Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

MUNSTER, Ind., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $15.0 million, or $4.30 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, decreased by $969 thousand (6.1%), from the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower noninterest income. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the return on average assets (ROA) was 0.95% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 9.61%. In connection with the acquisition of Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: RYFL) (“Royal”), which will close in the first quarter of 2022, the Bancorp incurred one-time expenses of approximately $838 thousand in the year ending 2021.



Excluding the one-time Royal acquisition costs, the Bancorp’s net income, as adjusted, was $15.7 million, or $4.52 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding these same one-time Royal acquisition costs, the Bancorp’s ROA, as adjusted, was 1.00% and its ROE, as adjusted, was 10.11% for 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $3.3 million, or $0.95 per share. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, increased by $550 thousand (19.9%), from the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher net interest income and lower income tax expense. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the ROA was 0.83% and the ROE was 8.56%.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, total assets increased by $124.5 million (8.3%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $125.1 million (8.9%). On December 31, 2021, interest-earning assets totaled $1.5 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2020. Earning assets represented 94.0% of total assets at December 31, 2021, and 93.5% of total assets at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the twelve months was primarily the result of increased securities and interest-bearing cash balances related to strong core deposit growth.

“2021 was a strong year coming off the record earnings we saw in 2020. We made significant investments in the future of the business in 2021, including a rebranding of Peoples Bank and investments in implementing Salesforce and nCino. Fourth quarter earnings were also impacted by roughly $838 thousand in one-time expenses related to the closing and integration of our pending Royal Financial acquisition. The merger is on track to close by the end of January, and we anticipate the significant portion of the remaining one-time expenses to be recognized in the first quarter. We will also benefit from initiatives related to our branch network and look to expand on our pilot branch closure in 2022,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, CEO.

“Asset quality was significantly improved as we were able to resolve a long-standing problem loan. We had an excellent opportunity to improve asset quality and have positioned the Bank for stability in the credit portfolio heading into 2022, with a strong allowance that we believe keeps us well reserved against any unexpected problems related to larger macroeconomic forces. Wage inflation, interest rates, and COVID all are headwinds for 2022, but we are actively managing the balance sheet and we continue to actively manage expenses to thrive in this uncertain environment,” he continued. “I remain extremely proud of our team and our dedication to our mission and our future as we navigate the next phase of the pandemic together.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $48.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.7 million (5.9%), compared to $45.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.51% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.63% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income was $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $350 thousand (2.9%), compared to $12.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increased net interest income for the quarter and the twelve months was primarily the result of lower interest expense attributable to the Bancorp’s ability to manage through the current historically low interest rate cycle and higher securities income from additional investments in the securities portfolio. The decrease in the net interest margin is a result of lower reinvestment rates on the Bancorp’s loan and securities portfolios. Management has adjusted deposit pricing to align with the current interest rate cycle and remains prepared to adjust rates paid on interest bearing deposits as the rate cycle shifts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $15.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $18.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.2 million or 12.1%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $893 thousand or 19.0%. The decrease in gain on sale of loans for the current quarter and twelve-month period is the result of significant refinance activity in the prior year due to the economic and rate environment, which resulted in more loans originated and sold. The increase in fees and service charges for the twelve-month period is primarily the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to provide products and services to help customers be more successful, including debit card and ATM services. The increase in wealth management income for the current quarter and twelve-month period is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on expanding its wealth management line of business. The decrease in gains on the sale of securities for the current quarter and twelve-month period is a result of current market conditions and actively managing the portfolio.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $46.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $41.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $5.0 million or 12.0%. Noninterest expense totaled $12.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $11.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million or 10.8%. The increase in compensation and benefits for the current quarter and twelve-month period is primarily the result of management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in occupancy and equipment for the current quarter and twelve-month period is primarily related to facilities improvement efforts aimed at enhancing technology and efficiency. The increase in data processing expense for the current quarter and twelve-month period is primarily the result of increased system utilization and investment in technological advancements such as Salesforce and nCino. The increase in marketing expense for the current quarter and twelve-month period is the result of increased marketing and rebranding initiatives. The increase in other operating expenses for the current quarter and twelve-month period is primarily the result of investments in strategic initiatives focusing on growth of the organization, such as the planned acquisition of Royal Financial.

