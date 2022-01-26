BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income of $34.2 Million in 2021 and Earns $10.8 Million in Fourth Quarter 2021; Quarterly Cash Dividend is $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported that its net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 64.2 percent to $34.2 million, the highest annual earnings in the Company’s history, compared with $20.9 million for 2020. Earnings per diluted share for 2021 were $1.92 as compared to $1.14 for 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income was $10.8 million, a 29.2 percent increase compared to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a 47.3 percent increase compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.61, compared to $0.47 in the preceding quarter and $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2020.



As the Company previously announced, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable February 15, 2022, to common shareholders of record on February 1, 2022.

“Our strong earnings for the fourth quarter and Company-record profits for the year 2021, were a direct result of the dedication and effort of our employees, who continue to work to meet the needs of our community,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflect continued net interest income expansion and strong asset quality metrics. Our strategy of managing our funding costs helped to expand our net interest margin by nine basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter a year ago. Additionally, our performance metrics continue to improve with an annualized return on average assets of 1.42 percent, and an annualized return on average equity of 16.3 percent for the fourth quarter. We successfully executed our 2021 strategy of maintaining a flat loan portfolio, proactively managing our funding costs, and holding a steady yield on loans receivable. We are operating from a position of strength as we enter 2022, where we plan to capitalize on anticipated strong loan demand in the markets we serve coupled with the potential for a rising rate environment.

“We recorded a credit of $985,000 instead of a provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter, as a result of the continued solid performance of our loan portfolio during the current quarter and economic improvements in our markets. This compared to a $1.9 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago. Our total non-accrual loans decreased to $14.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $16.4 million at December 31, 2020, while our level of total impaired and classified loans improved to $49.4 million and $39.2 million from $83.2 million and $68.6 million, respectively, at December 31, 2020. We believe we are well-positioned for future growth, and that our reserve levels are sufficient to cover potential loan losses stemming from the pandemic, having established credit loss reserves to total loans of 1.58% at December 31, 2021.”

Executive Summary

Net interest margin was 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, and 3.35 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total yield on interest-earning assets decreased 7 basis points to 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.95 percent for the third quarter of 2021, and decreased 30 basis points from 4.18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 7 basis points to 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.66 percent for the third quarter of 2021, and decreased 45 basis points from 1.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 49.4 percent compared to 52.2 percent in the prior quarter, and 54.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The return on average assets ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 1.42 percent compared to 1.13 percent in the prior quarter, and 1.03 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The return on average equity ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 16.3 percent compared to 12.8 percent in the prior quarter, and 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.9 million, to a credit of $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020; this decrease was primarily due to factors related to improved economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 fourth quarter credit for loan losses constituted a $1.7 million improvement compared to a provision for loan losses of $680,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 249.3 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 184.1 percent for the prior quarter and 205.2 percent at December 31, 2020, as total non-accrual loans decreased to $14.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $20.7 million for the prior quarter and $16.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits were $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021, up from $2.318 billion at the beginning of the year.



Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $146.5 million, or 5.2 percent, to $2.968 billion at December 31, 2021, from $2.821 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was mainly related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $150.4 million, or 57.6 percent, to $411.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $261.2 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in deposits, partly offset by net repayments of borrowings.

Loans receivable, net, increased by $9.9 million, or 0.43 percent, to $2.305 billion at December 31, 2021 from $2.295 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loan increases for 2021 included increases of $29.3 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $6.7 million in commercial business loans, and $2.8 million in consumer loans, partly offset by decreases of $19.9 million in residential one-to-four family loans, $3.3 million in home equity loans, and $2.2 million in construction loans. The allowance for loan losses increased $3.5 million to $37.1 million, or 249.3 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.58 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2021 as compared to an allowance for loan losses of $33.6 million, or 205.2 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.44 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2020.

Total investment securities decreased by $7.1 million, or 6.0 percent, to $110.4 million at December 31, 2021 from $117.5 million at December 31, 2020, representing repayments, calls and maturities, partly offset by purchases of $26.1 million.

