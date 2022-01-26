Northeast Bank Reports Second Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $11.4 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was $21.3 million, or $2.63 per diluted common share, compared to $16.0 million, or $1.92 per diluted common share, for the six months ended December 31, 2020.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on February 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2022.

“We reported strong results and net loan growth in our second fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our National Lending Division generated a record $260.5 million in originations and purchases for the quarter, growing the National Lending portfolio by $112.6 million, or 11.4%, over September 30, 2021, and $151.1 million, or 15.9%, over June 30, 2021. The originated yield and purchased return for the quarter was 6.5% and 9.0%, respectively. We continued to benefit from our correspondent arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. and NEWITY (formerly ACAP SME, LLC), generating $6.0 million of correspondent fee income during the quarter. For the quarter, we earned $1.42 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.8%, a return on average assets of 2.9% and repurchased 354 thousand shares at a weighted average price of $33.94.”

As of December 31, 2021, total assets were $1.46 billion, a decrease of $714.4 million, or 32.9%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to the $844.3 million, or 83.6%, decrease in cash and short-term investments, as discussed below. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. Cash and short-term investments decreased by $844.3 million, or 83.6%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) elevated loan payoff collections at June 30, 2021. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.

2. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and six months ended December 31, 2021:



Loan Portfolio Changes Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021

Balance September 30, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 484,513 $ 432,083 $ 52,430 12.13 % National Lending Originated 619,223 559,080 60,143 10.76 % SBA National 35,682 38,482 (2,800 ) (7.28 %) Community Banking 41,766 44,702 (2,936 ) (6.57 %) Total $ 1,181,184 $ 1,074,347 $ 106,837 9.94 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021

Balance June 30, 2021

Balance Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) National Lending Purchased $ 484,513 $ 429,054 $ 55,459 12.93 % National Lending Originated 619,223 523,535 95,688 18.28 % SBA National 35,682 39,549 (3,867 ) (9.78 %) Community Banking 41,766 48,486 (6,720 ) (13.86 %) Total $ 1,181,184 $ 1,040,624 $ 140,560 13.51 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 totaled $260.5 million, which consisted of $92.1 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 98.7% of unpaid principal balance, and $168.4 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 93,379 $ 168,398 $ 261,777 $ 97,759 $ 84,607 $ 182,366 Net investment basis 92,136 168,398 260,534 91,284 84,607 175,891 Returns on loan portfolio during the period: Yield 8.92 % 6.48 % 7.53 % 9.06 % 6.87 % 7.89 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 8.96 % N/A 8.96 % 9.06 % 6.87 % 7.89 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 130,413 $ 262,884 $ 393,297 $ 103,588 $ 125,515 $ 229,103 Net investment basis 127,492 262,884 390,376 95,862 125,515 221,377 Returns on loan portfolio during the period: Yield 9.08 % 6.43 % 7.58 % 9.08 % 6.95 % 7.93 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.07 % N/A 9.07 % 9.08 % 6.95 % 7.93 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 518,175 $ 619,223 $ 1,137,398 $ 456,524 $ 478,423 $ 934,947 Net investment basis 484,513 619,223 1,103,736 418,584 478,423 897,007

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

3. Deposits decreased by $709.2 million, or 38.1%, from June 30, 2021, attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $655.9 million, or 67.5%, time deposits of $101.5 million, or 36.5%, and money market accounts of $29.4 million, or 10.3%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest-bearing checking accounts of $77.6 million, or 23.9%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of the receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the six months ended December 31, 2021.

