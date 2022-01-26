Meritage Homes reports fourth quarter 2021 results including 500 bps increase in home closing gross margin, 33% increase in year-end community count to 259 and 57% increase in diluted EPS over prior year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2021.



Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Chg 2021 2020 % Chg Homes closed (units) 3,526 3,744 (6 )% 12,801 11,834 8 % Home closing revenue $ 1,498,813 $ 1,409,160 6 % $ 5,094,873 $ 4,464,389 14 % Average sales price - closings $ 425 $ 376 13 % $ 398 $ 377 6 % Home orders (units) 3,367 3,174 6 % 13,808 13,724 1 % Home order value $ 1,459,060 $ 1,216,069 20 % $ 5,796,813 $ 5,174,938 12 % Average sales price - orders $ 433 $ 383 13 % $ 420 $ 377 11 % Ending backlog (units) 5,679 4,672 22 % Ending backlog value $ 2,516,164 $ 1,812,547 39 % Average sales price - backlog $ 443 $ 388 14 % Earnings before income taxes $ 311,497 $ 195,365 59 % $ 954,834 $ 533,566 79 % Net earnings $ 237,460 $ 152,527 56 % $ 737,444 $ 423,475 74 % Diluted EPS $ 6.25 $ 3.97 57 % $ 19.29 $ 11.00 75 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS



“Our strong fourth quarter results completed an extraordinary 2021 for Meritage Homes, reflecting the demand in the homebuilding market combined with our team’s execution. In the face of prolonged supply chain constraints and a tightening labor market, we achieved our highest fourth quarter of sales orders and our second highest quarterly home closings while accelerating our spec starts,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. "Meritage again broke several financial company records this quarter including our highest quarterly home closing revenue, home closing gross profit and diluted EPS as well as the lowest quarterly SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue in our company's history."

“The housing market remained strong, benefiting from the ongoing shortage of housing inventory, still-low interest rates and the continued favorable homebuying trends from millennials and baby boomers that drove housing demand in all our markets,” Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, said. “We anticipate that our strategy of focusing on the entry-level and first move-up markets will enable us to continue leveraging these ongoing demographic demand trends.”

Mr. Lord continued, "In the fourth quarter of 2021, quarterly sales orders of 3,367 homes were 6% higher than prior year. Despite metering our orders pace in almost all of our communities to align our sales with production, we achieved our second highest fourth quarter average absorption pace of 4.5 per month across our 248 average communities.”

"For full year 2021, we delivered 12,801 homes, which was the most in company history and 8% greater than the prior year. On a quarterly basis, we closed 3,526 homes in the current quarter, which was just 6% lower than the fourth quarter of 2020 given labor and supply chain challenges. As a result of favorable pricing power, home closing revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, which combined with a 29.0% home closing gross margin, led to a 57% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $3.97 to $6.25," Mr. Lord remarked.

“At December 31, 2021, we had 259 active ending communities, a 10% increase sequentially from 236 at September 30, 2021 and a 33% year-over-year increase from 195 at December 31, 2020. We are one step closer to attaining our mid-2022 goal of 300 communities. We are already seeing increased volume from our community count growth and expect to continue to benefit from incremental orders volume and closings in 2022 and beyond,” said Mr. Lord. “During the quarter, $507 million was spent on land acquisition and development and 9,000 net new lots were secured, bringing our total lot supply to over 75,000. We maintained a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity this quarter as reflected in our net debt-to-capital ratio of 15.1%, which positions us well to invest for future growth.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “2021 was a record year of sales orders and home closings. Given our heavy backlog of nearly 5,700 sold homes and our growing community count, we are projecting 14,500-15,500 home closings for the full year 2022, which we anticipate will generate $6.1-6.5 billion in home closing revenue. Home closing gross margin is projected to be around 27.75%. With a projected effective tax rate of 25%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $23.15-24.65 for 2022.”

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,367 homes for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 6% higher year-over-year, driven by a 24% increase in average active community count, which was partially offset by a decrease in average absorptions per store to 4.5 per month from our highest fourth quarter average absorption pace of 5.3 per month in the fourth quarter of 2020. Entry-level represented 82% of fourth quarter 2021 sales orders, compared to 72% in the same quarter of 2020. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders in the fourth quarter of 2021 exceeded $430,000.

The 6% increase in home closing revenue to $1.5 billion for the quarter reflected a 13% increase in ASP on closings due to strong market demand even as we shifted our product mix toward entry-level homes. This was partially offset by a 6% decline in home closing volume year-over-year.

Home closing gross margin improved 500 bps to 29.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 24.0% in the prior year. Higher ASP more than offset high commodity costs.

