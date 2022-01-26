Univest Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results

(Loan Growth of 9.4% for last twelve months (excluding PPP loans1))

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $91.8 million, or $3.11 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $46.9 million, or $1.60 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $17.4 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $104.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 6.7%, from the prior year. Pre-tax pre-provision income1 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $23.4 million, an increase of $456 thousand, or 2.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Acquisition

On December 1, 2021, Univest Insurance, LLC., the Bank's insurance subsidiary, completed the acquisition of the Paul I. Sheaffer Insurance Agency, a full-service firm providing insurance solutions to businesses and individuals in Central Pennsylvania.

Paycheck Protection Program

As of December 31, 2021, $31.7 million in PPP loans remain outstanding. During the fourth quarter, we recorded income of $1.6 million within net interest income related to these loans, of which $1.4 million was the result of recognition of associated net deferred loan fees upon forgiveness and pay downs of PPP loans totaling $55.4 million. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded income of $15.0 million within net interest income related to these loans, of which $10.4 million was the result of recognition of associated net deferred loan fees upon forgiveness and pay downs of PPP loans totaling $630.7 million. As of December 31, 2021, we had $817 thousand of net deferred fees on our balance sheet, which represented approximately 4.5% of the initial deferred fee amount.

Loans

Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans1, increased $455.2 million, or 9.4%, from December 31, 2020 due to increases in commercial, construction, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans and lease financings. Gross loans and leases, excluding PPP loans1, increased $111.8 million, or 8.7% (annualized), from September 30, 2021 due to increases in construction, commercial real estate and commercial loans and lease financings.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $812.4 million, or 15.5%, from December 31, 2020, primarily due to increases in commercial, consumer and public funds deposits offset by a decrease in brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $117.0 million, or 7.9% (annualized), from September 30, 2021, primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits offset by a decrease in public funds deposits.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $47.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 6.7%, from the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 was primarily due to overall growth in loans, led by an increase in commercial real estate loan income of $2.2 million, and a $2.1 million decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities offset by a decrease in PPP loan income of $1.6 million.

Net interest income of $188.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $14.0 million, or 8.0%, from the prior year. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily due to an increase in PPP loan income of $7.0 million, an $8.2 million decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and growth in loans, primarily commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in loan yields, excluding PPP loans, and investment yields.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.86% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 43 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 27 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 13 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong growth of deposit balances since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to the various pandemic-related stimulus initiatives. PPP loans had a favorable impact on net interest margin of eight basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 20 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and an unfavorable impact of seven basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. As PPP loans are forgiven, the associated deferred fees are recognized in earnings, which occurred with greater frequency in 2021 as compared to 2020. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.16% for the year ended December 31, 2020. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 14 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong growth of deposit balances since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to the various pandemic-related stimulus initiatives. PPP loans had a favorable impact on net interest margin of 11 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to an unfavorable impact of seven basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity and PPP loans, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.18% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 3.37% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $19.2 million, a decrease of $947 thousand, or 4.7%, from the comparable period in the prior year. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $83.2 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 6.3%, from the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $1.8 million, or 41.8%, for the quarter and $1.3 million, or 7.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. The decrease for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in volume and a contraction of margins. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $741 thousand, or 17.9%, for the quarter and $3.0 million, or 18.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, due to increased assets under management driven by new customer relationships and favorable market conditions. BOLI income decreased $14 thousand, or 1.9%, for the quarter and increased $1.0 million, or 35.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to proceeds from BOLI death benefits of $893 thousand and $196 thousand received in the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively.

Other service fee income increased $667 thousand, or 31.9%, for the quarter and $2.7 million, or 36.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. Interchange fee income increased $260 thousand for the quarter and $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, due to increased customer activity. Mortgage servicing fees increased $299 thousand for the quarter and $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, driven by an increase in retained servicing associated with elevated mortgage volume and reduced amortization due to decreased refinance activity and lower prepayment assumptions.

