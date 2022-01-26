NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Net Income of $154.9 Million ($3.54 per Diluted Common Share); Approves Dividend

NORWICH, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $154.9 million, up 48.4% from $104.4 million for the prior year primarily due to changes in the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on expected credit losses. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $3.54, as compared with $2.37 for the prior year, an increase of 49.4%.

Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”)1 for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $195.3 million compared to $193.4 million in the prior year. The increase in PPNR from the prior year reflected higher net interest income and higher noninterest income partly offset by higher noninterest expense. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans increased $7.1 million from the prior year.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $37.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share. Net income increased $3.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income and higher noninterest income, partly offset by higher provision for loan losses. The fourth quarter 2021 provision for loan losses was $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter 2020 provision release of $0.6 million. Quarterly net income was consistent with the previous quarter and reflected improved revenue generation offset by a higher provision for loan losses and higher noninterest expense.

PPNR1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million compared to $47.4 million in the previous quarter and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Income from PPP loans increased $4.7 million and $1.9 million from the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

CEO Comments

“Our fourth quarter and full-year results for 2021 reflect the hard work of our team, and our strong finish is the culmination of a record year,” said NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. “Our fee-based businesses achieved new levels of success year over year, and we saw digital adoption continue to soar across our consumer and commercial platforms, including a 64% increase in consumer digital adoption. NBT has a strong and growing capital base, which provides us with optionality that will enable our dedicated and talented team to be successful in 2022. I am excited to welcome Heidi Hoeller as our newest director. With over 25 years of experience in public accounting and financial services, we look forward to adding her valuable perspective to our strategic thinking.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $37.3 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.86 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $85.5 million 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.08% 1 , up 20 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, up 20 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Total cost of deposits of 0.08% PPNR PPNR1 was $51.5 million compared to $47.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans were $7.5 billion at December 31, 2021

Excluding $101 million and $431 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, period end loans increased $329 million or 5% from December 31, 2020

Allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.23% (1.24% excluding PPP loans), was consistent with the third quarter 2021 (down 4 bps excluding PPP loans)

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.22%, annualized (0.22% excluding PPP loans)

Nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.44% (0.44% excluding PPP loans), down from 0.51% (0.53% excluding PPP loans) in the prior quarter Capital Tangible book value per share 2 grew 1% for the quarter and 8% from prior year to $22.26 at December 31, 2021

grew 1% for the quarter and 8% from prior year to $22.26 at December 31, 2021 Tangible equity to assets of 8.20% 1

CET1 ratio of 12.25%; Leverage ratio of 9.41%

Loans

Period end total loans were $7.5 billion at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Excluding PPP loans, period end loans increased $329 million from December 31, 2020. Commercial and industrial loans increased $37.9 million to $1.5 billion; commercial real estate loans increased $124.7 million to $2.3 billion; and total consumer loans increased $166.6 million to $3.6 billion.

Total PPP loans as of December 31, 2021 were $101 million (net of unamortized fees). The following PPP loan activity occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021: $182.6 million of loans forgiven $7.5 million of interest and fees recognized into interest income, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 21% at December 31, 2021 compared to 21% at September 30, 2021 and 22% at December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $10.2 billion, compared to $10.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021, driven by increases in checking and money market deposit accounts.

Loan to deposit ratio was 73.3% at December 31, 2021, compared to 82.6% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $85.2 million, which was up $7.5 million or 9.7% from the third quarter of 2021 and up $5.1 million or 6.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP income of $7.5 million was $4.7 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter.