4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $6.8 million, or 3.0%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $21.3 million and stock-based compensation of $480 thousand, partially offset by the repurchase of 456 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.04, which resulted in a $15.1 million decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $3.2 million to $11.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $4.7 million to $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $3.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned on both portfolios;

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $1.3 million, primarily due to lower interest rates and a repositioning of the Bank’s deposit portfolio; and

A decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt of $282 thousand, as the Bank redeemed its $15.1 million subordinated debt in full at par plus accrued interest on July 1, 2021; partially offset by,

A decrease of $117 thousand in interest income earned on securities, due to lower rates earned and lower average balances.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 42,728 $ 556 5.16 % $ 57,801 $ 658 4.52 % SBA National 36,027 635 6.99 % 48,953 616 4.99 % SBA PPP 628 2 1.26 % - - 0.00 % National Lending: Originated 601,394 9,827 6.48 % 450,698 7,801 6.87 % Purchased 452,644 10,175 8.92 % 395,692 9,033 9.06 % Total National Lending 1,054,038 20,002 7.53 % 846,390 16,834 7.89 % Total $ 1,133,421 $ 21,195 7.42 % $ 953,144 $ 18,108 7.54 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 43,383 $ 1,131 5.17 % $ 61,620 $ 1,502 4.84 % SBA National 38,168 1,271 6.61 % 48,444 1,171 4.80 % SBA PPP 1,006 13 2.56 % 8,608 81 1.87 % National Lending: Originated 574,343 18,612 6.43 % 451,721 15,830 6.95 % Purchased 440,224 20,161 9.08 % 384,946 17,629 9.08 % Total National Lending 1,014,567 38,773 7.58 % 836,667 33,459 7.93 % Total $ 1,097,124 $ 41,188 7.45 % $ 955,339 $ 36,213 7.52 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.



The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, regularly scheduled interest and accretion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased by $463 thousand due to the increase in average balances and transactional income increased by $728 thousand. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 9.0%, a decrease from 9.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 7,576 6.64 % $ 7,113 7.13 % Transactional income: Gain on real estate owned 49 0.04 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 2,599 2.28 % 1,920 1.93 % Total transactional income 2,648 2.32 % 1,920 1.93 % Total $ 10,224 8.96 % $ 9,033 9.06 % Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 14,557 6.56 % $ 13,677 7.05 % Transactional income: Loss on real estate owned (25 ) (0.01 %) - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 5,604 2.52 % 3,952 2.03 % Total transactional income 5,579 2.51 % 3,952 2.03 % Total $ 20,136 9.07 % $ 17,629 9.08 %

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision (credit) for loan losses decreased by $1.4 million to a credit of $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from a $365 thousand provision in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in the provision (credit) for loan losses reflects decreases in certain qualitative factors during the current quarter as a result of continued improvements relative to the COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to increases in certain qualitative factors during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as a result of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Noninterest income decreased by $4 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the following:



An increase in gain on real estate owned (“REO”) of $260 thousand, due to the gain on sale of a REO property during the current quarter, as compared to a large write-down on an existing REO property and a net loss on the sale of two REO properties during the quarter ended December 31, 2020; partially offset by,

A decrease in fees for other customers of $184 thousand, due to lower commercial loan servicing fees due to SBA loan payoffs;

An increase in unrealized loss on equity securities of $37 thousand; and

A decrease in correspondent fee income of $41 thousand from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is comprised of the following components:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,087 $ 1,061 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 1,614 613 Earned Net Servicing Interest 3,340 4,408 Total $ 6,041 $ 6,082

In addition to the net servicing interest income, a summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans Purchased by Loan Source(3) Correspondent Fee Purchased Accrued Interest(1) Total(2) (In thousands) Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598 Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 2,703 2,874 Q1 FY 2022 6,300 - 1 1 Total $ 11,237,700 $ 8,905 $ 10,560 $ 19,465 Less amounts recognized in Q2 FY 22 (1,087 ) (1,614 ) (2,701 ) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (5,168 ) (4,579 ) (9,747 ) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 2,650 $ 4,367 $ 7,017

(1) - Northeast Bank's share

(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans

(3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $4.64 billion as of December 31, 2021

4. Noninterest expense increased by $759 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to the following:

An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation, bonus, and stock compensation expense; and