Other income decreased $928 thousand, or 47.9%, for the quarter and $1.5 million, or 24.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to comparable periods in the prior year. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps decreased $1.2 million and $3.5 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to comparable periods in the prior year driven by a decrease in customer demand. Gain on the sale of SBA loans increased $354 thousand and $1.3 million during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to comparable periods in the prior year. This increase was reflective of the Corporation's continued commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions to small businesses through the expansion of the SBA lending team during the first half of 2021. Other income also increased $347 thousand driven by an increase in the fair value of equity securities during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $43.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.8%, from the comparable period in the prior year. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $167.4 million, an increase of $12.4 million, or 8.0%, from the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $3.8 million, or 15.9%, for the quarter and $11.0 million, or 11.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. These increases reflect our continued investment in revenue producing staff across all business lines and annual merit increases. The Corporation modified the vesting criteria for performance-based restricted stock grants in 2020 to better reflect the operating environment, which resulted in a benefit of $928 thousand in salaries, benefits and commissions in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, variable incentive compensation expenses increased $999 thousand and $3.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, from the comparable periods in the prior year, due to increased profitability.

Professional fees increased $314 thousand, or 21.9%, for the quarter and $2.3 million, or 44.0%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily attributable to increased consultant fees in support of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program, training initiatives and treasury management product enhancements. During 2021, we spent $1.5 million on these initiatives. These expenses are not expected to re-occur in subsequent periods. Data processing expenses increased $394 thousand, or 13.3%, for the quarter and $1.4 million, or 12.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily due to continued investments in our end-to-end loan origination solution for loans below $1.0 million, customer relationship management software, internal infrastructure improvements and outsourced data processing solutions.

Restructuring charges decreased $1.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year. These charges relate to the Corporation's financial center optimization plan announced in the fourth quarter of 2020. Other expense decreased $1.3 million, or 18.1%, for the quarter and $961 thousand, or 4.1%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the comparable periods in the prior year, primarily driven by extinguishment of long-term debt expense of $1.1 million and $1.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, offset primarily by increases in interchange expense driven by increased customer activity.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $34.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $37.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $40.5 million at December 31, 2020.

Net loan and lease recoveries were $243 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net loan and lease charge-offs of $618 thousand for the same period in the prior year. The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, of which $788 thousand (after-tax expense of $623 thousand), or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to unfavorable changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model and $1.3 million was attributable to an increase in reserves for loans. These increases were offset by a decrease of $681 thousand in reserves for unfunded commitments and investment securities. The reversal of provision for credit losses was $8.7 million for the comparable period in the prior year, due to a reserve decrease of $8.2 million related to loans and leases and $690 thousand related to unfunded commitments, offset by a reserve increase of $176 thousand related to investment securities. $11.6 million (after-tax benefit of $9.2 million), or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, of the $8.7 million reversal of provision for credit losses was attributable to changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $213 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $4.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The reversal of provision for credit losses was $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, of which $17.9 million (after-tax benefit of $14.2 million), or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, was attributable to favorable changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model partially offset by a $7.4 million increase in reserves for loans. The provision for credit losses was $40.8 million for the prior year due to a reserve increase of $39.4 million related to loans and leases, $786 thousand related to reserves for unfunded commitments, and $569 thousand related to investment securities. $27.4 million (after-tax charge of $21.6 million), or $0.74 diluted earnings per share, of the $40.8 million of provision for credit losses was attributable to changes in economic-related assumptions within the Corporation’s CECL model.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.35% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.34% at September 30, 2021, and 1.56% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans1, was 1.36% at December 31, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2021 and 1.72% at December 31, 2020.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 19.7% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to an effective income tax rate of 17.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 reflects the level of pre-tax income and the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Dividend

On January 26, 2022, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2022.

1Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures is included within this document.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.1 billion in assets and $4.9 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2021. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net .