The NIM on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.08%, up 20 bps from the third quarter of 2021 and down 12 bps from the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP interest and fees and excess liquidity from each quarter, the NIM increased 5 bps from the prior quarter primarily due to a 3 bp increase in earning asset yields and a 2 bp decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net impact of income from PPP loans and excess liquidity negatively impacted the NIM by 11 bps in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a negative 26 bps impact in the third quarter of 2021.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were up 18 bps from the prior quarter and down 23 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Earning assets grew $289.7 million or 2.7% from the prior quarter and grew $1.0 billion or 10.3% from the same quarter in the prior year. The following are highlights comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the prior quarter: Excess liquidity resulted in a $131.7 million increase in the average balances of short-term interest-bearing accounts with a yield of 0.16%. The average balance of investment securities increased $168.7 million while yields declined 7 bps. Loan yields increased 36 bps to 4.20% for the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, yields increased 3 bps from the prior quarter.

Total cost of deposits was 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 2 bps from the prior quarter and down 9 bps from the same period in the prior year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 0.24%, down 3 bps compared to the prior quarter of 0.27% and down 16 bps from the fourth quarter of 2020 of 0.40%.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans of 22 bps compared to 11 bps (12 bps excluding PPP loans) in the prior quarter and 21 bps (22 bps excluding PPP loans) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.27% (0.28% excluding PPP loans) compared to 0.33% (0.34% excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 and 0.45% (0.47% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020.

Provision expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $3.1 million with net charge-offs of $4.1 million. Provision expense was $6.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2021 and $3.7 million higher than fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 was driven by changes in the economic forecast, loan growth and the resultant required level of allowance for loan losses.

The allowance for loan losses was $92.0 million or 1.23% (1.24% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.23% (1.28% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at September 30, 2021 and 1.47% (1.56% excluding PPP loans and related allowance) of total loans at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the level of allowance for credit losses was primarily due to the positive impact the forecasted improving economic conditions had on expected credit losses partly offset by the increase in loan balances.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments decreased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2021 compared to the prior quarter at $5.3 million.



Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $41.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up $0.7 million from the prior quarter and up $3.2 million from the prior year quarter.

Service charges on deposit accounts were higher than the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 but still below pre-pandemic levels.

ATM and debit card fees were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 due to increased volume and modestly higher per transaction rates.

Retirement plan administration fees were higher than the prior quarter and higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by market performance and organic growth in relationships.

Wealth management fees were comparable to the prior quarter and higher than the fourth quarter of 2020 aided by market performance and additional new customers.

Other noninterest income decreased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 due principally to lower swap fee income.

Noninterest Expense



Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was up 3.1% from the previous quarter and comparable to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Salaries and benefits were consistent with the prior quarter and up $3.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to increased salaries and wages and higher levels of incentive compensation.

Occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 driven by seasonally higher repair and maintenance costs.

Professional fees and outside services expense were higher than the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher costs associated with several digital and other technology-related initiatives.

Advertising and marketing expenses were higher than the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020 due to timing of refreshed collateral and messaging materials.

Other expenses decreased from the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $4.1 million expense in 2020 for branch optimization charges.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 22.8% for the third quarter of 2021 and 21.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to the change in the level of taxable income to bring the full year effective tax rate to 22.5%.



Capital

Capital ratios remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 at 8.20%. Tangible book value per share 2 grew 1% from the prior quarter and 8% from the prior year quarter to $22.26.

at 8.20%. Tangible book value per share grew 1% from the prior quarter and 8% from the prior year quarter to $22.26. December 31, 2021, CET1 capital ratio of 12.25%, leverage ratio of 9.41% and total risk-based capital ratio of 15.73%.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

The Board of Directors approved a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share at a meeting held today. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022. The cash dividend is $0.01 or 3.7% higher than the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021. The $0.28 cash dividend has an effective yield of 2.85% as of the market close on January 21, 2022.

The Company purchased 204,637 shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at a weighted average price of $37.29 excluding commissions. The repurchase program under which these shares were purchased expired on December 31, 2021.

On December 20, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a repurchase program for NBT to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. This plan expires on December 31, 2023.



NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,574,539 43,631,497 43,792,940 43,889,889 43,973,971 Return on average assets3 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.46 % 1.24 % Return on average equity3 11.89 % 12.04 % 13.42 % 13.57 % 11.59 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 15.70 % 15.97 % 17.93 % 18.24 % 15.71 % Net interest margin1 3 3.08 % 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Profitability: Diluted earnings per share $ 3.54 $ 2.37 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 43,718,804 43,988,623 Return on average assets 1.33 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 12.71 % 9.09 % Return on average tangible common equity1 16.92 % 12.48 % Net interest margin1 3.03 % 3.31 % 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Balance sheet data: Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 1,111,296 $ 1,131,074 $ 883,758 $ 972,195 $ 512,686 Securities available for sale 1,687,361 1,576,030 1,534,733 1,387,028 1,348,698 Securities held to maturity 733,210 683,103 622,351 592,999 616,560 Net loans 7,406,459 7,473,442 7,419,127 7,528,459 7,388,885 Total assets 12,012,111 11,994,411 11,574,947 11,537,253 10,932,906 Total deposits 10,234,469 10,195,178 9,785,257 9,815,930 9,081,692 Total borrowings 311,476 313,311 304,110 308,766 406,731 Total liabilities 10,761,658 10,752,954 10,349,891 10,346,272 9,745,288 Stockholders' equity 1,250,453 1,241,457 1,225,056 1,190,981 1,187,618 Capital: Equity to assets 10.41 % 10.35 % 10.58 % 10.32 % 10.86 % Tangible equity ratio1 8.20 % 8.13 % 8.28 % 8.00 % 8.41 % Book value per share $ 28.97 $ 28.65 $ 28.19 $ 27.43 $ 27.22 Tangible book value per share2 $ 22.26 $ 21.95 $ 21.50 $ 20.71 $ 20.52 Leverage ratio 9.41 % 9.47 % 9.40 % 9.60 % 9.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.25 % 12.20 % 12.12 % 12.13 % 11.84 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.43 % 13.39 % 13.34 % 13.38 % 13.09 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.73 % 15.74 % 15.78 % 15.92 % 15.62 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 38.52 $ 36.12 $ 35.97 $ 39.90 $ 32.10





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 30,285 $ 35,737 $ 40,550 $ 43,399 $ 44,647 90 days past due and still accruing 2,458 2,940 2,575 2,155 3,149 Total nonperforming loans 32,743 38,677 43,125 45,554 47,796 Other real estate owned 167 859 798 1,318 1,458 Total nonperforming assets 32,910 39,536 43,923 46,872 49,254 Allowance for loan losses 92,000 93,000 98,500 105,000 110,000 Asset quality ratios (total): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.47 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.64 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 280.98 % 240.45 % 228.41 % 230.50 % 230.14 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.29 % 0.46 % 0.26 % 0.22 % 0.37 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.22 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.12 % 0.21 % Asset quality ratios (excluding paycheck protection program): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.56 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.44 % 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.68 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.43 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 280.96 % 240.42 % 228.36 % 230.44 % 230.10 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.29 % 0.48 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.39 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.22 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment: Commercial & industrial 0.78 % 0.83 % 1.11 % 1.20 % 1.34 % Commercial real estate 0.78 % 0.93 % 1.26 % 1.48 % 1.49 % Paycheck protection program 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Residential real estate 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 1.03 % 1.07 % Auto 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.93 % Other consumer 4.49 % 4.57 % 4.27 % 4.34 % 4.55 % Total 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.31 % 1.38 % 1.47 % Total excluding PPP loans 1.24 % 1.28 % 1.38 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 2021 2020 Loans by line of business: 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Commercial $ 1,489,414 $ 1,466,597 $ 1,479,258 $ 1,466,841 $ 1,451,560 Commercial real estate 2,321,193 2,320,341 2,265,754 2,242,289 2,196,477 Paycheck protection program 101,222 276,195 359,738 536,494 430,810 Residential real estate mortgages 1,571,232 1,549,684 1,512,354 1,478,216 1,466,662 Indirect auto 859,454 873,860 899,324 913,083 931,286 Specialty lending 778,291 692,919 602,585 577,509 579,644 Home equity 330,357 339,316 351,469 369,633 387,974 Other consumer 47,296 47,530 47,145 49,394 54,472 Total loans $ 7,498,459 $ 7,566,442 $ 7,517,627 $ 7,633,459 $ 7,498,885 PPP unamortized fees (dollars in millions) $ 3.4 $ 10.5 $ 12.6 $ 14.2 $ 6.9