Land sale impairments totaled $2.0 million in the current quarter's total gross profit compared to $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In both years, the charges stem from the disposition of assets that no longer fit our strategy.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of fourth quarter 2021 home closing revenue of 8.5% improved 80 bps from 9.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to continued leverage of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue, lower broker commissions and the benefits of technology on our sales and marketing efforts.

One-time items comprised of payments to our general counsel who retired in December 2021 and a change in the Company's retirement vesting eligibility for equity awards totaled $5.0 million and were included in SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 23.8% in 2021 compared to 21.9% in the prior year. Eligible energy tax credits on qualifying energy-efficient homes closed under the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act ("2019 Taxpayer Act") enacted in December 2019 reduced the rate in both years.

Fourth quarter 2021 pre-tax margin of 20.7% was 690 bps higher than 13.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net earnings were $237.5 million ($6.25 per diluted share) for this quarter, compared to $152.5 million ($3.97 per diluted share) for the same quarter in the prior year. The 57% increase in diluted EPS reflected pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Total sales orders of 13,808 homes for the full year 2021 were in line with full year 2020, as were average community count of 224 and average absorption pace of 5.1 per month for the full year 2021. For the current year, entry-level represented 81% of sales orders, compared to 68% for 2020.

Home closing revenue for the full year 2021 increased 14% year-over-year to $5.1 billion due to 8% improved home closing volume and 6% higher ASP resulting from the favorable pricing environment.

Home closing gross margin improved 580 bps to 27.8% for the full year 2021, compared to 22.0% in 2020, reflecting the benefits of higher ASP and better leveraging of fixed costs.

Total impairments were $2.1 million in the current year compared to $24.9 million in 2020, with each year relating to the disposition of assets that no longer fit our strategy.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 80 bps to 9.2% in 2021 from 10.0% in 2020 as a result of greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as sales and marketing efficiencies gained from digital innovations.

Loss on early extinguishment of debt charges of $18.2 million was recognized in 2021 in connection with the early redemption of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022.

The effective tax rate for the full year 2021 was 22.8%, compared to 20.6% in 2020. The effective tax rate in both periods benefited from tax credits earned for qualifying energy-efficient homes under the 2019 Taxpayer Act.

The pre-tax margin for the current year of 18.6% was 670 bps higher than 11.9% for 2020. Net earnings totaled $737.4 million ($19.29 per diluted share) for full year 2021, compared to $423.5 million ($11.00 per diluted share) in 2020. The 74% year-over-year increase in net earnings (75% for diluted EPS) reflects pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in the current year.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 totaled $618.3 million, compared to $745.6 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting increased investments in real estate and development and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020 to $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021.

More than 75,000 total lots were owned or under control at December 31, 2021, compared to about 55,500 total lots at December 31, 2020. 9,000 net new lots were added in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an estimated 45 net future communities, of which 93% are entry-level communities.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively at December 31, 2021, compared with 30.3% and 10.5%, respectively at December 31, 2020.

During the full year 2021, the Company repurchased 639,346 shares of stock for $61.0 million, of which 243,885 shares of stock totaling $24.0 million were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2021. $153.4 million remains available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program as of December 31, 2021.

On December 17, 2021, Meritage entered into an amendment to its $780 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which extends the maturity date to December 2026.



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,498,813 $ 1,409,160 $ 89,653 6 % Land closing revenue 12 777 (765 ) (98 )% Total closing revenue 1,498,825 1,409,937 88,888 6 % Cost of home closings (1,064,068 ) (1,071,375 ) 7,307 (1 )% Cost of land closings (2,074 ) (21,016 ) 18,942 (90 )% Total cost of closings (1,066,142 ) (1,092,391 ) 26,249 (2 )% Home closing gross profit 434,745 337,785 96,960 29 % Land closing gross loss (2,062 ) (20,239 ) 18,177 (90 )% Total closing gross profit 432,683 317,546 115,137 36 % Financial Services: Revenue 5,583 5,768 (185 ) (3 )% Expense (2,336 ) (2,278 ) (58 ) 3 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 2,188 1,956 232 12 % Financial services profit 5,435 5,446 (11 ) — % Commissions and other sales costs (74,818 ) (83,038 ) 8,220 (10 )% General and administrative expenses (53,152 ) (47,937 ) (5,215 ) 11 % Interest expense (72 ) (1 ) (71 ) N/M Other income, net 1,421 3,349 (1,928 ) (58 )% Earnings before income taxes 311,497 195,365 116,132 59 % Provision for income taxes (74,037 ) (42,838 ) (31,199 ) 73 % Net earnings $ 237,460 $ 152,527 $ 84,933 56 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 6.36 $ 4.06 $ 2.30 57 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,334 37,582 (248 ) (1 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 6.25 $ 3.97 $ 2.28 57 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,993 38,412 (419 ) (1 )%