Deposit liabilities increased by $243.4 million, or 10.5 percent, to $2.561 billion at December 31, 2021 from $2.318 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit liabilities mainly related to the recent payments to individuals under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, adopted in March 2021 to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and proceeds from the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Total increases for 2021 included $186.1 million in non-interest-bearing deposit accounts, $54.4 million in NOW deposit accounts, $32.0 million in savings and club accounts, and $21.9 million in money market checking accounts. The increase in deposits was partly offset by a decrease of $51.0 million in certificates of deposit, including listing service and brokered deposit accounts.

Debt obligations decreased by $119.2 million, or 52.2 percent, to $109.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $228.2 million at December 31, 2020. In 2021, the Company opted to extinguish $115.0 million in FHLB advances which held a weighted average rate of 1.60%. The advances were originally set to mature in 2021 through 2024. The effect of the extinguishment of the debt reduced the weighted average cost of FHLB borrowings by approximately 16 basis points on an annualized basis. The related expense for the extinguishment of this debt is included in noninterest expense. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 1.39 percent at December 31, 2021 and 1.66 percent at December 31, 2020. The fixed interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 5.625 percent at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $24.8 million, or 10.0 percent, to $274.0 million at December 31, 2021 from $249.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $22.8 million, or 39.1 percent, to $81.2 million at December 31, 2021 from $58.3 million at December 31, 2020, related to the effect of net income less dividends paid for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Income Statement Review

Net income was $10.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $7.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was the result of decreases in total interest expense, the provision for loan losses and non-interest expense, which were partly offset by decreases in non-interest income and an increase in the income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income increased by $2.4 million, or 10.6 percent, to $25.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $2.4 million decrease in interest expense.

Interest income was unchanged at $28.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from the fourth quarter of 2020. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $211.0 million, or 7.8 percent, to $2.925 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $2.714 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, while the average yield decreased 30 basis points to 3.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 4.18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 also included $165,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately two basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $2.4 million, or 42.8 percent, to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 45 basis points to 0.59 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 1.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities showed little change. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the continued low interest rate environment and a continued focus on managing funding costs.

The net interest margin was 3.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.35 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was the result of the low interest rate environment attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management has been proactive in managing the Company’s cost of funds and has significantly decreased the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities, while improving the average yield on interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in cost of funds highlights management’s efforts to maintain a strong net interest margin.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.9 million, to a credit of $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 from a provision of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to improved COVID-19 related economic metrics. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company experienced $52,000 in net chargeoffs compared to $35,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2021 as compared to $16.4 million, or 0.70 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021, and $33.6 million, or 1.44 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income decreased by $1.1 million, or 30.3 percent, to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $3.7 million for fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related a decrease in the realized and unrealized gains on equity securities of $819,000, a decrease in the gain on sale of securities and a decrease in the gains on sales of loans, partly offset by an increase in in other non-interest income. The realized and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, the gains on the sales of securities and the gains on the sales of loans are based on market conditions, while the increase in other non-interest income related primarily to the reversal of certain liabilities previously recorded for IAB Bancorp, Inc. acquired loans that paid off this quarter.

Noninterest expense decreased by $671,000, or 4.7 percent, to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $382,000, or 5.9 percent, to $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase related to normal compensation increases and costs related to a new supplemental executive retirement plan implemented in the fourth quarter of 2021. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 292, as compared to 302 for the same period in 2020. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $262,000, or 8.7 percent, to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly related to a higher level of building sanitization costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior-year period. Other expenses decreased by $460,000, or 35.8 percent, to $824,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly related to costs associated with branch closures and servicing PPP loans in the prior-year period. The Company recognized expenses of $526,000 for losses on extinguishment of debt for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $837,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings.

The income tax provision increased by $1.4 million, or 47.7 percent, to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared with that same period for 2020. The consolidated effective tax rate was 28.5 percent for both periods.

Year-to-Date Income Statement Review

Net income increased by $13.4 million, or 64.2 percent, to $34.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net income was primarily the result of decreases in total interest expense, the provision for loan losses and non-interest expense, partly offset by decreases in interest and non-interest income and an increase in the income tax provision for 2021 as compared to 2020.

Net interest income increased by $17.0 million, or 21.1 percent, to $97.4 million for the year of 2021 from $80.4 million for the year of 2020. The increase in net interest income resulted from a $17.8 million decrease in interest expense, partly offset by a decrease of $853,000 in interest income.

