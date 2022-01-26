MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of Monmouth’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.

Common - CUSIP 609720107

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/2021 $0.180000 $0.079282 $0.011748 $0.000000 $0.088970 $0.079282 6/15/2021 $0.180000 $0.070231 $0.030956 $0.000000 $0.078813 $0.070231 9/15/2021 $0.180000 $0.084818 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.095182 $0.084818 12/15/2021 $0.180000 $0.084818 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.095182 $0.084818 TOTAL $0.720000 $0.319149 $0.042704 $0.000000 $0.358147 $0.319149





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/2021 $0.180000 44.045571 % 6.526859 % 0.000000 % 49.427570 % 44.045571 % 6/15/2021 $0.180000 39.017319 % 17.197773 % 0.000000 % 43.784908 % 39.017319 % 9/15/2021 $0.180000 47.121099 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 52.878901 % 47.121099 % 12/15/2021 $0.180000 47.121099 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 52.878901 % 47.121099 % TOTAL $0.720000 44.326272 % 5.931158 % 0.000000 % 49.742570 % 44.326272 %

6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 609720404

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/2021 $0.382813 $0.333103 $0.049710 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.333103 6/15/2021 $0.382813 $0.251828 $0.130985 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.251828 8/31/2021 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 12/15/2021 $0.382813 $0.382813 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.382813 TOTAL $1.531252 $1.350557 $0.180695 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.350557





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Paid Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecap Sec 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/15/2021 $0.382813 87.014444 % 12.985556 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 87.014444 % 6/15/2021 $0.382813 65.783614 % 34.216386 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 65.783614 % 8/31/2021 $0.382813 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 % 12/15/2021 $0.382813 100.000000 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 100.000000 % TOTAL $1.531252 88.199514 % 11.800486 % 0.000000 % 0.000000 % 88.199514 %

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 123 properties containing a total of approximately 25.2 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Contact: Becky Coleridge

732-577-9996

