Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and 2021 Full Year

RUSTON, La., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced record net income of $28.3 million, or $1.20 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $1.14 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $17.6 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) earnings for the quarter were $30.5 million, a 4.2% increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and a 7.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was at a record high of $108.5 million, reflecting diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, of $4.60, representing an increase of $3.05, or 196.8%, from diluted earnings per share of $1.55 for the year ended December 31, 2020.



“Origin Bancorp delivered another strong quarter and closed out a very dynamic year,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We remain focused on core, organic growth and our team performed well with 23% annualized growth on loans excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse this quarter. We have been and will continue to be purposeful in our strategy and efforts to provide value to our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Net income was $28.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, achieving a historic high compared to $27.0 million for the linked quarter and $17.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) at December 31, 2021, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, were $4.50 billion, reflecting a $241.5 million, or 5.7% increase, compared to the linked quarter, and a $404.2 million, or 9.9% increase compared to December 31, 2020.

Total deposits grew $411.9 million, or 6.7%, to $6.57 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.16 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $819.4 million, or 14.2%, compared to December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew $183.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and $555.9 million, or 34.6%, compared to December 31, 2020, and represented 32.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Average balances of total securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $1.50 billion, reflecting a $371.4 million, or 32.8% increase compared to the linked quarter, and a $550.7 million, or 57.7% increase, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total securities were $1.53 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.54 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased $480.6 million, or 45.6%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $2.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net benefit of $3.9 million for the linked quarter and a provision expense of $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Annualized returns on average stockholder’s equity and average assets were 15.70% and 1.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 15.21% and 1.43%, respectively for the linked quarter, and 10.92% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

On December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the remaining 62% equity interest in The Lincoln Agency bringing the Company’s total ownership to 100%. Additionally, the Company acquired substantially all assets of the Pulley-White Insurance Agency, Inc. on December 31, 2021, for $2.2 million in cash and $2.2 million in Company common stock.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $54.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.1%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income earned on total investment securities and a $1.2 million increase in interest income earned on commercial real estate loans, offset by decreases of $873,000 and $577,000 in interest earned on residential real estate loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, respectively. The increase in interest income earned on total securities was primarily due to a $371.4 million increase in the average balance of total securities caused by a shift in balance sheet composition. The increase in interest income earned on commercial real estate loans was primarily driven by a $106.3 million increase in the average balance of total commercial real estate loans. The decrease in interest earned on residential real estate loans was primarily due to a decline in interest rates, which contributed $595,000 to the $873,000 decline in interest income on residential real estate loans. The decrease in interest earned on mortgage warehouse lines of credit was caused primarily by a decrease of $82.9 million in average mortgage warehouse lines of credit loan balances, as the outstanding balances of mortgage warehouse lines of credit continued to normalize.

The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 3.35%, an increase of two basis points compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.21%, a four basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was 0.51%, representing a two basis point decrease from the linked quarter, and a 13 basis point decrease compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.06% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a four basis point increase and a one basis point decrease from the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the fully tax-equivalent NIM was 2.92%, a two basis point decrease and a 25 basis point decrease from the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease in fully tax-equivalent NIM, excluding PPP loans, was primarily due to a shift in balance sheet composition as PPP loan balances continued to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and mortgage warehouse loan volume continued to normalize, along with the increase in deposits, causing a surge in liquidity which was primarily invested in comparatively lower-yielding securities.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and for the three months ended $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Allowance for loan credit losses $ 64,586 $ 69,947 $ 86,670 $ (5,361 ) (7.7) % Classified loans 69,372 75,591 107,781 (6,219 ) (8.2 ) Total nonperforming LHFI 24,903 24,555 26,149 348 1.4 Provision for credit losses (2,647 ) (3,921 ) 6,333 1,274 (32.5 ) Net charge-offs 2,693 2,891 1,757 (198 ) (6.8 ) Credit quality ratios: Allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming LHFI 259.35 % 284.86 % 331.45 % N/A -2551 bp Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI 1.23 1.35 1.51 N/A -12 bp Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (1) 1.43 1.63 2.10 N/A -20 bp Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.48 0.47 0.46 N/A 1 bp Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.21 0.22 0.13 N/A -1 bp

___________________________

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.



The Company recorded a credit loss provision net benefit of $2.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a credit loss provision net benefit of $3.9 million recorded during the linked quarter. The release of credit loss provision reflects the continued improvement in forecasted economic conditions at December 31, 2021, and stable credit loss metrics. While economic forecasts have improved, uncertainty remains due to risks related to the resurgence or lingering effects of COVID-19, rising inflation and labor pressures, as well as continued global supply-chain disruptions.