Interest income decreased by $853,000, or 0.8 percent, to $112.6 million for 2021 from $113.4 million for 2020. The decrease in interest income mainly related to a $1.9 million reduction in interest income from FHLB stock and other interest earning assets relating to a decrease in the average balance of FHLB stock and other interest-earning deposits of $24.8 million, or 6.2 percent, to $377.2 million for 2021 from $401.9 million for the year of 2020, as well as a decrease in the average rate on these funds of 46 basis points to 0.25 percent for the year of 2021 from 0.71 percent for the year of 2020. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning deposits mainly relates to decreases in the average balances of deposits and FHLB advances. This decrease in interest income was partly offset by an increase in loan interest income due to an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $8.0 million, or 0.3 percent, to $2.328 billion for the year of 2021 from $2.320 billion for the year of 2020, and the average rate on loans increased one basis point. Interest income on investment securities also increased, mainly related to an increase in the average rate of 73 basis points to 3.64 percent for the year of 2021 from 2.91 percent for the year of 2020, relating to the purchase of higher yielding securities in the current year period. Interest income on loans for the year ended December 31, 2021 also included $876,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments related to a prior acquisition, which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets.

Interest expense decreased by $17.8 million, or 54.0 percent, to $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 73 basis points to 0.71 percent for the year of 2021 from 1.44 percent for the year of 2020, as well as a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $154.6 million, or 6.7 percent, to $2.138 billion for the year of 2021 from $2.292 billion for the year of 2020. The decrease in the average cost of funds primarily resulted from the declining interest rate environment and an increased focus on managing funding costs. The decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities primarily resulted from the Company’s strategy of continued deleveraging. The Company also opted to extinguish $115.0 million of FHLB advances over the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021, which held an average rate of 1.60%, compared to $47.0 million of FHLB advances over the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020, which held an average rate of 2.24%. The related non-recurring expense for the extinguishment of this debt was included in noninterest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.46 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2.83 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the prior-year period was the result of the volatile financial markets in 2020 attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current low interest rate environment. Management has been proactive in managing the Company’s cost of funds and has significantly decreased the average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities, while improving the average yield on interest-earning assets for the year of 2021 compared to the year of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $5.6 million to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $9.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to improved COVID-19 related economic metrics compared to the prior year period. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company experienced $375,000 in net charge offs compared to $465,000 in net recoveries for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2021 as compared to $16.4 million, or 0.70 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021, and $33.6 million, or 1.44 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020. Management believes that the allowance for loan losses was adequate at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Total noninterest income decreased by $3.8 million, or 30.4 percent, to $8.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in total noninterest income was mainly related to a decrease in the gain on sale of premises of $4.0 million, a decrease in realized and unrealized gains on equity securities of $1.6 million and a decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities of $964,000 in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year. Partly offsetting these decreases in noninterest income was an increase in BOLI income of $1.9 million and an increase in fees and service charges of $1.0 million in 2021 compared to the prior year. The decreased gain on sale of premises related to the completion of a sale/leaseback of certain offices that the Company sold to a private investor group in December, 2020. The realized and unrealized gains on equity investments are based on market conditions. The increased BOLI income relates to an initial purchase of $60.0 million of BOLI in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an additional purchase of $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The higher fees and service charges related primarily to $495,000 of referral fees for PPP loans in the current period.

Total noninterest expense was unchanged at $54.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $494,000, or 1.9 percent, to $26.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $25.9 million for the same period in 2020. Excluding the $1.3 million of costs deferred for PPP loans in the prior-year period, salaries and benefits expense decreased $806,000 million, due to fewer full-time equivalent employees, partly offset by normal compensation increases. The costs deferred in the prior-year period represented salaries and benefit costs associated with direct PPP loan origination costs, which were amortized over the life of the loan. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 296, as compared with 329 for the same period in 2020. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased by $388,000, or 3.3 percent, to $11.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, largely related to the reduction of building sanitization costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior-year period and the closure of two of the Company’s branch offices in the fourth quarter of 2020. Data processing and communication expenses increased by $348,000, or 6.1 percent, to $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $5.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, largely attributable to additional system applications. Director fees decreased by $505,000, or 32.6 percent, to $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as a result of lower amortization expense for stock option and restricted stock awards in the current period. Advertising and promotion expenses decreased by $379,000, or 40.6 percent, to $554,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $933,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, as management curtailed certain business promotion activities in the current period. The Company recognized expenses of $1.6 million for losses on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2021, and $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, related to the prepayment of higher-cost FHLB borrowings.

