.S. GAAP basis. This compares to revenue of $4,304 million, gross margin of $1,977 million, or 45.9% of revenue, operating expenses of $605 million, operating income of 31.9% of revenue, and net income of $1,180 million, or $8.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 26, 2021 (the “September 2021 quarter”).

Non-GAAP Financial Results

For the December 2021 quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was $1,979 million, or 46.8% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $627 million, non-GAAP operating income was 32.0% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income was $1,207 million, or $8.53 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP gross margin of $1,980 million, or 46.0% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses of $586 million, non-GAAP operating income of 32.4% of revenue, and non-GAAP net income of $1,192 million, or $8.36 per diluted share, for the September 2021 quarter.

“Lam delivered record calendar year 2021 financial performance within a robust wafer fabrication spending environment” said Tim Archer, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While supply chain conditions worsened in late December and are causing near-term impacts to our results, we expect wafer fabrication equipment investments to again increase in calendar year 2022, leading to another strong growth year for Lam.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Results

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased to $5.6 billion at the end of the December 2021 quarter compared to $4.9 billion at the end of the September 2021 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of $1.4 billion of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by $415 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement of employee stock-based compensation; $211 million of dividends paid to stockholders; and $138 million of capital expenditures.

Deferred revenue at the end of the December 2021 quarter increased to $1,458 million compared to $1,110 million as of the end of the September 2021 quarter. Lam's deferred revenue balance does not include shipments to customers in Japan, to whom title does not transfer until customer acceptances. Shipments to customers in Japan are classified as inventory at cost until the time of acceptance. The estimated future revenue from shipments to customers in Japan was approximately $328 million as of December 26, 2021 and $331 million as of September 26, 2021.

Revenue

The geographic distribution of revenue during the December 2021 quarter is shown in the following table:

Region Revenue China 26% Korea 25% Taiwan 18% Japan 12% Southeast Asia 9% United States 6% Europe 4%

The following table presents revenue disaggregated between system and customer support-related revenue:

Three Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 (In thousands) System revenue $ 2,740,173 $ 2,924,883 $ 2,307,421 Customer support-related revenue and other 1,486,431 1,379,582 1,148,816 $ 4,226,604 $ 4,304,465 $ 3,456,237

System revenue includes sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets.

Customer support-related revenue includes sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from our Reliant® product line.

Outlook

For the quarter ended March 27, 2022, Lam is providing the following guidance:

U.S. GAAP Reconciling

Items Non-GAAP Revenue $4.25 Billion +/- $300 Million — $4.25 Billion +/- $300 Million Gross margin as a percentage of revenue 45.0% +/- 1% $ 1 Million 45.0% +/- 1% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 29.2% +/- 1% $ 13 Million 29.5% +/- 1% Net income per diluted share $7.36 +/- $0.75 $ 12 Million $7.45 +/- $0.75 Diluted share count 141 Million — 141 Million

The information provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release and does not incorporate the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, balance sheet valuation adjustments, financing arrangements, other investments, or other significant arrangements that may be completed or recognized after the date of this release. U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items provided include only those items that are known and can be estimated as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from this model and the variations may be material. Reconciling items included above are as follows:

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $1 million.





Operating income as a percentage of revenue - amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, $13 million.





Net income per diluted share - amortization related to intangible assets acquired though business combinations, $13 million; amortization of note discounts, $1 million; and associated tax benefit for non-GAAP items ($2 million); totaling $12 million.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company’s non-GAAP results for both the December 2021 and September 2021 quarters exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, the effects of elective deferred compensation-related assets and liabilities, amortization of note discounts, and the income tax benefit of non-GAAP items.

Management uses non-GAAP gross margin, operating expense, operating income, operating income as a percentage of revenue, net income, and net income per diluted share to evaluate the Company’s operating and financial results. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors’ ability to view the Company’s results from management’s perspective. Tables presenting reconciliations of non-GAAP results to U.S. GAAP results are included at the end of this press release and on the Company’s website at http://investor.lamresearch.com .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: our outlook and guidance for future financial results, including revenue, gross margin, operating income and net income; demand and spending for wafer fabrication equipment; supply chain conditions and their impacts on our results; and our prospects for growth. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: supply chain disruptions and/or manufacturing capacity constraints have limited and are expected to continue to limit our ability to manufacture and sell our products; trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2021 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2021. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Consolidated Financial Tables Follow.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 December 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 Revenue $ 4,226,604 $ 4,304,465 $ 3,456,237 $ 8,531,069 $ 6,633,317 Cost of goods sold 2,248,688 2,327,711 1,852,442 4,576,399 3,523,343 Gross margin 1,977,916 1,976,754 1,603,795 3,954,670 3,109,974 Gross margin as a percent of revenue 46.8 % 45.9 % 46.4 % 46.4 % 46.9 % Research and development 403,644 382,327 375,172 785,971 730,539 Selling, general and administrative 236,133 222,194 218,899 458,327 408,647 Total operating expenses 639,777 604,521 594,071 1,244,298 1,139,186 Operating income 1,338,139 1,372,233 1,009,724 2,710,372 1,970,788 Operating income as a percent of revenue 31.7 % 31.9 % 29.2 % 31.8 % 29.7 % Other income (expense), net 17,999 (28,857 ) (29,941 ) (10,858 ) (68,733 ) Income before income taxes 1,356,138 1,343,376 979,783 2,699,514 1,902,055 Income tax expense (161,308 ) (163,632 ) (110,554 ) (324,940 ) (209,375 ) Net income $ 1,194,830 $ 1,179,744 $ 869,229 $ 2,374,574 $ 1,692,680 Net income per share: Basic $ 8.50 $ 8.32 $ 6.04 $ 16.82 $ 11.71 Diluted $ 8.44 $ 8.27 $ 5.96 $ 16.71 $ 11.55 Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 140,630 141,743 143,830 141,187 144,549 Diluted 141,530 142,612 145,910 142,071 146,579 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 1.50 $ 1.50 $ 1.30 $ 3.00 $ 2.60