Credit metrics remained stable for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the linked quarter. The allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming LHFI decreased to 259.35% at December 31, 2021, compared to 284.86% at September 30, 2021. The Company’s nonperforming LHFI and quarterly net charge-offs were stable, compared to the linked quarter. Classified loans declined $6.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to September 30, 2021, and represented 1.35% of LHFI, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.52% at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $16.7 million, an increase of $778,000, or 4.9%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by an increase of $5.4 million in other noninterest income, offset by decreases of $3.0 million, $1.0 million, and $625,000 in limited partnership investment income, swap fee income, and insurance commission and fee income, respectively.

The $5.4 million increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to the Company’s acquisition of the remaining 62% equity interest in The Lincoln Agency. The Company remeasured the previously held equity method investment to its fair value, resulting in recognition of a gain of $5.2 million in other noninterest income. The $3.0 million decrease in limited partnership investment income was primarily due to a $3.1 million valuation increase of the investments in two of the limited partnership funds during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, with no such increase during the current quarter. The $1.0 million decrease in swap fee income was primarily driven by $727,000 in swap commission fees earned on one new swap contract executed during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, combined with an early termination fee incurred during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. To benefit future income, the Company elected to unwind a one-way swap during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and paid an early termination fee of $296,000. The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was caused by the seasonality of policy renewals.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $40.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, compared to the linked quarter. This increase was primarily driven by an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefit expenses, primarily due to a $893,000 increase in our incentive compensation bonus during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to the growth in loan production.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 14.6% during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 18.8% during the linked quarter and 20.2% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decline was primarily due the tax impact of the exercise of stock options and vesting of stock awards during the period.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI increased $44.0 million compared to the linked quarter and decreased $493.4 million compared to December 31, 2020.

Total LHFI at December 31, 2021, were $4.50 billion, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, reflecting a $241.5 million, or 5.7% increase, compared to the linked quarter and a $404.2 million, or 9.9% increase, compared to December 31, 2020.

PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, totaled $105.8 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $111.2 million compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $440.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. Net deferred loan fees and costs on PPP loans were $3.0 million, $6.3 million, and $9.6 million, at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit totaled $627.1 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $86.3 million compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $456.9 million compared to December 31, 2020, falling within the expected range of 10% to 12% of total LHFI by year-end 2021.

Average LHFI decreased $56.1 million, compared to the linked quarter, and decreased $375.6 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Average LHFI, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $144.0 million, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $333.3 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total LHFI at December 31, 2021, were $5.23 billion, reflecting an increase of 0.8%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 8.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in LHFI compared to the linked quarter, was primarily driven by increases in commercial and industrial loans excluding PPP and commercial real estate loans, offset by decreases in PPP loans and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, respectively. PPP outstanding loan balances continued to decline primarily through the SBA’s forgiveness process and outstanding balances of mortgage warehouse lines of credit continued to normalize during the current period.

Securities

Total securities remained relatively unchanged compared to the linked quarter and increased $480.6 million, compared to December 31, 2020.

Average securities increased $371.4 million, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $550.7 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total securities at December 31, 2021, were $1.53 billion, decreasing slightly from the linked quarter, and increasing 45.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in securities during 2021 reflects a shift in balance sheet composition as liquidity surged due to declines in PPP and mortgage warehouse lines of credit loan balances, as a result of the SBA’s forgiveness process and the normalization of mortgage warehouse lines of credit balances, along with the increase in deposits.

Goodwill & Intangibles

On December 31, 2021, the Company acquired the remaining 62% equity interest in The Lincoln Agency for $5.3 million in cash and $5.3 million in Company common stock, bringing the Company’s total ownership to 100%. Additionally, the Company acquired substantially all assets of the Pulley-White Insurance Agency, Inc. on December 31, 2021, for $2.2 million in cash and $2.2 million in Company common stock.

The Company recognized a $14.1 million and $7.6 million increase, respectively, in intangible assets and goodwill in conjunction with the acquisitions.



Deposits

Total deposits increased $411.9 million and $819.4 million compared to the linked quarter and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Interest-bearing deposits grew $263.4 million, or 7.3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and $385.1 million, or 11.1%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits grew $183.4 million, or 9.3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and $555.9 million, or 34.6%, compared to December 31, 2020.