The income tax provision increased by $5.5 million, or 63.6 percent, to $14.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to that same period for 2020. The consolidated effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 29.0 percent compared to 29.1 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $52,000 in net charge offs, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $2.9 million, to a credit of $985,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to improved COVID-19 related economic metrics. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $14.9 million, or 0.64 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2021, as compared to $16.4 million, or 0.70 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2020.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2021, were $12.4 million, compared to $13.8 million at December 31, 2020. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $37.1 million, or 1.58 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2021, and $33.6 million, or 1.44 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 249.3 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2021, and 205.2 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the global economy, but the extent and duration of the disruption remains uncertain. Management will continue to monitor any activity for loan deferment requests and delinquencies on a regular basis.

COVID-19 Response

With the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Company remains focused on protecting the health and well-being of its employees and the communities in which it operates while assuring the continuity of its business operations.

The Company activated its dedicated pandemic team that proactively implemented its business continuity plans and has taken a variety of measures to ensure the ongoing availability of services, while taking health and safety measures, including enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols in all of its facilities and remote work policies, where possible. To date, as a result of these business continuity measures, the Company has not experienced significant disruptions in its operations.

Operational Initiatives Management meets on an as-needed basis and actively monitors guidance released by regulators, banking associations as well as state and local government. Most employees have returned to work, however social distancing is still encouraged for those that are unvaccinated. Barriers are in place in branches and back offices to provide protection. Branch and operational offices are cleaned and sanitized as needed and employees have access to masks, gloves and disinfectant. Management provides updates to employees as needed. The Call Center is open seven days a week to assist with customer inquiries. Branch offices are open; however, customers have the ability to make an appointment if they choose. The Bank is encouraging customers to utilize the ATM, drive-through, mobile and electronic banking services whenever possible. The Bank worked with a local provider throughout the year to have the vaccine administered voluntarily to its employees at one of the Bank’s locations.





Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”)



The Bank lowered its loan loss reserves through a $985,000 credit in loan loss provisions for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.9 million of provision expense for the same period last year. The Bank considered qualitative factors, such as changes in underwriting policies, current economic conditions, delinquency statistics, the adequacy of the underlying collateral and the financial strength of borrowers in arriving at its loan loss provision. All of these factors are likely to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan categories for specific business types were stressed due to rising or elevated levels of delinquency within those market sectors (restaurants, mixed use/office space, and commercial condos) to determine the potential for collateral shortfalls. At December 31, 2021 the stress tests resulted in collateral shortfalls and costs associated with foreclosure that were lower than the previous three quarters by approximately $1.0 million. The impact of COVID-19 will likely continue to be felt over the next several quarters. Adjustments to the ALLL may be required as the full impact of COVID-19 on the borrowers’ capacity to make payments and the value of the underlying collateral becomes known.



Loan Deferments

The banking regulatory agencies, through an Interagency Statement dated April 7, 2020, encouraged financial institutions to work prudently with borrowers who request loan modifications or deferrals as a result of COVID-19. The Bank did so in 2020, but now has no deferred loans within its portfolio.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and provided over $2.0 trillion in emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 modifications. A financial institution can then suspend the requirements under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for loan modifications related to COVID-19 that would otherwise be categorized as a TDR, and suspend any determination of a loan modified as a result of COVID-19 as being a TDR, including the requirement to determine impairment for accounting purposes.

The Bank has worked with customers that previously requested loan deferments and entered into COVID-19 modifications. The loan balances for these customers at December 31, 2021 was approximately $21.0 million. The modifications generally provide a short-term, interest-only period. The Bank does not believe that these modified loans will result in losses, so long as the borrowers' representation of cash flows is realized. Borrowers that have requested modifications with less definitive cash flow projections have been denied and are being analyzed as part of the loan stress testing and Allowance for Loan Loss calculation.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

The Bank partnered with The Loan Source, Inc. and NEWITY and recognized $495,000 in referral fees for the second round of PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021.