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 157,775 $ 159,995 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 1,111,296 512,686 Equity securities, at fair value 33,550 30,737 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,687,361 1,348,698 Securities held to maturity (fair value $735,260 and $636,827, respectively) 733,210 616,560 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 25,098 27,353 Loans held for sale 830 1,119 Loans 7,498,459 7,498,885 Less allowance for loan losses 92,000 110,000 Net loans $ 7,406,459 $ 7,388,885 Premises and equipment, net 72,093 74,206 Goodwill 280,541 280,541 Intangible assets, net 8,927 11,735 Bank owned life insurance 228,238 186,434 Other assets 266,733 293,957 Total assets $ 12,012,111 $ 10,932,906 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,689,556 $ 3,241,123 Savings, NOW and money market 6,043,441 5,207,090 Time 501,472 633,479 Total deposits $ 10,234,469 $ 9,081,692 Short-term borrowings 97,795 168,386 Long-term debt 13,995 39,097 Subordinated debt, net 98,490 98,052 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 215,713 256,865 Total liabilities $ 10,761,658 $ 9,745,288 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,250,453 $ 1,187,618 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,012,111 $ 10,932,906





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 79,470 $ 76,863 $ 302,175 $ 307,859 Securities available for sale 6,101 5,478 23,305 22,434 Securities held to maturity 3,097 3,532 12,551 15,283 Other 639 568 1,845 2,706 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 89,307 $ 86,441 $ 339,876 $ 348,282 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,132 $ 3,887 $ 10,714 $ 22,070 Short-term borrowings 28 193 158 3,408 Long-term debt 88 369 389 1,553 Subordinated debt 1,360 1,339 5,437 2,842 Junior subordinated debt 518 545 2,090 2,731 Total interest expense $ 4,126 $ 6,333 $ 18,788 $ 32,604 Net interest income $ 85,181 $ 80,108 $ 321,088 $ 315,678 Provision for loan losses 3,097 (607 ) (8,257 ) 51,134 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 82,084 $ 80,715 $ 329,345 $ 264,544 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,804 $ 3,588 $ 13,348 $ 13,201 ATM and debit card fees 7,958 6,776 31,301 25,960 Retirement plan administration fees 11,816 9,011 42,188 35,851 Wealth management fees 8,619 7,456 33,718 29,247 Insurance services 3,394 3,454 14,083 14,757 Bank owned life insurance income 1,629 1,733 6,217 5,743 Net securities (losses) gains (2 ) 160 566 (388 ) Other 3,893 5,937 16,373 21,905 Total noninterest income $ 41,111 $ 38,115 $ 157,794 $ 146,276 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,118 $ 41,016 $ 172,580 $ 161,934 Occupancy 5,641 5,280 21,922 21,634 Data processing and communications 3,950 4,157 16,989 16,527 Professional fees and outside services 4,903 4,388 16,306 15,082 Equipment 5,607 5,395 21,854 19,889 Office supplies and postage 1,528 1,517 6,006 6,138 FDIC expense 798 739 3,041 2,688 Advertising 1,019 827 2,521 2,288 Amortization of intangible assets 651 822 2,808 3,395 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 956 930 2,915 3,295 Other 5,934 10,133 20,339 24,863 Total noninterest expense $ 75,105 $ 75,204 $ 287,281 $ 277,733 Income before income tax expense $ 48,090 $ 43,626 $ 199,858 $ 133,087 Income tax expense 10,780 9,432 44,973 28,699 Net income $ 37,310 $ 34,194 $ 154,885 $ 104,388 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.78 $ 3.57 $ 2.39 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.78 $ 3.54 $ 2.37