Business depositors drove increases of $168.1 million and $142.2 million in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits compared to the linked quarter. Consumer depositors drove an additional increase of $104.6 million in total deposits compared to the linked quarter. Business depositors drove an increase of $890.8 million in total deposits compared to December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits were 33.6%, compared to 31.7% for the linked quarter, and 28.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Borrowings

Average Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased by $3.8 million or 1.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and decreased by $79.8 million or 23.0%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.



The changes in average FHLB advances and other borrowings from both the linked quarter and from the quarter ended December 31, 2020, were driven by short-term borrowing variations during the respective periods as a result of liquidity management.

Stockholder’s Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $730.2 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $24.5 million compared to $705.7 million at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $83.1 million compared to $647.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to net income for the quarter of $28.3 million, combined with a $7.5 million stock issuance for the insurance agency acquisitions, discussed earlier. These increases were partially offset by other comprehensive loss, net of tax and the quarterly dividend declared during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase from December 31, 2020, was primarily driven by net income retained during the intervening period, and partially offset by the other comprehensive loss, net of tax.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

At and for the three months ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 54,180 $ 52,541 $ 54,292 $ 55,239 $ 51,819 Provision for credit losses (2,647 ) (3,921 ) (5,609 ) 1,412 6,333 Noninterest income 16,701 15,923 12,438 17,131 15,381 Noninterest expense 40,346 39,165 37,832 39,436 38,884 Income before income tax expense 33,182 33,220 34,507 31,522 21,983 Income tax expense 4,860 6,242 6,774 6,009 4,431 Net income $ 28,322 $ 26,978 $ 27,733 $ 25,513 $ 17,552 PTPP earnings (1) $ 30,535 $ 29,299 $ 28,898 $ 32,934 $ 28,316 Basic earnings per common share 1.21 1.15 1.18 1.09 0.75 Diluted earnings per common share 1.20 1.14 1.17 1.08 0.75 Dividends declared per common share 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.10 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,484,056 23,429,705 23,410,693 23,393,356 23,392,684 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,609,874 23,613,010 23,604,566 23,590,430 23,543,917 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 5,231,331 $ 5,187,288 $ 5,396,306 $ 5,849,760 $ 5,724,773 Total assets 7,861,285 7,470,478 7,268,068 7,563,175 7,628,268 Total deposits 6,570,693 6,158,768 6,028,352 6,346,194 5,751,315 Total stockholders’ equity 730,211 705,667 688,235 656,355 647,150 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 4.11 % 4.05 % 4.00 % 4.03 % 3.89 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 3.35 3.33 3.44 3.58 3.47 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.28 0.30 0.31 0.37 0.43 Cost of total deposits 0.19 0.21 0.22 0.26 0.31 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.06 3.02 3.12 3.22 3.07 Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2) 2.92 2.94 3.06 3.15 3.17 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) 15.70 15.21 16.54 15.73 10.92 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.49 1.43 1.49 1.40 0.97 PTPP return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) (1) 16.93 16.52 17.23 20.30 17.61 PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1) 1.60 1.56 1.55 1.81 1.57 Efficiency ratio (3) 56.92 57.21 56.69 54.49 57.86 Book value per common share $ 30.75 $ 30.03 $ 29.28 $ 27.94 $ 27.53 Tangible book value per common share (1) 28.59 28.76 28.01 26.66 26.23 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.20 % 11.27 % 11.03 % 10.16 % 9.95 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.36 11.42 11.19 10.32 10.11 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 14.76 14.95 14.85 13.92 13.79 Tier 1 leverage ratio (4) 9.20 9.20 8.87 8.67 8.62

____________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders’ equity, PTPP return on average assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last two pages.

(2) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax-equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

(3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(4) December 31, 2021, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