IT Changes To protect the well-being of our staff and customers, the Company has set up resources for some employees to work from home. To facilitate the move, we allocated laptop computers to staff and enhanced our ability to access the network offsite. We have taken additional steps to minimize the increased risk of security breaches (including privacy breaches and cyber-attacks), given the increased number of employees working remotely.



Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company was well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of December 31, 2021, as well as wholesale borrowing capacity of over $880 million. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s equity to assets ratio was 9.23 percent and the Bank is considered “well capitalized” under its regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in determining future cash dividends and any requirement for additional capital each quarter.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;

our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond any forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;

the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;

as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;

our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;

we rely on fourth party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us; and

civil unrest could occur in the communities that the Company serves.



Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Statements of Income - Three Months Ended, December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 vs. Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 vs. Dec 31, 2020 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 26,987 $ 26,922 $ 27,090 0.2 % -0.4 % Mortgage-backed securities 148 159 298 -6.9 % -50.3 % Other investment securities 929 814 743 14.1 % 25.0 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 286 249 204 14.9 % 40.2 % Total interest and dividend income 28,350 28,144 28,335 0.7 % 0.1 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 928 1,059 1,220 -12.4 % -23.9 % Savings and club 129 131 116 -1.5 % 11.2 % Certificates of deposit 1,185 1,344 2,702 -11.8 % -56.1 % 2,242 2,534 4,038 -11.5 % -44.5 % Borrowings 954 997 1,546 -4.3 % -38.3 % Total interest expense 3,196 3,531 5,584 -9.5 % -42.8 % Net interest income 25,154 24,613 22,751 2.2 % 10.6 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (985 ) 680 1,915 -244.9 % -151.4 % Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 26,139 23,933 20,836 9.2 % 25.5 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 1,119 713 805 56.9 % 39.0 % Gain on sales of loans 92 83 600 10.8 % -84.7 % Gain on sale of impaired loans - - 26 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - 658 0 -100.0 % Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 151 (307 ) 970 0.0 % 0.0 % BOLI income 757 765 648 -1.0 % 16.8 % Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned - 11 (38 ) 0.0 % -100.0 % Other 489 52 75 840.4 % 552.0 % Total non-interest income 2,608 1,317 3,744 98.0 % -30.3 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,842 6,511 6,460 5.1 % 5.9 % Occupancy and equipment 2,756 2,983 3,018 -7.6 % -8.7 % Data processing and communications 1,531 1,511 1,419 1.3 % 7.9 % Professional fees 473 543 393 -12.9 % 20.4 % Director fees 253 233 354 8.6 % -28.5 % Regulatory assessment fees 317 303 461 4.6 % -31.2 % Advertising and promotions 162 200 109 -19.0 % 48.6 % Other real estate owned, net 23 (11 ) 43 -309.1 % -46.5 % Loss from extinguishment of debt 526 337 837 56.1 % -37.2 % Other 824 918 1,284 -10.2 % -35.8 % Total non-interest expense 13,707 13,528 14,378 1.3 % -4.7 % Income before income tax provision 15,040 11,722 10,202 28.3 % 47.4 % Income tax provision 4,289 3,400 2,904 26.1 % 47.7 % Net Income 10,751 8,322 7,298 29.2 % 47.3 % Preferred stock dividends 308 284 286 8.5 % 7.7 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 10,443 $ 8,038 $ 7,012 29.9 % 48.9 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 30.7 % 49.8 % Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 29.0 % 47.8 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 16,998 17,019 17,094 -0.1 % -0.6 % Diluted 17,230 17,222 17,104 0.0 % 0.7 %