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 Assets $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 $ 6,356,305 $ 6,416,665 $ 6,336,496 Cash and cash equivalents 890,150 902,357 203,449 187,317 219,858 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 496,989 393,377 397,426 377,506 373,176 Loans held for sale 21,600 29,093 27,322 22,636 37,039 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 5,310,017 5,252,045 5,327,313 5,415,006 5,306,841 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases 71,924 70,146 71,355 71,497 83,044 Loans and leases held for investment, net 5,238,093 5,181,899 5,255,958 5,343,509 5,223,797 Total deposits 6,055,124 5,938,154 5,318,704 5,311,592 5,242,715 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,065,423 1,861,007 1,872,031 1,857,547 1,690,663 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 3,505,535 3,583,107 2,954,450 2,979,834 2,988,277 Time deposits 484,166 494,040 492,223 474,211 563,775 Borrowings 213,980 207,898 218,970 295,293 311,421 Shareholders' equity 773,794 756,023 739,998 722,455 692,472 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Assets $ 7,088,289 $ 6,698,177 $ 6,443,629 $ 6,383,463 $ 6,353,519 $ 6,655,443 $ 6,006,877 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 469,588 395,280 385,694 374,369 369,511 406,463 402,011 Loans and leases, gross 5,255,279 5,320,411 5,389,110 5,325,897 5,253,720 5,322,475 4,888,801 Deposits 6,041,798 5,666,725 5,351,089 5,296,147 5,222,452 5,591,195 4,850,890 Shareholders' equity 762,334 746,185 728,750 699,736 676,426 734,456 668,201 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases and nonaccrual loans held for sale $ 33,210 $ 34,528 $ 37,466 $ 29,996 $ 31,692 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 498 2,204 750 664 1,392 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 51 51 52 52 53 Total nonperforming loans and leases 33,759 36,783 38,268 30,712 33,137 Other real estate owned 279 279 279 7,481 7,355 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,038 $ 37,062 $ 38,547 $ 38,193 $ 40,492 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment and nonaccrual loans held for sale 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.70 % 0.55 % 0.60 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.57 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.64 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 71,924 $ 70,146 $ 71,355 $ 71,497 $ 83,044 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.32 % 1.56 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans (1) 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 216.57 % 203.16 % 212.97 % 238.36 % 262.03 % Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 213.05 % 190.70 % 208.00 % 232.80 % 250.61 % For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs $ (243 ) $ (75 ) $ 243 $ 288 $ 618 $ 213 $ 4,648 Net loan and lease (recoveries) charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases (0.02 %) (0.01 %) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.10 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this document.





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Interest income $ 52,262 $ 53,571 $ 52,441 $ 51,457 $ 51,334 $ 209,731 $ 203,945 Interest expense 4,737 4,884 5,684 6,043 6,813 21,348 29,584 Net interest income 47,525 48,687 46,757 45,414 44,521 188,383 174,361 Provision (reversal of provision) for credit losses 1,392 (182 ) (59 ) (11,283 ) (8,721 ) (10,132 ) 40,794 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,133 48,869 46,816 56,697 53,242 198,515 133,567 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,086 2,126 2,157 2,034 1,974 8,403 7,703 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,486 1,422 1,314 1,282 1,371 5,504 4,845 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,885 4,796 4,558 4,697 4,144 18,936 15,944 Insurance commission and fee income 3,726 3,837 3,839 4,955 3,512 16,357 16,087 Other service fee income 2,759 2,576 2,748 2,192 2,092 10,275 7,543 Bank owned life insurance income 719 925 1,620 717 733 3,981 2,940 Net gain on sales of investment securities 5 21 54 65 54 145 871 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 2,518 3,224 3,461 5,938 4,323 15,141 16,442 Other income 1,008 1,625 479 1,370 1,936 4,482 5,953 Total noninterest income 19,192 20,552 20,230 23,250 20,139 83,224 78,328 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 27,374 26,641 25,396 24,780 23,613 104,191 93,208 Net occupancy 2,477 2,525 2,656 2,739 2,697 10,397 10,358 Equipment 985 1,000 968 946 951 3,899 3,841 Data processing 3,355 3,274 3,064 3,050 2,961 12,743 11,333 Professional fees 1,750 2,174 2,015 1,748 1,436 7,687 5,338 Marketing and advertising 683 539 561 280 575 2,063 1,975 Deposit insurance premiums 698 765 613 636 765 2,712 2,591 Intangible expenses 267 214 249 249 282 979 1,216 Restructuring charges - - - - 1,439 - 1,439 Other expense 5,746 6,116 5,764 5,112 7,015 22,738 23,699 Total noninterest expense 43,335 43,248 41,286 39,540 41,734 167,409 154,998 Income before taxes 21,990 26,173 25,760 40,407 31,647 114,330 56,897 Income tax expense 4,578 5,262 4,885 7,804 5,773 22,529 9,981 Net income $ 17,412 $ 20,911 $ 20,875 $ 32,603 $ 25,874 $ 91,801 $ 46,916 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 3.12 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.11 $ 0.88 $ 3.11 $ 1.60 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ - $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,471,304 29,420,256 29,389,525 29,327,432 29,274,915 29,402,845 29,243,773 Period end shares outstanding 29,500,542 29,438,402 29,411,731 29,379,575 29,295,052 29,500,542 29,295,052