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 June 27,

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (1) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,086,544 $ 4,042,151 $ 4,418,263 Investments 242,590 569,472 1,310,872 Accounts receivable, net 3,402,840 3,397,180 3,026,430 Inventories 3,074,177 2,872,141 2,689,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 296,711 263,738 207,528 Total current assets 12,102,862 11,144,682 11,652,387 Property and equipment, net 1,503,385 1,372,533 1,303,479 Restricted cash and investments 250,863 251,448 252,487 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,601,755 1,614,959 1,622,499 Other assets 1,226,563 1,181,930 1,061,300 Total assets $ 16,685,428 $ 15,565,552 $ 15,892,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 6,201 $ 6,368 $ 11,349 Other current liabilities 3,856,950 3,402,852 3,516,518 Total current liabilities 3,863,151 3,409,220 3,527,867 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,988,121 4,988,964 4,990,333 Income taxes payable 891,545 881,325 948,037 Other long-term liabilities 466,830 466,000 398,727 Total liabilities 10,209,647 9,745,509 9,864,964 Stockholders’ equity (2) 6,475,781 5,820,043 6,027,188 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,685,428 $ 15,565,552 $ 15,892,152





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Common shares issued and outstanding were 140,275 as of December 26, 2021, 140,811 as of September 26, 2021, and 142,501 as of June 27, 2021.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 December 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,194,830 $ 1,179,744 $ 869,229 $ 2,374,574 $ 1,692,680 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,705 79,874 76,389 161,579 149,301 Deferred income taxes (13,550 ) (13,023 ) (2,462 ) (26,573 ) (4,312 ) Equity-based compensation expense 62,834 58,099 52,109 120,933 108,097 Other, net (66,514 ) (8,690 ) 6,690 (75,204 ) 11,029 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 181,201 (838,480 ) (657,318 ) (657,279 ) (969,647 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,440,506 457,524 344,637 1,898,030 987,148 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures and intangible assets (138,493 ) (136,427 ) (92,072 ) (274,920 ) (154,878 ) Net sale (purchase) of available-for-sale securities 325,171 738,043 168,102 1,063,214 (568,972 ) Other, net (595 ) (4,923 ) (6,090 ) (5,518 ) (7,876 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 186,083 596,693 69,940 782,776 (731,726 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on debt (1,698 ) (6,338 ) (4,596 ) (8,036 ) (23,769 ) Treasury stock purchases (414,815 ) (1,236,753 ) (723,297 ) (1,651,568 ) (1,171,878 ) Dividends paid (211,216 ) (185,431 ) (187,927 ) (396,647 ) (355,056 ) Reissuance of treasury stock related to employee stock purchase plan 46,380 — 41,434 46,380 41,434 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,451 742 8,108 4,193 13,646 Other, net (205 ) 188 961 (17 ) (1,179 ) Net cash used for financing activities (578,103 ) (1,427,592 ) (865,317 ) (2,005,695 ) (1,496,802 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,678 ) (3,776 ) 8,187 (8,454 ) 12,269 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,043,808 (377,151 ) (442,553 ) 666,657 (1,229,111 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,293,599 4,670,750 4,382,525 4,670,750 5,169,083 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,337,407 $ 4,293,599 $ 3,939,972 $ 5,337,407 $ 3,939,972

Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 Revenue $ 4,226,604 $ 4,304,465 Gross margin $ 1,979,000 $ 1,979,742 Gross margin as percentage of revenue 46.8 % 46.0 % Operating expenses $ 627,445 $ 586,477 Operating income $ 1,351,555 $ 1,393,265 Operating income as a percentage of revenue 32.0 % 32.4 % Net income $ 1,207,340 $ 1,191,561 Net income per diluted share $ 8.53 $ 8.36 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 141,530 142,612

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 U.S. GAAP net income $ 1,194,830 $ 1,179,744 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - cost of goods sold 1,092 1,092 Elective deferred compensation ("EDC") related liability valuation (decrease) increase - cost of goods sold (8 ) 1,896 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - research and development (15 ) 3,412 Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations - selling, general and administrative 12,357 12,357 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase - selling, general and administrative (10 ) 2,275 Amortization of note discounts - other income (expense), net 689 683 Loss (Gain) on EDC related asset - other income (expense), net 56 (7,437 ) Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items (1,651 ) (2,461 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,207,340 $ 1,191,561 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.53 $ 8.36 U.S. GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.44 $ 8.27 U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP number of shares used for per diluted share calculation 141,530 142,612

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income to Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 U.S. GAAP gross margin $ 1,977,916 $ 1,976,754 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations 1,092 1,092 EDC related liability valuation (decrease) increase (8 ) 1,896 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,979,000 $ 1,979,742 U.S. GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.8 % 45.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenue 46.8 % 46.0 % U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 639,777 $ 604,521 Pre-tax non-GAAP items: Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through certain business combinations (12,357 ) (12,357 ) EDC related liability valuation decrease (increase) 25 (5,687 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 627,445 $ 586,477 U.S. GAAP operating income $ 1,338,139 $ 1,372,233 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,351,555 $ 1,393,265 U.S. GAAP operating income as percent of revenue 31.7 % 31.9 % Non-GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue 32.0 % 32.4 %