Statements of Income - Years Ended, December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 vs. Dec 31, 2020 Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited) Loans, including fees $ 107,660 $ 107,153 0.5 % Mortgage-backed securities 680 1,748 -61.1 % Other investment securities 3,274 1,690 93.7 % FHLB stock and other interest earning assets 959 2,835 -66.2 % Total interest and dividend income 112,573 113,426 -0.8 % Interest expense: Deposits: Demand 4,335 6,147 -29.5 % Savings and club 505 440 14.8 % Certificates of deposit 6,160 19,360 -68.2 % 11,000 25,947 -57.6 % Borrowings 4,180 7,069 -40.9 % Total interest expense 15,180 33,016 -54.0 % Net interest income 97,393 80,410 21.1 % Provision for loan losses 3,855 9,441 -59.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 93,538 70,969 31.8 % Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 3,972 2,948 34.7 % Gain on sales of loans 667 892 -25.2 % (Loss) gain on sale of impaired loans (64 ) 26 -346.2 % Gain on sale of investment securities - 964 -100.0 % Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned 11 (38 ) -128.9 % Realized and unrealized gain on equity investments 147 1,790 -91.8 % BOLI income 2,952 1,033 185.8 % Gain on sale of premises 371 4,378 -91.5 % Other 639 497 28.6 % Total non-interest income 8,695 12,490 -30.4 % Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 26,410 25,916 1.9 % Occupancy and equipment 11,360 11,748 -3.3 % Data processing and communications 6,024 5,676 6.1 % Professional fees 1,919 1,682 14.1 % Director fees 1,043 1,548 -32.6 % Regulatory assessments 1,310 1,344 -2.5 % Advertising and promotions 554 933 -40.6 % Other real estate owned, net 35 101 -65.3 % Loss from extinguishment of debt 1,597 1,150 38.9 % Other 3,723 3,938 -5.5 % Total non-interest expense $ 53,975 $ 54,036 -0.1 % Income before income tax provision 48,258 29,423 64.0 % Income tax provision 14,018 8,566 63.6 % Net Income 34,240 20,857 64.2 % Preferred stock dividends 1,160 1,300 -10.8 % Net Income available to common stockholders $ 33,080 $ 19,557 69.1 % Net Income per common share-basic and diluted Basic $ 1.94 $ 1.14 70.1 % Diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.14 68.3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 17,063 17,210 -0.9 % Diluted 17,239 17,226 0.1 %





Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2021 vs. Sep, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 vs. Dec 31, 2020 ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited) Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 9,606 $ 8,569 $ 23,201 12.1 % -58.6 % Interest-earning deposits 402,023 434,369 238,028 -7.4 % 68.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 411,629 442,938 261,229 -7.1 % 57.6 % Interest-earning time deposits 735 735 735 - - Debt securities available for sale 85,186 82,603 99,756 3.1 % -14.6 % Equity investments 25,187 23,534 17,717 7.0 % 42.2 % Loans held for sale 952 913 3,530 4.3 % -73.0 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $37,119, $38,156 and $33,639, respectively 2,304,942 2,289,854 2,295,021 0.7 % 0.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 6,084 8,193 11,324 -25.7 % -46.3 % Premises and equipment, net 12,237 12,998 15,272 -5.9 % -19.9 % Accrued interest receivable 9,183 10,388 12,924 -11.6 % -28.9 % Other real estate owned 75 - 414 0.0 % -81.9 % Deferred income taxes 12,959 13,515 12,574 -4.1 % 3.1 % Goodwill and other intangibles 5,431 5,445 5,488 -0.3 % -1.0 % Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,457 13,245 14,988 -5.9 % -16.9 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 72,485 71,728 61,033 1.1 % 18.8 % Other assets 7,986 7,698 9,011 3.7 % -11.4 % Total Assets $ 2,967,528 $ 2,983,787 $ 2,821,016 -0.5 % 5.2 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 588,207 $ 544,619 $ 402,100 8.0 % 46.3 % Interest bearing deposits 1,973,195 1,996,786 1,915,950 -1.2 % 3.0 % Total deposits 2,561,402 2,541,405 2,318,050 0.8 % 10.5 % FHLB advances 71,711 118,573 191,161 -39.5 % -62.5 % Subordinated debentures 37,275 37,217 37,042 0.2 % 0.6 % Operating lease liability 12,752 13,533 15,224 -5.8 % -16.2 % Other liabilities 10,364 9,978 10,328 3.9 % 0.3 % Total Liabilities 2,693,504 2,720,706 2,571,805 -1.0 % 4.7 % STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital preferred stock 28,923 25,723 25,723 12.4 % 12.4 % Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized - - - Additional paid-in capital common stock 193,927 193,613 192,276 0.2 % 0.9 % Retained earnings 81,171 73,388 58,335 10.6 % 39.1 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 1,128 (214 ) (205 ) -627.1 % -650.2 % Treasury stock, at cost (31,125 ) (29,429 ) (26,918 ) 5.8 % 15.6 % Total Stockholders' Equity 274,024 263,081 249,211 4.2 % 10.0 % Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,967,528 $ 2,983,787 $ 2,821,016 -0.5 % 5.2 % Outstanding common shares 16,940 17,036 17,108