The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 78.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 68.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 72.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to 65.03% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in the efficiency ratio is the result of lower noninterest income and higher noninterest expense. Excluding the one-time acquisition expenses associated with the Royal transaction, the efficiency ratio would have decreased to 70.98% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP figure to the Bancorp’s GAAP efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period.

Lending

The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $966.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $965.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.6 million or 0.2%. The increase in loan balances is primarily the result of organic loan growth offset against loan paydowns and forgiveness within the PPP portfolio. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Bancorp originated $339.9 million in new commercial loans, compared to $333.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Bancorp originated $153.1 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $224.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The loan portfolio is 63.4% of earning assets and is comprised of 64.4% commercial related credits.

In addition, the Bancorp participates in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a program initiated to help small businesses maintain their workforces during the pandemic. As of December 31, 2021, the Bancorp approved 782 applications totaling $91.5 million for the first round, with an average loan size of approximately $117 thousand. These loans helped local business owners retain 10,758 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 3.80% for the first round of the program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. The first round of PPP closed in August of 2020. On December 21, 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which included provisions for a second round of PPP funding in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Bancorp approved 420 applications totaling $37.5 million for the second round, with an average loan size of approximately $89 thousand. These loans will help local business owners retain 4,410 employees based on the borrowers’ applications. The Bancorp’s SBA lender fee is averaging approximately 5.32% for this program, and fees will be earned over the life of the associated loans. As of December 31, 2021, the Bancorp had remaining loan balances under the Paycheck Protection Program totaling $22.1 million.

Investing

The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $526.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $410.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $116.2 million or 28.3%. The increase is attributable to the investment of additional liquidity from the growth in core deposits. The securities portfolio represents 34.6% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $13.3 million or 66.5%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is primarily the result of the timing of investments in interest earnings assets relative to the inflow of deposits and repurchase agreements.

Funding

At December 31, 2021, core deposits totaled $1.2 billion, compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $177.5 million or 17.4%. The increase is the result of the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain and grow core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 83.3% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, balances for noninterest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts increased. The increase in these core deposits is a result of management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term liquid investments. At December 31, 2021, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $239.2 million, compared to $284.8 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $45.6 million or 16.0%. The decrease in certificate of deposits was the result of product pricing strategies to lower excess liquidity on the balance sheet. In addition, at December 31, 2021, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $14.6 million, compared to $19.9 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.3 million or 26.6%. The decrease in borrowings was a result of the availability of deposits to fund growth in the Bancorp’s asset base.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $7.3 million, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $7.1 million or 49.5%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.75% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.49% at December 31, 2020. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.51% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2020. The improvement in both ratios is the result of the strategic sale of one large impaired commercial hotel loan that had a carrying balance of $5.1 million at the time of the sale.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, $1.5 million in provisions to the allowance for loan losses were required, compared to $3.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.2 million or 59.1%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $624 thousand. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses is considered adequate by management and totaled $13.3 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.38% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 183.76% at December 31, 2021, compared to 86.72% at December 31, 2020. The improvement in the coverage ratio as of December 31, 2021 is the result of the strategic sale of one large impaired commercial hotel loan that had a carrying balance of $5.1 million at the time of the sale.

