Hi-View to Commence Trading on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol "HVW" and are to commence trading on Friday, January 28, 2021.



Hi-View's primary initial focus will be the Ket 28 Property which is held by option with Grizzly Discoveries Inc. ("Grizzly") and is part of Grizzly's larger Greenwood Property of approximately 74,000 hectares located around the town of Greenwood in southeastern BC along the US border.

The Ket 28 Property consists of 16 claims over 3,432 hectares in the Greenwood area, prospective for gold, copper and silver. Hi-View holds an option for 60% of the property from Grizzly and in late 2020, Grizzly completed a $500,000 drill program on the property. Hi-View plans further exploration mid-year with sampling, surveying and other work.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.