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,300,573 $ 26,987 4.69 % $ 2,420,699 $ 27,090 4.48 % Investment Securities 108,700 1,077 3.96 % 124,435 1,041 3.35 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 515,788 286 0.22 % 168,954 204 0.48 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,925,061 28,350 3.88 % 2,714,088 28,335 4.18 % Non-interest-earning assets 102,632 113,952 Total assets $ 3,027,693 $ 2,828,040 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 668,765 $ 549 0.33 % $ 571,742 $ 745 0.52 % Money market accounts 345,721 379 0.44 % 319,365 475 0.59 % Savings accounts 329,130 129 0.16 % 294,170 116 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 659,479 1,185 0.72 % 704,697 2,702 1.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,003,095 2,242 0.45 % 1,889,973 4,038 0.85 % Borrowed funds 153,837 954 2.48 % 261,036 1,546 2.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,156,932 3,196 0.59 % 2,151,009 5,584 1.04 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 606,132 432,391 Total liabilities 2,763,064 2,583,400 Stockholders' equity 264,629 244,640 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,027,693 $ 2,828,040 Net interest income $ 25,154 $ 22,751 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.28 % 3.14 % Net interest margin(2) 3.44 % 3.35 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (3) Annualized.





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans Receivable $ 2,327,781 $ 107,660 4.63 % $ 2,319,750 $ 107,153 4.62 % Investment Securities 108,545 3,954 3.64 % 118,053 3,438 2.91 % FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets 377,209 959 0.25 % 401,986 2,835 0.71 % Total Interest-earning assets 2,813,535 112,573 4.00 % 2,839,789 113,426 3.99 % Non-interest-earning assets 106,039 79,552 Total assets $ 2,919,574 $ 2,919,341 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 637,671 $ 2,657 0.42 % $ 486,251 $ 3,050 0.63 % Money market accounts 335,824 1,678 0.50 % 320,928 3,097 0.97 % Savings accounts 317,301 505 0.16 % 276,785 440 0.16 % Certificates of Deposit 673,233 6,160 0.92 % 931,606 19,360 2.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,964,029 11,000 0.56 % 2,015,570 25,947 1.29 % Borrowed funds 173,341 4,180 2.41 % 276,405 7,069 2.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,137,370 15,180 0.71 % 2,291,975 33,016 1.44 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 524,668 387,630 Total liabilities 2,662,038 2,679,605 Stockholders' equity 257,536 239,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,919,574 $ 2,919,341 Net interest income $ 97,393 $ 80,410 Net interest rate spread(1) 3.29 % 2.55 % Net interest margin(2) 3.46 % 2.83 % (1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Financial Condition data by quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands, except book values) Total assets $ 2,967,528 $ 2,983,787 $ 2,895,190 $ 2,852,460 $ 2,821,016 Cash and cash equivalents 411,629 442,938 328,257 296,938 261,229 Securities 110,373 106,137 104,384 111,860 117,473 Loans receivable, net 2,304,942 2,289,854 2,312,559 2,296,434 2,295,021 Deposits 2,561,402 2,541,405 2,445,814 2,404,135 2,318,050 Borrowings 108,986 155,790 165,595 170,399 228,203 Stockholders’ equity 274,024 263,081 258,524 253,454 249,211 Book value per common share1 $ 14.47 $ 13.93 $ 13.63 $ 13.30 $ 13.06 Tangible book value per common share2 $ 14.16 $ 13.62 $ 13.32 $ 12.99 $ 12.76 Operating data by quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Net interest income $ 25,154 $ 24,613 $ 24,064 $ 23,562 $ 22,751 Provision (credit ) for loan losses (985 ) 680 2,295 1,865 1,915 Non-interest income 2,608 1,317 2,820 1,950 3,744 Non-interest expense 13,707 13,528 13,157 13,583 14,378 Income tax expense 4,289 3,400 3,382 2,947 2,904 Net income $ 10,751 $ 8,322 $ 8,050 $ 7,117 $ 7,298 Net income per diluted share $ 0.61 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Financial Ratios3 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 1.03 % Return on average stockholder’s equity 16.25 % 12.84 % 12.60 % 11.37 % 11.93 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.46 % 3.47 % 3.48 % 3.35 % Stockholder’s equity to total assets 9.23 % 8.82 % 8.93 % 8.89 % 8.83 % Efficiency Ratio4 49.37 % 52.17 % 48.94 % 53.24 % 54.27 % Asset Quality Ratios Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Non-Accrual Loans $ 14,889 $ 20,725 $ 22,174 $ 14,405 $ 16,396 Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.64 % 0.89 % 0.94 % 0.62 % 0.70 % ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 249.3 % 184.1 % 169.0 % 246.3 % 205.2 % Impaired Loans 49,382 58,863 62,281 67,344 83,201 Classified Loans 39,157 48,547 51,926 56,178 68,580 (1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.” (3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate. (4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”





Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 224,534 $ 224,330 $ 229,365 $ 234,375 $ 244,369 Commercial and multi-family 1,720,174 1,739,976 1,714,848 1,700,113 1,690,836 Construction 153,904 149,076 181,312 167,224 155,967 Commercial business 191,139 161,416 172,129 177,340 184,357 Home equity 50,469 52,109 53,333 53,360 53,667 Consumer 3,717 2,730 459 851 822 $ 2,343,937 $ 2,329,637 $ 2,351,446 $ 2,333,263 $ 2,330,018 Less: Deferred loan fees, net (1,876 ) (1,627 ) (1,415 ) (1,352 ) (1,358 ) Allowance for loan loss (37,119 ) (38,156 ) (37,472 ) (35,477 ) (33,639 ) Total loans, net $ 2,304,942 $ 2,289,854 $ 2,312,559 $ 2,296,434 $ 2,295,021 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 282 $ 455 $ 464 $ 701 $ 1,736 Commercial and multi-family 8,601 13,322 14,673 7,962 8,721 Construction 2,847 2,787 2,787 - - Commercial business 3,132 4,128 4,216 5,307 5,383 Home equity 27 33 34 435 556 Total: $ 14,889 $ 20,725 $ 22,174 $ 14,405 $ 16,396





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter Tangible Book Value per Share Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total Stockholders' Equity $ 274,024 $ 263,081 $ 258,524 $ 253,454 $ 249,211 Less: goodwill 5,252 5,252 5,252 5,253 5,253 Less: preferred stock 28,923 25,723 25,723 25,723 25,723 Total tangible common stockholders' equity 239,849 232,106 227,549 222,478 218,235 Shares common shares outstanding 16,940 17,036 17,077 17,121 17,108 Book value per common share $ 14.47 $ 13.93 $ 13.63 $ 13.30 $ 13.06 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.16 $ 13.62 $ 13.32 $ 12.99 $ 12.76 Efficiency Ratios Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands, except for ratio %) Net interest income $ 25,154 $ 24,613 $ 24,064 $ 23,562 $ 22,751 Non-interest income 2,608 1,317 2,820 1,950 3,744 Total income 27,762 25,930 26,884 25,512 26,495 Non-interest expense 13,707 13,528 13,157 13,583 14,378 Efficiency Ratio 49.37 % 52.17 % 48.94 % 53.24 % 54.27 %





Distribution of Deposits by quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 (In thousands) Demand: Non-Interest Bearing $ 588,207 $ 544,619 $ 492,014 $ 454,061 $ 402,100 Interest Bearing 668,262 644,453 619,163 620,171 613,882 Money Market 337,126 351,508 344,512 335,440 315,208 Sub-total: $ 1,593,595 $ 1,540,580 $ 1,455,689 $ 1,409,672 $ 1,331,190 Savings and Club 329,724 326,807 316,244 311,259 297,765 Certificates of Deposit 638,083 674,018 673,881 683,204 689,095 Total Deposits: $ 2,561,402 $ 2,541,405 $ 2,445,814 $ 2,404,135 $ 2,318,050