Three months ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 53,260 $ 53,182 $ 55,529 $ 56,810 $ 54,193 Investment securities-taxable 4,691 3,449 3,115 3,300 3,154 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,493 1,582 1,590 1,672 1,708 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 686 538 414 345 367 Total interest and dividend income 60,130 58,751 60,648 62,127 59,422 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 2,957 3,255 3,417 3,789 4,582 FHLB advances and other borrowings 1,161 1,118 1,106 1,269 1,339 Subordinated debentures 1,832 1,837 1,833 1,830 1,682 Total interest expense 5,950 6,210 6,356 6,888 7,603 Net interest income 54,180 52,541 54,292 55,239 51,819 Provision for credit losses (2,647 ) (3,921 ) (5,609 ) 1,412 6,333 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 56,827 56,462 59,901 53,827 45,486 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 3,994 3,973 3,739 3,343 3,420 Mortgage banking revenue 2,857 2,728 2,765 4,577 6,594 Insurance commission and fee income 2,826 3,451 3,050 3,771 2,732 Gain on sales of securities, net 75 — 5 1,668 225 Loss on sales and disposals of other assets, net (97 ) (8 ) (42 ) (38 ) (33 ) Limited partnership investment income 50 3,078 801 1,772 368 Swap fee (loss) income (285 ) 727 24 348 233 Change in fair value of equity investments — 19 — — — Other fee income 702 783 623 771 604 Other income 6,579 1,172 1,473 919 1,238 Total noninterest income 16,701 15,923 12,438 17,131 15,381 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 24,718 23,629 22,354 22,325 22,475 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,306 4,353 4,349 4,339 4,271 Data processing 2,302 2,329 2,313 2,173 2,178 Electronic banking 616 997 989 961 942 Communications 286 359 514 415 449 Advertising and marketing 1,147 863 748 680 1,108 Professional services 923 912 836 973 1,176 Regulatory assessments 526 664 544 1,170 1,135 Loan-related expenses 1,880 1,949 2,154 1,705 1,856 Office and operations 1,849 1,598 1,498 1,454 1,472 Intangible asset amortization 194 194 222 234 237 Franchise tax expense 692 598 629 619 665 Other expenses 907 720 682 2,388 920 Total noninterest expense 40,346 39,165 37,832 39,436 38,884 Income before income tax expense 33,182 33,220 34,507 31,522 21,983 Income tax expense 4,860 6,242 6,774 6,009 4,431 Net income $ 28,322 $ 26,978 $ 27,733 $ 25,513 $ 17,552 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.15 $ 1.18 $ 1.09 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per common share 1.20 1.14 1.17 1.08 0.75

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-to-Date Financial Data

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited) Net interest income $ 216,252 $ 191,536 Provision for credit losses (10,765 ) 59,900 Noninterest income 62,193 64,652 Noninterest expense 156,779 151,935 Income before income tax expense 132,431 44,353 Income tax expense 23,885 7,996 Net income $ 108,546 $ 36,357 PTPP earnings (1) $ 121,666 $ 104,253 Basic earnings per common share (2) 4.63 1.56 Diluted earnings per common share(2) 4.60 1.55 Dividends declared per common share 0.49 0.3775 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,431,504 23,367,221 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,608,586 23,511,952 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 4.05 % 4.17 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.42 3.75 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.32 0.75 Cost of total deposits 0.22 0.53 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.10 3.18 Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (3) 3.01 3.25 Return on average stockholders’ equity 15.79 5.82 Return on average assets 1.45 0.56 PTPP return on average stockholders’ equity (1) 17.69 16.69 PTPP return on average assets (1) 1.63 1.62 Efficiency ratio (4) 56.31 59.31

____________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders’ equity, and PTPP return on average assets are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last two pages.

(2) Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the quarterly earnings per common share may not equal the year-to-date earnings per common share amount.

(3) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax-equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 133,334 $ 124,515 $ 155,311 $ 64,330 $ 60,544 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 572,284 227,450 289,421 200,571 316,670 Total cash and cash equivalents 705,618 351,965 444,732 264,901 377,214 Securities: Available for sale 1,504,728 1,486,543 973,948 980,132 1,004,674 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 22,767 37,702 37,835 37,983 38,128 Securities carried at fair value through income 7,497 10,876 10,973 11,077 11,554 Total securities 1,534,992 1,535,121 1,022,756 1,029,192 1,054,356 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 45,192 45,144 41,468 47,274 62,586 Loans held for sale 80,387 109,956 124,710 144,950 191,512 Loans 5,231,331 5,187,288 5,396,306 5,849,760 5,724,773 Less: allowance for loan credit losses 64,586 69,947 77,104 85,136 86,670 Loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses 5,166,745 5,117,341 5,319,202 5,764,624 5,638,103 Premises and equipment, net 80,691 80,740 80,133 81,064 81,763 Mortgage servicing rights 16,220 16,000 16,081 17,552 13,660 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 38,352 38,162 37,959 37,757 37,553 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,330 29,830 30,024 30,246 30,480 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 141,758 146,219 151,003 145,615 141,041 Total assets $ 7,861,285 $ 7,470,478 $ 7,268,068 $ 7,563,175 $ 7,628,268 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,163,507 $ 1,980,107 $ 1,861,016 $ 1,736,534 $ 1,607,564 Interest-bearing deposits 3,864,058 3,600,654 3,554,427 3,962,082 3,478,985 Time deposits 543,128 578,007 612,909 647,578 664,766 Total deposits 6,570,693 6,158,768 6,028,352 6,346,194 5,751,315 FHLB advances and other borrowings 309,801 309,152 314,123 325,751 984,608 Subordinated debentures 157,417 157,357 157,298 157,239 157,181 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 93,163 139,534 80,060 77,636 88,014 Total liabilities 7,131,074 6,764,811 6,579,833 6,906,820 6,981,118 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 118,733 117,480 117,511 117,444 117,532 Additional paid-in capital 242,114 237,928 237,338 236,934 237,341 Retained earnings 363,635 338,387 314,472 289,792 266,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,729 11,872 18,914 12,185 25,649 Total stockholders’ equity 730,211 705,667 688,235 656,355 647,150 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,861,285 $ 7,470,478 $ 7,268,068 $ 7,563,175 $ 7,628,268