Management also considers reserves on loans from acquisition activity that are not part of the allowance for loan losses. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At December 31, 2021, total purchased credit impaired loan reserves totaled $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans without evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, there was a net fair value discount for loans acquired of $1.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020. When these additional reserves are included on a pro forma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% at December 31, 2021, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 217.20% at December 31, 2021. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

The Bancorp continues to prudently help borrowers who are or may be unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effects of COVID-19. Consistent with regulatory guidance, the Bancorp will consider deferring or modifying a loan customer’s repayment obligation if the customer’s cash flow has been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Outstanding borrower deferrals and modifications continue to decline. Loans modified to interest only payment or full payment deferral as part of the effects of COVID-19 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, are as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2021 Mortgage loans Commercial Loans Number of Loans Recorded Investment Number of Loans Recorded Investment Interest only 6 $ 874 - $ - Full payment deferral 2 53 - - Total $ 8 $ 927 - $ - (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2021 Mortgage loans Commercial Loans Number of Loans Recorded Investment Number of Loans Recorded Investment Interest only 11 $ 1,485 - $ - Total $ 11 $ 1,485 - $ -

As the Bancorp continues to monitor the borrowers that are in and outside of deferral status, some loan relationships may be deemed non-performing. As of December 31, 2021, a total of 242 loans have come out of COVID-19 related deferral status with carrying balances of $86.6 million. All of these loans continue to be performing, except two commercial real estate loans with total carrying balances of $1.8 million and several residential real estate loans with total carrying balances of $1.1 million.

Capital Adequacy

At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity stood at $156.6 million, and tangible capital represented 8.8% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2021, were 14.2% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 13.0% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.6% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The tangible book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $40.91 per share at December 31, 2021.

Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Key Ratios Three months ended, Twelve months ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on equity 8.56% 8.90% 9.17% 11.94% 8.59% 9.61% 11.04% Return on assets 0.83% 0.87% 0.90% 1.18% 0.88% 0.95% 1.12% Basic earnings per share $0.95 $1.02 $1.03 $1.30 $1.00 $4.30 $4.60 Diluted earnings per share $0.95 $1.02 $1.03 $1.30 $1.00 $4.30 $4.60 Yield on loans 4.28% 4.28% 4.21% 4.41% 4.61% 4.29% 4.67% Yield on security investments 1.94% 1.94% 1.96% 2.02% 1.81% 1.96% 2.03% Total yield on earning assets 3.42% 3.36% 3.38% 3.59% 3.77% 3.44% 3.91% Cost of deposits 0.10% 0.13% 0.16% 0.19% 0.26% 0.14% 0.43% Cost of repurchase agreements 0.26% 0.25% 0.28% 0.28% 0.33% 0.26% 0.58% Cost of borrowed funds 0.47% 9.76% 0.47% 2.70% 2.74% 1.27% 2.70% Total cost of funds 0.10% 0.13% 0.16% 0.20% 0.27% 0.15% 0.45% Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.58% 3.46% 3.42% 3.58% 3.68% 3.51% 3.63% Noninterest income / average assets 0.95% 1.02% 0.92% 1.12% 1.27% 1.01% 1.27% Noninterest expense / average assets 3.18% 3.04% 2.76% 2.73% 3.09% 2.96% 2.92% Net noninterest margin / average assets -2.23% -2.02% -1.84% -1.61% -1.83% -1.95% -1.65% Efficiency ratio 78.28% 75.87% 70.79% 64.14% 68.40% 72.28% 65.03% Effective tax rate 0.18% 7.04% 9.96% 14.09% 6.15% 8.63% 14.83% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.51% 0.91% 0.85% 0.92% 1.06% 0.51% 1.06% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.76% 1.42% 1.27% 1.32% 1.49% 0.76% 1.49% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 183.76% 101.71% 111.13% 101.49% 86.72% 183.76% 86.72% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.38% 1.44% 1.42% 1.34% 1.29% 1.38% 1.29% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00% 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% 0.04% 0.00% 0.04% Net worth / total assets 9.66% 9.48% 9.70% 9.57% 10.14% 9.66% 10.14% Book value per share $45.00 $43.85 $44.71 $42.76 $43.80 $45.00 $43.80 Tangible book value per share $40.91 $39.69 $40.48 $38.48 $39.41 $40.91 $39.41 Closing stock price $45.88 $41.05 $44.14 $41.82 $35.10 $45.88 $35.10 Price per earnings per share $12.07 $10.06 $10.71 $8.04 $8.78 $10.67 $7.63 Dividend declared per common share $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $1.24 $1.24