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 79,470 $ 72,817 $ 74,795 $ 75,093 $ 76,863 Securities available for sale 6,101 5,898 5,762 5,544 5,478 Securities held to maturity 3,097 2,976 3,096 3,382 3,532 Other 639 524 391 291 568 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 89,307 $ 82,215 $ 84,044 $ 84,310 $ 86,441 Interest expense Deposits $ 2,132 $ 2,548 $ 2,862 $ 3,172 $ 3,887 Short-term borrowings 28 28 32 70 193 Long-term debt 88 89 88 124 369 Subordinated debt 1,360 1,359 1,359 1,359 1,339 Junior subordinated debt 518 517 525 530 545 Total interest expense $ 4,126 $ 4,541 $ 4,866 $ 5,255 $ 6,333 Net interest income $ 85,181 $ 77,674 $ 79,178 $ 79,055 $ 80,108 Provision for loan losses 3,097 (3,342 ) (5,216 ) (2,796 ) (607 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 82,084 $ 81,016 $ 84,394 $ 81,851 $ 80,715 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,804 $ 3,489 $ 3,028 $ 3,027 $ 3,588 ATM and debit card fees 7,958 8,172 8,309 6,862 6,776 Retirement plan administration fees 11,816 10,495 9,779 10,098 9,011 Wealth management fees 8,619 8,783 8,406 7,910 7,456 Insurance services 3,394 3,720 3,508 3,461 3,454 Bank owned life insurance income 1,629 1,548 1,659 1,381 1,733 Net securities (losses) gains (2 ) (100 ) 201 467 160 Other 3,893 4,222 4,426 3,832 5,937 Total noninterest income $ 41,111 $ 40,329 $ 39,316 $ 37,038 $ 38,115 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,118 $ 44,190 $ 42,671 $ 41,601 $ 41,016 Occupancy 5,641 5,117 5,291 5,873 5,280 Data processing and communications 3,950 3,881 4,427 4,731 4,157 Professional fees and outside services 4,903 3,784 4,030 3,589 4,388 Equipment 5,607 5,577 5,493 5,177 5,395 Office supplies and postage 1,528 1,364 1,615 1,499 1,517 FDIC expense 798 772 663 808 739 Advertising 1,019 583 468 451 827 Amortization of intangible assets 651 663 682 812 822 Loan collection and other real estate owned, net 956 706 663 590 930 Other 5,934 6,232 5,416 2,757 10,133 Total noninterest expense $ 75,105 $ 72,869 $ 71,419 $ 67,888 $ 75,204 Income before income tax expense $ 48,090 $ 48,476 $ 52,291 $ 51,001 $ 43,626 Income tax expense 10,780 11,043 11,995 11,155 9,432 Net income $ 37,310 $ 37,433 $ 40,296 $ 39,846 $ 34,194 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 0.78