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

At and for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 LHFI Commercial real estate $ 1,693,512 $ 1,590,519 $ 1,480,536 $ 1,454,649 $ 1,387,939 Construction/land/land development 530,083 518,920 497,170 548,236 531,860 Residential real estate 909,739 913,411 966,301 904,753 885,120 Total real estate loans 3,133,334 3,022,850 2,944,007 2,907,638 2,804,919 PPP 105,761 216,957 369,910 584,148 546,519 Commercial and industrial 1,348,474 1,218,246 1,200,881 1,250,350 1,271,343 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 627,078 713,339 865,255 1,090,347 1,084,001 Consumer 16,684 15,896 16,253 17,277 17,991 Total LHFI 5,231,331 5,187,288 5,396,306 5,849,760 5,724,773 Less: allowance for loan credit losses 64,586 69,947 77,104 85,136 86,670 LHFI, net $ 5,166,745 $ 5,117,341 $ 5,319,202 $ 5,764,624 $ 5,638,103 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 512 $ 672 $ 1,544 $ 1,085 $ 3,704 Construction/land/land development 338 592 621 2,431 2,962 Residential real estate 11,647 9,377 10,571 10,692 6,530 Commercial and industrial 12,306 13,873 17,723 19,094 12,897 Consumer 100 41 43 56 56 Total nonperforming LHFI 24,903 24,555 30,502 33,358 26,149 Nonperforming loans held for sale 1,754 2,074 1,606 963 681 Total nonperforming loans 26,657 26,629 32,108 34,321 26,830 Repossessed assets 1,860 4,574 4,723 3,893 1,927 Total nonperforming assets $ 28,517 $ 31,203 $ 36,831 $ 38,214 $ 28,757 Classified assets $ 71,232 $ 80,165 $ 88,150 $ 99,214 $ 109,708 Past due LHFI (1) 25,615 25,954 30,446 26,574 25,763 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 69,947 $ 77,104 $ 85,136 $ 86,670 $ 81,643 Provision for loan credit losses (2,668 ) (4,266 ) (5,224 ) 1,360 6,784 Loans charged off 3,162 3,035 3,010 3,027 2,089 Loan recoveries 469 144 202 133 332 Net charge-offs 2,693 2,891 2,808 2,894 1,757 Balance at end of period $ 64,586 $ 69,947 $ 77,104 $ 85,136 $ 86,670 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.38 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 0.50 0.58 0.57 0.45 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.48 0.47 0.57 0.57 0.46 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.49 0.50 0.56 0.45 0.45 Allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming LHFI 259.35 284.86 252.78 255.22 331.45 Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI 1.23 1.35 1.43 1.46 1.51 Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (2) 1.43 1.63 1.84 2.02 2.10 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.21 0.22

0.20 0.21 0.13 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized), excluding PPP loans 0.22 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.14

____________________________

(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due. There were $266,000 of past due PPP loans at September 30, 2021, that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. There were no past due PPP loans for the other disclosed quarterly period end dates included in this release.

