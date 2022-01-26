Amedisys Honors 37 Employees with Annual Spirit of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services, has recognized 37 employees with the prestigious Spirit of Excellence Awards, one of the company’s highest honors.



“Our employees provide compassionate care to our patients wherever they call home. It is the heart of our mission at Amedisys and the driving force behind everything we do,” said Paul Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are fortunate to have some extraordinary members of our Amedisys family who go above and beyond the call of duty, and it is a privilege to honor them in this way.”

Each year, the company honors Home Health Nurses of the Year, Hospice Clinicians of the Year, Personal Care Nurse of the Year, Palliative Care Clinicians of the Year, Home Health Therapists of the Year, Aides of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, Home Health and Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year, Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year and a Corporate Support Professional of the Year. The 37 winners were named from our roster of more than 21,000 employees nationwide.

Winners demonstrate clinical excellence with patients, positively influence patients and their families, achieve at a level beyond typical duties and promote patient independence.

The winners were as follows:

Home Health Nurses of the Year: Mary Bennett of Martinsville, Va., Jammie Breedlove of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Betty Garrett of Vidalia, Ga. and Mary Headley of Washington, Penn.





Mary Bennett of Martinsville, Va., Jammie Breedlove of Goodlettsville, Tenn., Betty Garrett of Vidalia, Ga. and Mary Headley of Washington, Penn. Home Health Therapists of the Year: Dawn Moss of Gloucester, Va., Angela Flores of Paris, Tenn., Brantley Wheeler of Tifton, Ga. and John Hashagen of Springfield, Mo.





Dawn Moss of Gloucester, Va., Angela Flores of Paris, Tenn., Brantley Wheeler of Tifton, Ga. and John Hashagen of Springfield, Mo. Home Health Aides of the Year: Betty Gibbs of Batesville, Ark., Debbie Hopper of Harrogate, Tenn., Joann Porter of Cedartown, Ga. and Becky Stevens of Charleston, W.V.





Betty Gibbs of Batesville, Ark., Debbie Hopper of Harrogate, Tenn., Joann Porter of Cedartown, Ga. and Becky Stevens of Charleston, W.V. Home Health Clinical Managers of the Year: Sherry Lane of Hattiesburg, Miss., Chelsea Farmer of Sevierville, Tenn., Jessica Stripling of Augusta, Ga., and Joanne Ferland of Dover, N.H.





Sherry Lane of Hattiesburg, Miss., Chelsea Farmer of Sevierville, Tenn., Jessica Stripling of Augusta, Ga., and Joanne Ferland of Dover, N.H. Home Health Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year: Marsha Mayhue of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Pam Brown of Greeneville, Tenn., Michele Dipietro of Cumming, Ga. and Melinda Mang of Niagara Falls, N.Y.





Marsha Mayhue of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Pam Brown of Greeneville, Tenn., Michele Dipietro of Cumming, Ga. and Melinda Mang of Niagara Falls, N.Y. Hospice Clinicians of the Year: Amanda Ball of Auburn, Maine and Allison Townsend of Tuscaloosa, Ala.





Amanda Ball of Auburn, Maine and Allison Townsend of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year: Veronica Rosemergy of Marshalls Creek, Penn. and Cassi Green of Cartersville, Ga.





Veronica Rosemergy of Marshalls Creek, Penn. and Cassi Green of Cartersville, Ga. Hospice Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year: Lori DeLonjay of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Patricia Brewer of Alexandria, La.





Lori DeLonjay of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Patricia Brewer of Alexandria, La. Hospice Aides of the Year: Tonya Nolette of Portsmouth, N.H. and Zeidi Magana Torres of Dalton, Ga.





Tonya Nolette of Portsmouth, N.H. and Zeidi Magana Torres of Dalton, Ga. Hospice Volunteers of the Year: Michael MacIntosh of Leominster, Mass. and Doug Tait of Sebring, Fla.





Michael MacIntosh of Leominster, Mass. and Doug Tait of Sebring, Fla. Personal Care Nurse of the Year: Linda Repoli of Malden, Mass.





Linda Repoli of Malden, Mass. Personal Care Aides of the Year : Carolann Baraw of Leominster, Mass. and Carmen Esquilin of Marblehead, Mass.





: Carolann Baraw of Leominster, Mass. and Carmen Esquilin of Marblehead, Mass. Personal Care Patient Support Services Professional of the Year: Cenzina Tralci of Lawrence, Mass.





Cenzina Tralci of Lawrence, Mass. Palliative Care Clinicians of the Year: Mandy Mertens of Portsmouth, N.H. and Dawn Turner of Nashville, Tenn.





Mandy Mertens of Portsmouth, N.H. and Dawn Turner of Nashville, Tenn. Corporate Support Professional of the Year: Sally Russo of New Orleans, La.



To learn more about our honorees, visit https://web.amedisys.com/soe-2021/.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 529 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

225-299-3708

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com