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 2.07 % 1.62 % 1.38 % 0.78 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring 0.97 % 1.24 % 1.30 % 2.07 % 1.69 % 1.38 % 0.80 % charges (1) Return on average shareholders' equity 9.06 % 11.12 % 11.49 % 18.90 % 15.22 % 12.50 % 7.02 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 9.06 % 11.12 % 11.49 % 18.90 % 15.89 % 12.50 % 7.19 % restructuring charges (1) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 11.79 % 14.51 % 15.11 % 25.20 % 20.54 % 16.41 % 9.52 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 11.79 % 14.51 % 15.11 % 25.20 % 21.44 % 16.41 % 9.76 % restructuring charges (1) Net interest margin (FTE) 2.86 % 3.11 % 3.15 % 3.12 % 3.02 % 3.06 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio (2) 64.3 % 61.8 % 60.7 % 57.0 % 63.8 % 60.9 % 60.6 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1) (2) 64.3 % 61.8 % 60.7 % 57.0 % 61.6 % 60.9 % 60.0 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income (3) 33.9 % 28.1 % 28.2 % 18.0 % 0.0 % 25.6 % 37.4 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.86 % 10.83 % 11.64 % 11.26 % 10.93 % 10.86 % 10.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.56 % 8.55 % 9.15 % 8.77 % 8.40 % 8.56 % 8.40 % Common equity book value per share $ 26.23 $ 25.68 $ 25.16 $ 24.59 $ 23.64 $ 26.23 $ 23.64 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 20.14 $ 19.75 $ 19.22 $ 18.64 $ 17.66 $ 20.14 $ 17.66 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.13 % 9.53 % 9.64 % 9.45 % 9.08 % 9.13 % 9.08 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.08 % 11.15 % 11.04 % 11.08 % 10.76 % 11.08 % 10.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.08 % 11.15 % 11.04 % 11.08 % 10.76 % 11.08 % 10.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.77 % 13.87 % 13.82 % 15.13 % 15.31 % 13.77 % 15.31 % (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) As announced in the September 30, 2020 Earnings Release, the Corporation changed the timing of future dividend declarations and payments.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 914,287 $ 370 0.16 % $ 530,191 $ 189 0.14 % U.S. government obligations 6,999 37 2.10 6,999 36 2.04 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 2,334 19 3.23 2,992 24 3.18 Other debt and equity securities 460,255 1,845 1.59 385,289 1,516 1.56 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,402 375 5.24 26,713 334 4.96 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,412,277 2,646 0.74 952,184 2,099 0.87 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 869,471 7,022 3.20 880,986 7,412 3.34 Paycheck Protection Program loans 53,745 1,568 11.57 162,611 4,162 10.15 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,826,720 26,669 3.74 2,784,398 25,634 3.65 Real estate—residential loans 1,107,911 10,165 3.64 1,100,799 10,171 3.67 Loans to individuals 26,462 249 3.73 26,048 253 3.85 Municipal loans and leases 245,038 2,515 4.07 247,603 2,504 4.01 Lease financings 125,932 1,951 6.15 117,966 1,856 6.24 Gross loans and leases 5,255,279 50,139 3.79 5,320,411 51,992 3.88 Total interest-earning assets 6,667,556 52,785 3.14 6,272,595 54,091 3.42 Cash and due from banks 54,958 59,642 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (71,020 ) (72,606 ) Premises and equipment, net 56,087 55,685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,048 31,998 Other assets 349,660 350,863 Total assets $ 7,088,289 $ 6,698,177 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 939,478 $ 493 0.21 % $ 857,098 $ 537 0.25 % Money market savings 1,616,890 968 0.24 1,382,832 922 0.26 Regular savings 997,814 253 0.10 998,568 281 0.11 Time deposits 487,434 1,370 1.12 496,702 1,490 1.19 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,041,616 3,084 0.30 3,735,200 3,230 0.34 Short-term borrowings 14,144 1 0.03 15,116 2 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 325 1.36 95,000 324 1.35 Subordinated notes 98,833 1,327 5.33 98,754 1,328 5.34 Total borrowings 207,977 1,653 3.15 208,870 1,654 3.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,249,593 4,737 0.44 3,944,070 4,884 0.49 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,000,182 1,931,525 Operating lease liabilities 34,114 35,094 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,066 41,303 Total liabilities 6,325,955 5,951,992 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,508 297,482 Retained earnings and other equity 306,042 290,919 Total shareholders' equity 762,334 746,185 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,088,289 $ 6,698,177 Net interest income $ 48,048 $ 49,207 Net interest spread 2.70 2.93 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.16 0.18 Net interest margin 2.86 % 3.11 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.90 % 159.04 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2021 2020 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 914,287 $ 370 0.16 % $ 296,258 $ 82 0.11 % U.S. government obligations 6,999 37 2.10 6,998 36 2.05 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 2,334 19 3.23 14,269 129 3.60 Other debt and equity securities 460,255 1,845 1.59 348,244 1,237 1.41 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 28,402 375 5.24 29,838 438 5.84 