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Total assets $ 1,620,743 $ 1,609,924 $ 1,603,513 $ 1,555,348 $ 1,496,292 Cash & cash equivalents 33,176 31,765 68,625 68,009 19,922 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,709 977 1,471 1,474 1,897 Securities - available for sale 526,889 531,010 473,927 422,868 410,669 Loans receivable: Commercial real estate $ 317,145 $ 309,905 $ 315,087 $ 304,851 $ 298,257 Residential real estate 260,134 268,798 268,649 276,728 286,048 Commercial business 115,772 125,922 149,414 163,896 158,140 Construction and land development 123,822 110,289 104,154 97,400 93,562 Multifamily 61,194 56,869 53,639 51,933 50,571 Home equity 34,612 35,652 36,684 36,222 39,233 Manufactured Homes 37,887 32,857 26,453 26,260 24,232 Government 8,991 9,841 8,462 9,372 10,142 Consumer 582 650 544 438 1,025 Farmland - 205 309 315 215 Total loans $ 960,139 $ 950,988 $ 963,395 $ 967,415 $ 961,425 Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking $ 295,294 $ 287,376 $ 275,819 $ 286,969 $ 241,620 Interest bearing checking 333,744 315,575 307,148 279,984 274,867 Savings 293,976 284,681 277,944 271,910 254,108 Money market 271,970 254,671 253,427 245,750 246,916 Total core deposits 1,194,984 1,142,303 1,114,338 1,084,613 1,017,511 Certificates of deposit 239,217 263,897 280,758 282,081 284,828 Total deposits $ 1,434,201 $ 1,406,200 $ 1,395,096 $ 1,366,694 $ 1,302,339 Borrowings and repurchase agreements $ 14,581 $ 23,844 $ 24,399 $ 15,917 $ 19,860 Stockholder's equity 156,615 152,569 155,569 148,770 151,689





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended, Twelve months ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 10,282 $ 10,270 $ 10,275 $ 10,746 $ 11,278 $ 41,573 $ 44,867 Securities & short-term investments 2,545 2,396 2,160 1,981 1,733 9,082 6,754 Total interest income 12,827 12,666 12,435 12,727 13,011 50,655 51,621 Interest expense: Deposits 350 452 549 651 827 2,002 5,321 Borrowings 20 14 14 30 77 78 419 Total interest expense 370 466 563 681 904 2,080 5,740 Net interest income 12,457 12,200 11,872 12,046 12,107 48,575 45,881 Provision for loan losses 216 139 576 578 1,816 1,509 3,687 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,241 12,061 11,296 11,468 10,291 47,066 42,194 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 902 1,229 1,116 2,049 1,551 5,296 7,588 Fees and service charges 1,378 1,473 1,471 1,066 1,488 5,388 5,161 Wealth management operations 588 604 576 607 533 2,375 2,138 Gain on sale of securities, net 711 590 269 417 974 1,987 2,348 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 178 180 188 169 174 715 708 Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate, net 20 - 36 (9 ) (49 ) 47 78 Other 31 70 24 14 30 139 127 Total noninterest income 3,808 4,146 3,680 4,313 4,701 15,947 18,148 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,617 6,042 5,897 5,685 6,408 24,241 22,855 Occupancy and equipment 1,461 1,380 1,324 1,372 1,079 5,537 4,933 Data processing 1,651 872 597 528 596 3,648 2,267 Marketing 357 334 195 199 168 1,085 732 Federal deposit insurance premiums 241 236 204 180 217 861 788 Other 2,405 3,537 2,793 2,529 3,028 11,264 10,061 Total noninterest expense 12,732 12,401 11,010 10,493 11,496 46,636 41,636 Income before income taxes 3,317 3,806 3,966 5,288 3,496 16,377 18,706 Income tax expenses 6 268 395 745 735 1,414 2,774 Net income $ 3,311 $ 3,538 $ 3,571 $ 4,543 $ 2,761 $ 14,963 $ 15,932





Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccruing loans $ 7,056 $ 11,027 $ 12,025 $ 12,257 $ 13,799 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 205 2,516 248 599 566 Securities in non-accrual 992 1,011 970 944 929 Foreclosed real estate - 81 368 491 538 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,253 $ 14,635 $ 13,611 $ 14,291 $ 15,832 Allowance for loan losses (ALL): ALL specific allowances for impaired loans $ 684 $ 1,904 $ 1,770 $ 1,884 $ 1,775 ALL general allowances for loan portfolio 12,659 11,870 11,869 11,163 10,683 Total ALL $ 13,343 $ 13,774 $ 13,639 $ 13,047 $ 12,458 Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) $ 1,122 $ 1,126 $ 1,269 $ 407 $ 155 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) 306 102 - 366 383 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 1,421 1,427 1,182 1,210 1,583 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 2,849 $ 2,655 $ 2,451 $ 1,983 $ 2,121 (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above (Unaudited) December 31, Required 2021 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bancorp Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.0% N/A Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.0% N/A Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.2% N/A Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.6% N/A Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.7% 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.7% 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.0% 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.4% 5.0%





Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 12,516 $ 3 0.10 $ 24,352 $ 10 0.16 Federal funds sold 1,039 - - 1,089 4 1.47 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,706 4 0.94 1,899 10 2.11 Securities available-for-sale 521,069 2,523 1.94 371,552 1,684 1.81 Loans receivable 960,606 10,282 4.28 978,943 11,278 4.61 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,247 15 1.85 3,918 25 2.55 Total interest earning assets 1,500,183 $ 12,827 3.42 1,381,753 $ 13,011 3.77 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,810 14,942 Allowance for loan losses (13,790 ) (10,988 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 99,837 100,401 Total assets $ 1,601,040 $ 1,486,108 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,403,559 $ 350 0.10 $ 1,289,401 $ 827 0.26 Repurchase agreements 18,771 12 0.26 17,926 15 0.33 Borrowed funds 6,769 8 0.47 9,059 62 2.74 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,429,099 $ 370 0.10 1,316,386 $ 904 0.27 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 17,177 16,905 Total liabilities 1,446,276 1,333,291 Total stockholders' equity 154,764 152,817 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,601,040 $ 1,486,108 Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.88 % Return on average equity 8.56 % 8.59 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.32 % 3.50 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.58 % 3.68 % Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 43,375 $ 36 0.08 $ 37,582 $ 182 0.48 Federal funds sold 1,058 - - 2,307 15 0.65 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 1,509 25 1.66 1,869 45 2.41 Securities available-for-sale 456,783 8,951 1.96 314,298 6,392 2.03 Loans receivable 968,185 41,573 4.29 961,187 44,867 4.67 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,462 70 2.02 3,916 120 3.06 Total interest earning assets 1,474,372 $ 50,655 3.44 1,321,159 $ 51,621 3.91 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,829 16,879 Allowance for loan losses (13,353 ) (9,881 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 98,133 99,019 Total assets $ 1,573,981 $ 1,427,176 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,381,101 $ 2,002 0.14 $ 1,239,314 $ 5,321 0.43 Repurchase agreements 17,789 47 0.26 14,956 87 0.58 Borrowed funds 2,448 31 1.27 12,298 332 2.70 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,401,338 $ 2,080 0.15 1,266,568 $ 5,740 0.45 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 16,996 16,333 Total liabilities 1,418,334 1,282,901 Total stockholders' equity 155,647 144,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,573,981 $ 1,427,176 Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 9.61 % 11.04 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.29 % 3.47 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.51 % 3.63 %





Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Ratios (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Calculation of core net income Net income $ 3,311 $ 2,761 $ 14,963 $ 15,932 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (711 ) (974 ) (1,987 ) (2,348 ) Core deposit accretion 249 249 994 994 Purchase discount amortization (144 ) (489 ) (1,041 ) (1,919 ) Related tax benefit/(cost) 127 255 427 687 (A) Core net income $ 2,832 $ 1,802 $ 13,356 $ 13,346 Calculation of core diluted earnings per share (A) Core net income $ 2,832 $ 1,802 $ 13,356 $ 13,346 Diluted average common shares outstanding 3,479,988 3,462,990 3,477,309 3,461,948 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.52 $ 3.84 $ 3.86 Calculation of core return on average assets (A) Core net income $ 2,832 $ 1,802 $ 13,356 $ 13,346 Average total assets 1,601,040 1,486,108 1,573,981 1,427,176 Core return on average assets 0.71% 0.49% 0.85% 0.94% Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 12,457 $ 12,107 $ 48,575 $ 45,881 Non-interest income 3,808 4,701 15,947 18,148 Non-interest expense (12,732 ) (11,496 ) (46,636 ) (41,636 ) Pre-provision net revenue 3,533 5,312 17,886 22,393 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (711 ) (974 ) (1,987 ) (2,348 ) Core deposit accretion 249 249 994 994 Purchase discount amortization (144 ) (489 ) (1,041 ) (1,919 ) (B) Core pre-provision net revenue $ 2,927 $ 4,098 $ 15,852 $ 19,120 Calculation of core pre-provision net revenue to average assets (B) Core pre-provision net revenue $ 2,927 $ 4,098 $ 15,852 $ 19,120 Average total assets 1,601,040 1,486,108 1,573,981 1,427,176 Core pre-provision net revenue to average assets 0.73% 1.10% 1.01% 1.34% Calculation of tangible assets (excluding PPP) Total assets $ 1,620,743 $ 1,496,292 $ 1,620,743 $ 1,496,292 Goodwill (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) Other Intangibles (3,126 ) (4,119 ) (3,126 ) (4,119 ) Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP") loans (22,072 ) (67,175 ) (22,072 ) (67,175 ) (C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP) $ 1,584,436 $ 1,413,889 $ 1,584,436 $ 1,413,889 Calculation of tangible common equity Total stockholder's equity $ 156,615 $ 151,689 $ 156,615 $ 151,689 Goodwill (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) Other intangibles (3,126 ) (4,119 ) (3,126 ) (4,119 ) (D) Tangible common equity $ 142,380 $ 136,461 $ 142,380 $ 136,461 Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible assets (excluding PPP) (D) Tangible common equity $ 142,380 $ 136,461 $ 142,380 $ 136,461 (C) Tangible assets (excluding PPP) 1,584,436 1,413,889 1,584,436 1,413,889 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.99% 9.65% 8.99% 9.65% Calculation of average tangible common equity Average stockholder's common equity $ 159,010 $ 146,116 $ 155,945 $ 141,095 Average goodwill (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) (11,109 ) Average other intangibles (3,270 ) (4,269 ) (3,643 ) (4,639 ) (E) Average tangible stockholders' common equity $ 144,631 $ 130,738 $ 141,193 $ 125,347 Calculation of core return on average common equity (A) Core net income $ 2,832 $ 1,802 $ 13,356 $ 13,346 (E) Average tangible common equity 144,631 130,738 141,193 125,347 Core return on average common equity 7.83% 5.51% 9.46% 10.65% Calculation of core yield on loans Interest income on loans $ 10,282 $ 11,278 $ 41,573 $ 44,867 Loan accretion income (144 ) (489 ) (1,041 ) (1,919 ) Adjusted interest income on loans 10,138 10,789 40,532 42,948 Average loan balances 960,606 978,943 968,185 961,187 Core yield on loans 4.22% 4.41% 4.19% 4.47% Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans Allowance for loan losses $ (13,343 ) $ (12,458 ) $ (13,343 ) $ (12,458 ) Additional reserves not part of the allowance for loan loss (2,428 ) (4,098 ) (2,428 ) (4,098 ) (F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss (15,771 ) (16,556 ) (15,771 ) (16,556 ) Total loans 966,720 981,902 966,720 981,902 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.63% 1.69% 1.63% 1.69% Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans (F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss $ (15,771 ) $ (16,556 ) $ (15,771 ) $ (16,556 ) Nonperforming loans 7,261 14,365 7,261 14,365 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans (coverage ratios) 217.20% 115.25% 217.20% 115.25% Calculation of adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP (F) Adjusted allowance for loan loss $ (15,771 ) $ (16,556 ) $ (15,771 ) $ (16,556 ) Total loans 966,720 978,943 966,720 961,187 PPP loans (22,072 ) (67,175 ) (22,072 ) (67,175 ) Total loans excluding PPP 944,648 911,768 944,648 894,012 Adjusted allowance for loan loss to total loans excluding PPP 1.67% 1.82% 1.67% 1.85% Calculation of core revenue Net interest income $ 12,457 $ 12,107 $ 48,575 $ 45,881 Non-interest income 3,808 4,701 15,947 18,148 Realized loss/(gain) on securities (711 ) (974 ) (1,987 ) (2,348 ) (G) Core revenue $ 15,554 $ 15,834 $ 62,535 $ 61,681 Calculation of core non-interest expense Non-interest expense $ 12,732 $ 11,496 $ 46,636 $ 41,636 Core deposit accretion 249 249 994 994 Purchase discount amortization (144 ) (489 ) (1,041 ) (1,919 ) (H) Core non-interest expense $ 12,837 $ 11,256 $ 46,589 $ 40,711 Calculation of core efficiency ratio (H) Core non-interest expense $ 12,837 $ 11,256 $ 46,589 $ 40,711 (G) Core revenue 15,554 15,834 62,535 61,681 Core efficiency ratio 82.53% 71.09% 74.50% 66.00% Calculation of core non-interest expense to total average assets (H) Core non-interest expense $ 12,837 $ 11,256 $ 46,589 $ 40,711 Average total assets 1,601,040 1,486,108 1,573,981 1,427,176 Core non-interest expense to total average assets 0.80% 0.76% 2.96% 2.85% Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin Net interest income $ 12,457 $ 12,107 $ 48,575 $ 45,881 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 959 622 3,232 2,119 - Adjusted net interest income 13,416 12,729 51,807 48,000 Total average earning assets 1,500,183 1,381,753 1,474,372 1,321,159 Tax adjusted net interest margin 3.58% 3.68% 3.51% 3.63%





Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 (Unaudited) Net income

$ 14,963 Income tax expense 1,414 Income before income taxes 16,377 One-time acquisition costs 838 Income before income taxes, net of one time acquisition expense 17,215 Income taxes, net of one time acquisition expense

1,486 Net income, net of one time acquisition expense $ 15,729 Net income change, net of one time acquisition expense -1.3% ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2021 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,963 $ 766 $ 15,729 Weighted average common shares outstanding 3,477,309 3,477,309 Earnings per share $ 4.30 $ 4.52 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2021 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,963 $ 766 $ 15,729 Average assets $ 1,573,981 $ 1,573,981 ROA 0.95% 1.00% ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2021 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 14,963 $ 766 $ 15,729 Average equity $ 155,647 $ 155,647 ROE 9.61% 10.11% For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2021 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs Non-GAAP Noninterest expense 46,636 (838 ) 45,798 Interest income 50,655 50,655 Interest expense 2,080 2,080 Noninterest income 15,947 15,947 Efficiency ratio 72.28% 70.98% ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Noninterest expense $ 46,636 $ (838 ) $ 45,798 Average assets $ 1,573,981 $ 1,573,981 Non-interest expense as % of average assets 2.96% 2.91%