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 5,094,873 $ 4,464,389 $ 630,484 14 % Land closing revenue 25,237 17,731 7,506 42 % Total closing revenue 5,120,110 4,482,120 637,990 14 % Cost of home closings (3,676,496 ) (3,483,981 ) (192,515 ) 6 % Cost of land closings (26,320 ) (38,525 ) 12,205 (32 )% Total cost of closings (3,702,816 ) (3,522,506 ) (180,310 ) 5 % Home closing gross profit 1,418,377 980,408 437,969 45 % Land closing gross loss (1,083 ) (20,794 ) 19,711 (95 )% Total closing gross profit 1,417,294 959,614 457,680 48 % Financial Services: Revenue 21,207 19,097 2,110 11 % Expense (9,182 ) (7,797 ) (1,385 ) 18 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 6,009 5,088 921 18 % Financial services profit 18,034 16,388 1,646 10 % Commissions and other sales costs (285,403 ) (287,901 ) 2,498 (1 )% General and administrative expenses (181,449 ) (159,020 ) (22,429 ) 14 % Interest expense (318 ) (2,177 ) 1,859 (85 )% Other income, net 4,864 6,662 (1,798 ) (27 )% Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,188 ) — (18,188 ) N/A Earnings before income taxes 954,834 533,566 421,268 79 % Provision for income taxes (217,390 ) (110,091 ) (107,299 ) 97 % Net earnings $ 737,444 $ 423,475 $ 313,969 74 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 19.61 $ 11.23 $ 8.38 75 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,610 37,718 (108 ) — % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 19.29 $ 11.00 $ 8.29 75 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,233 38,484 (251 ) (1 )%



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 618,335 $ 745,621 Other receivables 147,548 98,573 Real estate (1) 3,734,408 2,778,039 Real estate not owned 8,011 — Deposits on real estate under option or contract 90,679 59,534 Investments in unconsolidated entities 5,764 4,350 Property and equipment, net 37,340 38,933 Deferred tax assets, net 40,672 36,040 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 124,776 103,308 Total assets $ 4,807,533 $ 3,864,398 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 216,009 $ 175,250 Accrued liabilities 337,277 296,121 Home sale deposits 42,610 25,074 Liabilities related to real estate not owned 7,210 — Loans payable and other borrowings 17,552 23,094 Senior notes, net 1,142,486 996,991 Total liabilities 1,763,144 1,516,530 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 373 375 Additional paid-in capital 414,841 455,762 Retained earnings 2,629,175 1,891,731 Total stockholders’ equity 3,044,389 2,347,868 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,807,533 $ 3,864,398 (1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction 1,039,822 $ 873,365 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 484,999 357,861 Model homes 81,049 82,502 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,128,538 1,464,311 Total real estate $ 3,734,408 $ 2,778,039



Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,353 $ 8,556 $ 26,245 $ 31,052 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 57,293 $ 67,550 $ 58,940 $ 82,014 Interest incurred 15,211 16,101 62,836 66,289 Interest expensed (72 ) (1 ) (318 ) (2,177 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (16,179 ) (24,710 ) (65,205 ) (87,186 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 56,253 $ 58,940 $ 56,253 $ 58,940 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,160,038 $ 1,020,085 Stockholders' equity 3,044,389 2,347,868 Total capital 4,204,427 3,367,953 Debt-to-capital 27.6 % 30.3 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,160,038 $ 1,020,085 Less: cash and cash equivalents (618,335 ) (745,621 ) Net debt 541,703 274,464 Stockholders’ equity 3,044,389 2,347,868 Total net capital $ 3,586,092 $ 2,622,332 Net debt-to-capital 15.1 % 10.5 %



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 737,444 $ 423,475 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,245 31,052 Stock-based compensation 20,069 19,995 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 18,188 — Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (4,657 ) (4,496 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 4,951 3,594 Other (2,911 ) 14,406 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (948,055 ) (40,089 ) Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract (31,946 ) (9,477 ) (Increase)/decrease in receivables, prepaids and other assets (65,114 ) 2,130 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 76,158 88,942 Increase in home sale deposits 17,536 828 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (152,092 ) 530,360 Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (1,708 ) (5 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities — 1,000 Purchases of property and equipment (25,664 ) (19,932 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 551 703 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 2,795 2,489 Payments to purchase investments and securities (2,795 ) (2,489 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,821 ) (18,234 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (13,589 ) (16,379 ) Repayment of senior notes and senior convertible notes (317,690 ) — Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 450,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (6,102 ) — Repurchase of shares (60,992 ) (69,592 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 51,627 (85,971 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (127,286 ) 426,155 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 745,621 319,466 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 618,335 $ 745,621