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Average

Balance Yield /

Rates Q4 - 2021 Q3 - 2021 Q2 - 2021 Q1 - 2021 Q4 - 2020 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 1,145,794 0.16 % $ 1,014,120 0.16 % $ 974,034 0.09 % $ 587,358 0.09 % $ 552,529 0.11 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,608,128 1.51 % 1,513,071 1.55 % 1,453,068 1.59 % 1,346,380 1.67 % 1,230,411 1.77 % Securities held to maturity1 5 730,988 1.82 % 657,314 1.95 % 604,582 2.23 % 607,407 2.43 % 640,422 2.36 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 25,149 2.74 % 25,154 1.91 % 25,115 2.67 % 25,606 2.45 % 28,275 5.94 % Loans1 6 7,507,165 4.20 % 7,517,839 3.84 % 7,574,272 3.96 % 7,574,337 4.02 % 7,533,953 4.06 % Total interest-earning assets $ 11,017,224 3.23 % $ 10,727,498 3.05 % $ 10,631,071 3.18 % $ 10,141,088 3.38 % $ 9,985,590 3.46 % Other assets 982,136 1,019,797 971,681 960,994 954,123 Total assets $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,752 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,678,477 0.16 % $ 2,580,570 0.19 % $ 2,605,767 0.21 % $ 2,484,120 0.23 % $ 2,455,510 0.27 % NOW deposit accounts 1,551,846 0.05 % 1,442,678 0.05 % 1,454,751 0.05 % 1,358,955 0.05 % 1,315,370 0.05 % Savings deposits 1,725,004 0.05 % 1,691,539 0.05 % 1,660,722 0.05 % 1,547,983 0.05 % 1,465,562 0.05 % Time deposits 537,875 0.46 % 565,216 0.62 % 591,147 0.75 % 615,343 0.93 % 645,288 1.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,493,202 0.13 % $ 6,280,003 0.16 % $ 6,312,387 0.18 % $ 6,006,401 0.21 % $ 5,881,730 0.26 % Short-term borrowings 97,455 0.11 % 99,703 0.11 % 95,226 0.13 % 115,182 0.25 % 175,597 0.44 % Long-term debt 14,004 2.49 % 14,029 2.52 % 14,053 2.51 % 19,913 2.53 % 59,488 2.47 % Subordinated debt, net 98,422 5.48 % 98,311 5.48 % 98,204 5.55 % 98,095 5.62 % 97,984 5.44 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2.03 % 101,196 2.03 % 101,196 2.08 % 101,196 2.12 % 101,196 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,804,279 0.24 % $ 6,593,242 0.27 % $ 6,621,066 0.29 % $ 6,340,787 0.34 % $ 6,315,995 0.40 % Demand deposits 3,719,070 3,676,883 3,542,176 3,319,024 3,178,410 Other liabilities 231,260 244,125 235,536 250,991 271,206 Stockholders' equity 1,244,751 1,233,045 1,203,974 1,191,280 1,174,102 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,752 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 Interest rate spread 2.99 % 2.78 % 2.89 % 3.04 % 3.06 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.08 % 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 %





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 932,086 $ 1,229 0.13 % $ 372,144 $ 610 0.16 % Securities available for sale1 5 1,480,969 23,305 1.57 % 1,079,600 22,434 2.08 % Securities held to maturity1 5 650,431 13,586 2.09 % 624,668 16,363 2.62 % Investment in FRB and FHLB Banks 25,255 616 2.44 % 33,570 2,096 6.24 % Loans1 6 7,543,149 302,331 4.01 % 7,461,795 308,080 4.13 % Total interest-earning assets $ 10,631,890 $ 341,067 3.21 % $ 9,571,777 $ 349,583 3.65 % Other assets 983,809 942,274 Total assets $ 11,615,699 $ 10,514,051 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 2,587,748 $ 5,117 0.20 % $ 2,320,947 $ 10,313 0.44 % NOW deposit accounts 1,452,560 738 0.05 % 1,194,398 716 0.06 % Savings deposits 1,656,893 829 0.05 % 1,393,436 745 0.05 % Time deposits 577,150 4,030 0.70 % 733,073 10,296 1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,274,351 $ 10,714 0.17 % $ 5,641,854 $ 22,070 0.39 % Short-term borrowings 101,838 158 0.16 % 352,809 3,408 0.97 % Long-term debt 15,479 389 2.51 % 62,990 1,553 2.47 % Subordinated debt, net 98,259 5,437 5.53 % 51,394 2,842 5.53 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 2,090 2.07 % 101,196 2,731 2.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,591,123 $ 18,788 0.29 % $ 6,210,243 $ 32,604 0.53 % Demand deposits 3,565,693 2,895,341 Other liabilities 240,434 259,992 Stockholders' equity 1,218,449 1,148,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,615,699 $ 10,514,051 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 322,279 $ 316,979 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.03 % 3.31 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,191 $ 1,301 Net interest income $ 321,088 $ 315,678