(2) The allowance for loan credit losses (“ACL”) to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans is calculated by excluding the ACL for warehouse loans from the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the allowance for loan credit losses.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

Three months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,612,078 4.10 % $ 1,505,731 4.08 % $ 1,362,025 4.27 % Construction/land/land development 528,172 4.21 527,881 4.10 533,756 4.21 Residential real estate 909,778 3.88 936,375 4.14 853,299 4.23 PPP 162,340 9.19 279,578 5.24 551,325 2.36 Commercial and industrial 1,276,386 3.76 1,212,797 3.88 1,242,018 3.83 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 577,835 3.70 660,715 3.58 897,716 3.81 Consumer 16,572 5.74 16,222 5.81 18,575 6.03 LHFI 5,083,161 4.11 5,139,299 4.05 5,458,714 3.89 Loans held for sale 47,352 5.20 72,739 3.85 114,196 2.73 Loans receivable 5,130,513 4.12 5,212,038 4.05 5,572,910 3.87 Investment securities-taxable 1,239,648 1.50 853,277 1.60 662,527 1.89 Investment securities-nontaxable 265,261 2.23 280,189 2.24 291,702 2.33 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 45,153 4.16 43,725 2.22 39,763 1.99 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 442,060 0.19 610,863 0.19 236,772 0.28 Total interest-earning assets 7,122,635 3.35 7,000,092 3.33 6,803,674 3.47 Noninterest-earning assets(1) 436,935 464,721 360,354 Total assets $ 7,559,570 $ 7,464,813 $ 7,164,028 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 3,616,101 0.23 % $ 3,657,625 0.25 % $ 3,520,543 0.29 % Time deposits 561,990 0.59 582,384 0.67 677,651 1.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,178,091 0.28 4,240,009 0.30 4,198,194 0.43 FHLB advances and other borrowings 267,737 1.72 263,956 1.68 347,494 1.53 Subordinated debentures 157,395 4.62 157,321 4.63 144,475 4.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,603,223 0.51 4,661,286 0.53 4,690,163 0.64 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,110,816 1,965,843 1,686,088 Other liabilities(1) 129,917 134,079 148,269 Total liabilities 6,843,956 6,761,208 6,524,520 Stockholders’ Equity 715,614 703,605 639,508 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,559,570 $ 7,464,813 $ 7,164,028 Net interest spread 2.84 % 2.80 % 2.83 % Net interest margin 3.02 2.98 3.03 Net interest margin - (tax-equivalent)(2) 3.06 3.02 3.07 Net interest margin excluding PPP loans - (tax-equivalent)(3) 2.92 % 2.94 % 3.17 %

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) repurchase average balances of $45.2 million, $51.3 million, and $61.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

(3) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax-equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest-earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

At and for the three months ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity: (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Total common stockholders’ equity $ 730,211 $ 705,667 $ 688,235 $ 656,355 $ 647,150 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 51,330 29,830 30,024 30,246 30,480 Tangible Common Equity $ 678,881 $ 675,837 $ 658,211 $ 626,109 $ 616,670 Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 23,746,502 23,496,058 23,502,215 23,488,884 23,506,312 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 28.59 $ 28.76 $ 28.01 $ 26.66 $ 26.23 Calculation of PTPP Earnings: Net Income $ 28,322 $ 26,978 $ 27,733 $ 25,513 $ 17,552 Plus: provision for credit losses (2,647 ) (3,921 ) (5,609 ) 1,412 6,333 Plus: income tax expense 4,860 6,242 6,774 6,009 4,431 PTPP Earnings $ 30,535 $ 29,299 $ 28,898 $ 32,934 $ 28,316 Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE: PTPP Earnings $ 30,535 $ 29,299 $ 28,898 $ 32,934 $ 28,316 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 366 Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 121,144 $ 116,241 $ 115,910 $ 133,566 $ 112,648 Divided by total average assets $ 7,559,570 $ 7,464,813 $ 7,474,951 $ 7,382,495 $ 7,164,028 PTPP ROAA (annualized) 1.60 % 1.56 % 1.55 % 1.81 % 1.57 % Divided by total average stockholder’s equity $ 715,614 $ 703,605 $ 672,698 $ 657,863 $ 639,508 PTPP ROAE (annualized) 16.93 % 16.52 % 17.23 % 20.30 % 17.61 %



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2021 2020 Calculation of PTPP Earnings: Net Income $ 108,546 $ 36,357 Plus: provision for credit losses (10,765 ) 59,900 Plus: income tax expense 23,885 7,996 PTPP Earnings $ 121,666 $ 104,253 Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE: Divided by total average assets $ 7,470,927 $ 6,442,528 PTPP ROAA 1.63 % 1.62 % Divided by total average stockholder’s equity $ 687,648 $ 624,580 PTPP ROAE

17.69 % 16.69 %