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,412,277 2,646 0.74 695,607 1,922 1.10 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 869,471 7,022 3.20 824,374 7,366 3.55 Paycheck Protection Program loans 53,745 1,568 11.57 497,035 3,133 2.51 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,826,720 26,669 3.74 2,518,056 24,388 3.85 Real estate—residential loans 1,107,911 10,165 3.64 1,025,818 10,345 4.01 Loans to individuals 26,462 249 3.73 27,427 289 4.19 Municipal loans and leases 245,038 2,515 4.07 258,627 2,776 4.27 Lease financings 125,932 1,951 6.15 102,383 1,690 6.57 Gross loans and leases 5,255,279 50,139 3.79 5,253,720 49,987 3.79 Total interest-earning assets 6,667,556 52,785 3.14 5,949,327 51,909 3.47 Cash and due from banks 54,958 53,360 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (71,020 ) (92,766 ) Premises and equipment, net 56,087 55,653 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,048 34,272 Other assets 349,660 353,673 Total assets $ 7,088,289 $ 6,353,519 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 939,478 $ 493 0.21 % $ 838,323 $ 537 0.25 % Money market savings 1,616,890 968 0.24 1,213,585 898 0.29 Regular savings 997,814 253 0.10 905,918 341 0.15 Time deposits 487,434 1,370 1.12 582,782 2,034 1.39 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,041,616 3,084 0.30 3,540,608 3,810 0.43 Short-term borrowings 14,144 1 0.03 15,091 2 0.05 Long-term debt 95,000 325 1.36 169,623 611 1.43 Subordinated notes 98,833 1,327 5.33 193,244 2,390 4.92 Total borrowings 207,977 1,653 3.15 377,958 3,003 3.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,249,593 4,737 0.44 3,918,566 6,813 0.69 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,000,182 1,681,844 Operating lease liabilities 34,114 37,616 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,066 39,067 Total liabilities 6,325,955 5,677,093 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,508 296,810 Retained earnings and other equity 306,042 221,832 Total shareholders' equity 762,334 676,426 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,088,289 $ 6,353,519 Net interest income $ 48,048 $ 45,096 Net interest spread 2.70 2.78 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.16 0.24 Net interest margin 2.86 % 3.02 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 156.90 % 151.82 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2021 2020 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 476,351 $ 661 0.14 % $ 274,372 $ 574 0.21 % U.S. government obligations 6,999 144 2.06 7,132 145 2.03 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 5,702 206 3.61 23,065 825 3.58 Other debt and equity securities 393,762 5,992 1.52 371,814 7,697 2.07 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 26,844 1,417 5.28 29,726 1,746 5.87 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 909,658 8,420 0.93 706,109 10,987 1.56 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 840,133 28,142 3.35 817,489 30,657 3.75 Paycheck Protection Program loans 281,484 15,032 5.34 342,920 8,072 2.35 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,734,259 101,692 3.72 2,312,996 94,962 4.11 Real estate—residential loans 1,077,952 40,045 3.71 1,007,915 42,047 4.17 Loans to individuals 26,062 1,018 3.91 28,792 1,332 4.63 Municipal loans and leases 247,396 10,147 4.10 283,495 11,857 4.18 Lease financings 115,189 7,363 6.39 95,194 6,498 6.83 Gross loans and leases 5,322,475 203,439 3.82 4,888,801 195,425 4.00 Total interest-earning assets 6,232,133 211,859 3.40 5,594,910 206,412 3.69 Cash and due from banks 55,724 52,000 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (74,943 ) (73,459 ) Premises and equipment, net 55,875 55,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,758 34,277 Other assets 353,896 343,261 Total assets $ 6,655,443 $ 6,006,877 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 850,713 $ 2,007 0.24 % $ 692,049 $ 2,173 0.31 % Money market savings 1,366,762 3,574 0.26 1,113,039 5,551 0.50 Regular savings 983,752 1,114 0.11 874,366 2,057 0.24 Time deposits 498,638 6,178 1.24 572,103 9,835 1.72 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,699,865 12,873 0.35 3,251,557 19,616 0.60 Short-term borrowings 16,552 8 0.05 86,658 327 0.38 Long-term debt 96,562 1,318 1.36 189,410 2,879 1.52 Subordinated notes 137,896 7,149 5.18 134,949 6,762 5.01 Total borrowings 251,010 8,475 3.38 411,017 9,968 2.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,950,875 21,348 0.54 3,662,574 29,584 0.81 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,891,330 1,599,333 Operating lease liabilities 36,001 37,557 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,781 39,212 Total liabilities 5,920,987 5,338,676 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 297,189 296,023 Retained earnings and other equity 279,483 214,394 Total shareholders' equity 734,456 668,201 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,655,443 $ 6,006,877 Net interest income $ 190,511 $ 176,828 Net interest spread 2.86 2.88 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.20 0.28 Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.16 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 157.74 % 152.76 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 Industry Description Total Outstanding