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 760 $ 305,296 704 $ 228,990 California 352 228,774 444 286,744 Colorado 166 96,091 185 85,707 West Region 1,278 630,161 1,333 601,441 Texas 1,036 395,253 1,147 371,870 Central Region 1,036 395,253 1,147 371,870 Florida 417 159,707 524 183,411 Georgia 191 80,262 183 65,960 North Carolina 390 156,721 327 112,299 South Carolina 119 41,626 102 32,256 Tennessee 95 35,083 128 41,923 East Region 1,212 473,399 1,264 435,849 Total 3,526 $ 1,498,813 3,744 $ 1,409,160 Homes Ordered: Arizona 559 $ 238,663 485 $ 168,760 California 242 168,688 280 187,431 Colorado 193 112,344 210 103,351 West Region 994 519,695 975 459,542 Texas 1,127 452,712 1,019 341,240 Central Region 1,127 452,712 1,019 341,240 Florida 500 190,426 447 155,555 Georgia 161 70,017 147 54,618 North Carolina 345 140,339 368 131,857 South Carolina 126 42,247 108 36,733 Tennessee 114 43,624 110 36,524 East Region 1,246 486,653 1,180 415,287 Total 3,367 $ 1,459,060 3,174 $ 1,216,069



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 2,183 $ 802,401 2,019 $ 666,223 California 1,242 776,528 1,231 774,349 Colorado 630 335,490 738 354,677 West Region 4,055 1,914,419 3,988 1,795,249 Texas 4,165 1,500,682 3,894 1,273,661 Central Region 4,165 1,500,682 3,894 1,273,661 Florida 1,663 600,554 1,466 540,644 Georgia 647 249,882 642 229,577 North Carolina 1,390 528,840 1,132 388,776 South Carolina 377 129,367 331 105,369 Tennessee 504 171,129 381 131,113 East Region 4,581 1,679,772 3,952 1,395,479 Total 12,801 $ 5,094,873 11,834 $ 4,464,389 Homes Ordered: Arizona 2,335 $ 951,730 2,501 $ 823,339 California 1,191 773,166 1,530 956,681 Colorado 750 429,499 750 361,619 West Region 4,276 2,154,395 4,781 2,141,639 Texas 4,413 1,700,744 4,476 1,472,183 Central Region 4,413 1,700,744 4,476 1,472,183 Florida 1,981 738,132 1,645 590,966 Georgia 694 283,649 665 237,576 North Carolina 1,501 591,193 1,367 472,483 South Carolina 390 132,779 380 122,049 Tennessee 553 195,921 410 138,042 East Region 5,119 1,941,674 4,467 1,561,116 Total 13,808 $ 5,796,813 13,724 $ 5,174,938 Order Backlog: Arizona 1,145 $ 493,575 993 $ 343,917 California 393 271,383 444 274,680 Colorado 328 198,832 208 104,709 West Region 1,866 963,790 1,645 723,306 Texas 1,878 772,871 1,630 572,242 Central Region 1,878 772,871 1,630 572,242 Florida 868 352,584 550 214,790 Georgia 203 91,781 156 57,882 North Carolina 565 225,854 454 163,346 South Carolina 133 44,673 120 41,211 Tennessee 166 64,611 117 39,770 East Region 1,935 779,503 1,397 516,999 Total 5,679 $ 2,516,164 4,672 $ 1,812,547



Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 39 38.5 33 34.0 California 22 20.0 16 18.0 Colorado 17 16.5 11 11.0 West Region 78 75.0 60 63.0 Texas 73 70.5 63 60.5 Central Region 73 70.5 63 60.5 Florida 41 39.5 31 32.5 Georgia 15 13.5 7 9.0 North Carolina 26 26.0 21 20.5 South Carolina 14 12.5 6 6.0 Tennessee 12 10.5 7 8.0 East Region 108 102.0 72 76.0 Total 259 247.5 195 199.5





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 39 36.2 33 34.8 California 22 19.0 16 23.3 Colorado 17 14.6 11 12.0 West Region 78 69.8 60 70.1 Texas 73 65.4 63 66.9 Central Region 73 65.4 63 66.9 Florida 41 34.8 31 33.8 Georgia 15 11.2 7 12.5 North Carolina 26 24.6 21 20.6 South Carolina 14 8.8 6 6.0 Tennessee 12 9.2 7 9.8 East Region 108 88.6 72 82.7 Total 259 223.8 195 219.7

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION



Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.



Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.



The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; projected 2022 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margins, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share; future community counts; trends in construction costs; and expectations about our future results.



Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