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net income 37,310 37,433 40,296 39,846 34,194 Income tax expense 10,780 11,043 11,995 11,155 9,432 Provision for loan losses 3,097 (3,342 ) (5,216 ) (2,796 ) (607 ) FTE adjustment 292 298 299 302 318 Net securities losses (gains) 2 100 (201 ) (467 ) (160 ) Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve (250 ) (470 ) (80 ) (500 ) 900 Nonrecurring expense 250 2,288 1,880 - 4,100 PPNR $ 51,481 $ 47,350 $ 48,973 $ 47,540 $ 48,177 Average Assets $ 11,999,360 $ 11,747,295 $ 11,602,757 $ 11,102,082 $ 10,939,713 Return on Average Assets3 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.39 % 1.46 % 1.24 % PPNR Return on Average Assets3 1.70 % 1.60 % 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.75 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 154,885 $ 104,388 Income tax expense 44,973 28,699 Provision for loan losses (8,257 ) 51,134 FTE adjustment 1,191 1,301 Net securities (gains) losses (566 ) 388 Provision for unfunded loan commitments reserve (1,300 ) 2,700 Nonrecurring expense 4,418 4,750 PPNR $ 195,344 $ 193,360 Average Assets $ 11,615,699 $ 10,514,051 Return on Average Assets 1.33 % 0.99 % PPNR Return on Average Assets 1.68 % 1.84 % PPNR is a Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the underlying operating results of the Company excluding the volatility in the provision for loan losses, net securities gains (losses) and non-recurring income and/or expense. FTE Adjustment 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net interest income $ 85,181 $ 77,674 $ 79,178 $ 79,055 $ 80,108 Add: FTE adjustment 292 298 299 302 318 Net interest income (FTE) $ 85,473 $ 77,972 $ 79,477 $ 79,357 $ 80,426 Average earning assets $ 11,017,224 $ 10,727,498 $ 10,631,071 $ 10,141,088 $ 9,985,590 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.08 % 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.17 % 3.20 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 321,088 $ 315,678 Add: FTE adjustment 1,191 1,301 Net interest income (FTE) $ 322,279 $ 316,979 Average earning assets $ 10,631,890 $ 9,571,777 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.03 % 3.31 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to a FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.





1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Tangible equity to tangible assets 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Total equity $ 1,250,453 $ 1,241,457 $ 1,225,056 $ 1,190,981 $ 1,187,618 Intangible assets 289,468 290,119 290,782 291,464 292,276 Total assets $ 12,012,111 $ 11,994,411 $ 11,574,947 $ 11,537,253 $ 10,932,906 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.20 % 8.13 % 8.28 % 8.00 % 8.41 % Return on average tangible common equity 2021 2020 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q Net income $ 37,310 $ 37,433 $ 40,296 $ 39,846 $ 34,194 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 488 497 512 609 617 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 37,798 $ 37,930 $ 40,808 $ 40,455 $ 34,811 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,244,751 $ 1,233,045 $ 1,203,974 $ 1,191,280 $ 1,174,102 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 289,834 290,492 291,133 291,921 292,725 Average tangible common equity $ 954,917 $ 942,553 $ 912,841 $ 899,359 $ 881,377 Return on average tangible common equity3 15.70 % 15.97 % 17.93 % 18.24 % 15.71 % 12 Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 154,885 $ 104,388 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 2,106 2,546 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 156,991 $ 106,934 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,218,449 $ 1,148,475 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 290,838 291,787 Average tangible common equity $ 927,611 $ 856,688 Return on average tangible common equity 16.92 % 12.48 % 2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.



