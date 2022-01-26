Stifel Doubles Common Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.30 per share, payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.



“I am pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved a 100% increase in our common dividend, to an annual dividend of $1.20 up from $0.60 per share. We have consistently grown our dividend since initiating it in 2017, and given our outlook for 2022, we are confident that we are generating sufficient capital to support this dividend, grow our balance sheet, make growth investments, including strategic acquisitions, and opportunistically buy back stock,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Today, the company reported its 26th year of consecutive record net revenues of $4.7 billion, up 26% over 2020. Net income available to common shareholders of $789.3 million, or $6.66 per diluted common share, compared with $476.2 million, or $4.16 per diluted common share in 2020. Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $839.5 million, or $7.08 per diluted common share in 2021.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