An increase in other noninterest expense of $42 thousand, primarily due to increases in insurance expense, travel and meals and entertainment expense, and correspondent banking fees during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020; partially offset by,

A decrease in loan expense of $613 thousand, due to a decrease in PPP and SBA 7(a) expenses of $424 thousand, and decreases in REO and collection expense due to collection reimbursements during the quarter ended December 31, 2021; and

A decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $183 thousand, primarily due to the closure of an office location during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



5. Income tax expense increased by $2.1 million to $5.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-tax income, which increased by $5.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to $472 thousand of tax benefits arising from the exercise of stock options during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to only $44 thousand of tax benefits in the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $21.3 million, or 1.46% of total assets, as compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to five National Lending Division loans totaling $4.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the six months ended December 31, 2021, partially offset by the sale of three REO properties totaling $1.8 million, and paydowns of $1.4 million on nonaccrual loans.

As of December 31, 2021, past due loans totaled $14.6 million, or 1.23% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to three National Lending Division loans totaling $4.3 million becoming past due during the six months ended December 31, 2021, partially offset by two purchased loans totaling $1.1 million that became current.

As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 15.2%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 20.8% at December 31, 2021, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets, while the total capital ratio was negatively impacted by the redemption of the subordinated debt on July 1, 2021.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,424 $ 2,850 Short-term investments 163,785 1,007,641 Total cash and cash equivalents 166,209 1,010,491 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 57,323 59,737 Equity securities, at fair value 7,194 7,230 Total investment securities 64,517 66,967 Loans: Commercial real estate 830,095 725,287 Commercial and industrial 289,387 257,604 Residential real estate 60,825 56,591 Consumer 877 1,142 Total loans 1,181,184 1,040,624 Less: Allowance for loan losses 6,040 7,313 Loans, net 1,175,144 1,033,311 Premises and equipment, net 9,977 11,271 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 53 1,639 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,279 1,209 Loan servicing rights, net 1,645 2,061 Bank-owned life insurance 17,710 17,498 Other assets 23,421 29,955 Total assets $ 1,459,955 $ 2,174,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 316,556 $ 972,495 Savings and interest checking 402,689 325,062 Money market 257,593 287,033 Time 176,357 277,840 Total deposits 1,153,195 1,862,430 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt - 15,050 Lease liability 5,266 6,061 Other liabilities 47,257 43,470 Total liabilities 1,220,718 1,942,011 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,815,566 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 7,816 8,151 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 50,440 64,420 Retained earnings 182,248 161,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,267 ) (1,312 ) Total shareholders' equity 239,237 232,391 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,459,955 $ 2,174,402