Balance (excl PPP) % of Commercial

Loan Portfolio $ Balance of

Modified Loans (1) Modified Loans

as a % of

Portfolio (1) CRE - Retail 350,373 8.0 % $ - - % Animal Production 304,487 7.0 - - CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 255,397 5.8 - - CRE - Office 235,078 5.4 - - CRE - Multi-family 222,488 5.1 - - Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 169,708 3.9 - - Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 169,397 3.9 1,437 0.8 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 169,329 3.9 - - Education 162,776 3.7 - - Specialty Trade Contractors 130,418 3.0 - - CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 121,019 2.8 3,405 2.8 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 110,675 2.5 - - CRE - Medical Office 106,348 2.4 - - Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 93,469 2.1 - - Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 87,389 2.0 - - Crop Production 81,704 1.9 - - Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 78,292 1.8 - - Food Manufacturing 75,587 1.7 - - Wood Product Manufacturing 70,769 1.6 - - Rental and Leasing Services 69,048 1.6 - - Administrative and Support Services 66,529 1.5 - - Personal and Laundry Services 62,051 1.4 - - Food Services and Drinking Places 59,636 1.4 - - Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 58,924 1.3 - - Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 57,114 1.3 - - Repair and Maintenance 53,820 1.2 - - Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 51,987 1.2 - - Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 50,432 1.2 - - Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 3,524,244 80.7 % $ 4,842 0.1 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 844,505 19.3 % $ 981 0.1 % Total Commercial Loans $ 4,368,749 100.0 % $ 5,823 0.1 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding

Balance $ Balance of

Modified Loans (1) Modified Loans

as a % of

Portfolio (1) Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 540,566 338 0.1 % Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 158,909 - - Loans to Individuals 25,504 14 0.1 Lease Financings 184,541 33 - Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 909,520 $ 385 - % Total $ 5,278,269 $ 6,208 0.1 % (1) Loan modifications referenced above were made in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus and therefore were not classified as TDRs as of December 31, 2021.





Univest Financial Corporation Non-GAAP Reconciliation December 31, 2021 Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. As of or for the three months ended, As of or for the twelve months ended, 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Restructuring charges (a) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,439 $ - $ 1,439 Tax effect of restructuring charges - - - - (302 ) - (302 ) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,137 $ - $ 1,137 Shareholders' equity $ 773,794 $ 756,023 $ 739,998 $ 722,455 $ 692,472 $ 773,794 $ 692,472 Goodwill (175,510 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (175,510 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (b) (4,210 ) (1,922 ) (2,073 ) (2,326 ) (2,580 ) (4,210 ) (2,580 ) Tangible common equity $ 594,074 $ 581,542 $ 565,366 $ 547,570 $ 517,333 $ 594,074 $ 517,333 Total assets $ 7,122,421 $ 6,979,852 $ 6,356,305 $ 6,416,665 $ 6,336,496 $ 7,122,421 $ 6,336,496 Goodwill (175,510 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (175,510 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (b) (4,210 ) (1,922 ) (2,073 ) (2,326 ) (2,580 ) (4,210 ) (2,580 ) Tangible assets $ 6,942,701 $ 6,805,371 $ 6,181,673 $ 6,241,780 $ 6,161,357 $ 6,942,701 $ 6,161,357 Average shareholders' equity $ 762,334 $ 746,185 $ 728,750 $ 699,736 $ 676,426 $ 734,456 $ 668,201 Average goodwill (173,553 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,810 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (b) (2,696 ) (1,983 ) (2,209 ) (2,464 ) (2,734 ) (2,338 ) (3,181 ) Average tangible common equity $ 586,085 $ 571,643 $ 553,982 $ 524,713 $ 501,133 $ 559,308 $ 492,461 Net income before taxes $ 21,990 $ 26,173 $ 25,760 $ 40,407 $ 31,647 $ 114,330 $ 56,897 Provision for credit losses 1,392 (182 ) (59 ) (11,283 ) (8,721 ) (10,132 ) 40,794 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 23,382 $ 25,991 $ 25,701 $ 29,124 $ 22,926 $ 104,198 $ 97,691 Loans and leases held for investment, gross $ 5,310,017 $ 5,252,045 $ 5,327,313 $ 5,415,006 $ 5,306,841 $ 5,310,017 $ 5,306,841 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (31,748 ) (85,601 ) (252,849 ) (528,452 ) (483,773 ) (31,748 ) (483,773 ) Gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans $ 5,278,269 $ 5,166,444 $ 5,074,464 $ 4,886,554 $ 4,823,068 $ 5,278,269 $ 4,823,068 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 71,924 $ 70,146 $ 71,355 $ 71,497 $ 83,044 $ 71,924 $ 83,044 Gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans 5,278,269 5,166,444 5,074,464 4,886,554 4,823,068 5,278,269 4,823,068 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases as a percentage of gross loans and leases excluding PPP loans 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.46 % 1.72 % 1.36 % 1.72 % (a) Associated with financial center optimization plan (b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights