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,195 $ 18,108 $ 41,188 $ 36,213 Interest on available-for-sale securities 76 193 170 483 Other interest and dividend income 118 54 292 142 Total interest and dividend income 21,389 18,355 41,650 36,838 Interest expense: Deposits 1,184 2,529 2,492 5,587 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 127 126 255 250 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - - - 2 Subordinated debt - 282 - 563 Obligation under capital lease agreements 23 30 49 55 Total interest expense 1,334 2,967 2,796 6,457 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 20,055 15,388 38,854 30,381 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,069 ) 365 (1,295 ) 742 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 21,124 15,023 40,149 29,639 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 304 488 761 988 Gain on sales of PPP loans - 4 86 1,114 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale - 19 - 102 Net unrealized loss on equity securities (53 ) (16 ) (74 ) (16 ) Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net 73 (187 ) (1 ) (344 ) Correspondent fee income 6,041 6,082 13,872 10,829 Bank-owned life insurance income 106 106 212 212 Other noninterest income 22 1 36 28 Total noninterest income 6,493 6,497 14,892 12,913 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,406 5,971 14,968 12,322 Occupancy and equipment expense 864 1,047 1,752 1,974 Professional fees 394 443 915 806 Data processing fees 1,099 1,066 2,174 2,090 Marketing expense 158 120 350 161 Loan acquisition and collection expense 211 824 2,459 1,513 FDIC insurance expense 120 64 200 112 Other noninterest expense 935 893 1,708 1,383 Total noninterest expense 11,187 10,428 24,526 20,361 Income before income tax expense 16,430 11,092 30,515 22,191 Income tax expense 5,027 2,916 9,236 6,221 Net income $ 11,403 $ 8,176 $ 21,279 $ 15,970 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 7,952,938 8,244,068 8,012,106 8,220,604 Diluted 8,041,476 8,309,252 8,096,728 8,312,330 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.43 $ 0.99 $ 2.66 $ 1.94 Diluted 1.42 0.98 2.63 1.92 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 65,444 $ 76 0.46 % $ 70,409 $ 193 1.09 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,133,421 21,195 7.42 % 953,144 18,108 7.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,222 6 1.95 % 1,390 13 3.71 % Short-term investments (4) 319,639 112 0.14 % 143,272 41 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 1,519,726 21,389 5.58 % 1,168,215 18,355 6.23 % Cash and due from banks 2,734 3,058 Other non-interest earning assets 61,013 46,730 Total assets $ 1,583,473 $ 1,218,003 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 288,599 $ 192 0.26 % $ 128,337 $ 113 0.35 % Money market accounts 264,731 197 0.30 % 310,074 377 0.48 % Savings accounts 101,204 124 0.49 % 37,301 12 0.13 % Time deposits 225,801 671 1.18 % 388,669 2,027 2.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 880,335 1,184 0.53 % 864,381 2,529 1.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 127 3.36 % 15,000 126 3.33 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 14,981 282 7.47 % Lease liability 5,446 23 1.68 % 6,501 30 1.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 900,781 1,334 0.59 % 900,863 2,967 1.31 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 427,550 123,413 Other liabilities 14,072 17,193 Total liabilities 1,342,403 1,041,469 Shareholders' equity 241,070 176,534 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,583,473 $ 1,218,003 Net interest income $ 20,055 $ 15,388 Interest rate spread 4.99 % 4.92 % Net interest margin (5) 5.24 % 5.23 % Cost of funds (6) 0.40 % 1.31 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. (6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.









NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 65,994 $ 170 0.51 % $ 71,275 $ 483 1.34 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,097,124 41,188 7.45 % 955,339 36,213 7.52 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,216 13 2.12 % 1,390 46 6.56 % Short-term investments (4) 381,543 279 0.15 % 156,440 96 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 1,545,877 41,650 5.34 % 1,184,444 36,838 6.17 % Cash and due from banks 2,774 2,992 Other non-interest earning assets 55,409 42,792 Total assets $ 1,604,060 $ 1,230,228 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 279,316 $ 367 0.26 % $ 125,991 $ 240 0.38 % Money market accounts 270,318 399 0.29 % 311,173 912 0.58 % Savings accounts 86,432 193 0.44 % 37,414 26 0.14 % Time deposits 242,887 1,533 1.25 % 412,248 4,409 2.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 878,953 2,492 0.56 % 886,826 5,587 1.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 255 3.37 % 15,000 250 3.31 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 879 2 0.45 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 14,967 563 7.46 % Capital lease obligations 5,632 49 1.73 % 5,404 55 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 899,585 2,796 0.62 % 923,076 6,457 1.39 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 449,500 117,857 Other liabilities 17,119 17,441 Total liabilities 1,366,204 1,058,374 Shareholders' equity 237,856 171,854 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,604,060 $ 1,230,228 Net interest income $ 38,854 $ 30,381 Interest rate spread 4.72 % 4.78 % Net interest margin (5) 4.99 % 5.09 % Cost of funds (6) 0.41 % 1.23 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits. (5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020



Net interest income $ 20,055 $ 18,799 $ 18,102 $ 18,603 $ 15,388 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,069 ) (226 ) (1,926 ) (211 ) 365 Noninterest income 6,493 8,399 19,650 39,469 6,497 Noninterest expense 11,187 13,338 9,427 9,636 10,428 Net income 11,403 9,877 21,370 34,162 8,176 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 7,952,938 8,132,131 8,318,689 8,344,797 8,244,068 Diluted 8,041,476 8,212,836 8,397,897 8,421,247 8,309,252 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.43 $ 1.21 $ 2.57 $ 4.09 $ 0.99 Diluted 1.42 1.20 2.54 4.06 0.98 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.86 % 2.41 % 4.55 % 6.99 % 2.66 % Return on average equity 18.77 % 16.70 % 37.97 % 71.06 % 18.37 % Net interest rate spread (1) 4.99 % 4.46 % 3.67 % 3.79 % 4.92 % Net interest margin (2) 5.24 % 4.74 % 3.99 % 3.93 % 5.23 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 5.24 % 4.75 % 4.55 % 4.64 % 5.23 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (Non-GAAP) (4) 6.44 % 6.00 % 5.56 % 5.06 % 5.23 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 42.14 % 49.04 % 24.97 % 16.59 % 47.65 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.80 % 3.26 % 2.01 % 1.97 % 3.40 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 168.71 % 174.98 % 173.30 % 125.53 % 129.68 % As of: December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 611 $ 619 $ 696 $ 643 $ 6,676 Commercial real estate 7,963 6,644 5,756 4,790 8,329 Commercial and industrial 311 1,510 286 1,408 1,978 Consumer 20 39 43 23 30 Total originated portfolio 8,905 8,812 6,781 6,864 17,013 Total purchased portfolio 12,294 12,527 11,977 16,059 13,497 Total nonperforming loans 21,199 21,339 18,758 22,923 30,510 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 53 821 1,639 2,885 2,866 Total nonperforming assets $ 21,252 $ 22,160 $ 20,397 $ 25,808 $ 33,376 Past due loans to total loans 1.23 % 1.39 % 1.08 % 1.67 % 2.31 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.79 % 1.99 % 1.80 % 2.29 % 3.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.46 % 1.60 % 0.94 % 1.51 % 2.70 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.51 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.88 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 28.49 % 33.58 % 38.99 % 38.48 % 32.53 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 260.40 % 232.10 % 215.38 % 223.09 % 251.00 % Net loans to core deposits (7) (10) 102.53 % 98.96 % 55.71 % 76.99 % 101.86 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 41.02 % 40.22 % 41.23 % 43.22 % 41.79 % Equity to total assets 16.39 % 17.32 % 10.69 % 12.65 % 14.74 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 20.27 % 22.03 % 22.16 % 21.07 % 17.93 % Total capital ratio 20.79 % 22.69 % 24.29 % 23.39 % 20.37 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 15.19 % 14.83 % 13.63 % 14.32 % 15.07 % Total shareholders' equity $ 239,237 $ 239,508 $ 232,391 $ 216,862 $ 181,962 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 239,237 239,508 232,391 216,862 181,962 Less: Intangible assets (8) (1,645 ) (1,906 ) (2,061 ) (2,149 ) (2,035 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 237,592 $ 237,602 $ 230,330 $ 214,713 $ 179,927 Common shares outstanding 7,815,566 8,172,776 8,150,480 8,344,797 8,344,797 Book value per common share $ 30.61 $ 29.31 $ 28.51 $ 25.99 $ 21.81 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 30.40 29.07 28.26 25.73 21.56 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $2 thousand, $11 thousand, $884 thousand, $2.6 million, and $81 thousand, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $0, $98 thousand, $300 thousand, and $2 thousand, and brokered CD interest expense of $0, $0, $0, $99 thousand, and $0, as well as PPP loan average balances of $628 thousand, $1.4 million, $172.8 million, $481.9 million, and $314 thousand, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $287.7 million, $334.3 million, $405.9 million, and $121.7 million and earned $73 thousand, $84 thousand, $100 thousand, and $29 thousand in interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) plus noninterest income. (6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

(10) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.

