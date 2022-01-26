CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2021

Net Earnings of $47.7 million, or $0.35 per share for Fourth Quarter



2021 Net Earnings of $212.5 million, or $1.56 per share

Core loan growth of $235.3 million year-over-year

Deposit growth of $1.24 billion or 10.6% year-over-year

Completion of the acquisition of Suncrest Bank on January 7, 2022



ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $47.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $49.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $50.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 for the prior quarter and $0.37 for the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2021 did not include a recapture of provision for credit losses, compared to $4.0 million of provision recaptured in the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2020 did not include a (recapture of) or provision for credit losses. Net income of $47.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.05%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 13.89%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.18%. Our net interest margin, tax equivalent, (“NIM”) was 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021, while our efficiency ratio was 41.80%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “The Bank delivered another solid quarter and full year of strong earnings. The 2021 earnings represented the highest earnings in the Company’s history. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Citizens Business Bank has maintained its high level of performance and confirmed our position as a safe, sound, and secure financial institution. We were also pleased to complete the acquisition of Suncrest Bank on January 7, 2022 and to welcome Suncrest Bank’s associates, customers and shareholders to Citizens Business Bank. As I look forward to 2022, I believe we remain well positioned to benefit from improving economic conditions and rising interest rates. I want to thank our associates for remaining focused on our customers and our vision, our customers for their loyalty, and our shareholders for their confidence in our Bank.”

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 2021 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 102,395 $ 103,299 $ 105,853 $ 414,550 $ 416,053 $ 435,772 Recapture of (provision for) credit losses - 4,000 - 25,500 (23,500 ) (5,000 ) Noninterest income 12,385 10,483 12,925 47,385 49,870 59,042 Noninterest expense (47,980 ) (48,099 ) (48,276 ) (189,787 ) (192,903 ) (198,740 ) Income taxes (19,104 ) (19,930 ) (20,446 ) (85,127 ) (72,361 ) (83,247 ) Net earnings $ 47,696 $ 49,753 $ 50,056 $ 212,521 $ 177,159 $ 207,827 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.57 $ 1.30 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.56 $ 1.30 $ 1.48 NIM 2.79 % 2.89 % 3.33 % 2.97 % 3.59 % 4.36 % ROAA 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.84 % ROAE 9.05 % 9.49 % 9.92 % 10.30 % 8.90 % 10.71 % ROATCE 13.89 % 14.62 % 15.67 % 15.93 % 14.25 % 17.56 % Efficiency ratio 41.80 % 42.27 % 40.64 % 41.09 % 41.40 % 40.16 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.24 % 1.49 % 1.76 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $102.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This represented a $904,000, or 0.88%, decrease from the third quarter of 2021, and a $3.5 million, or 3.27%, decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $103.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was $1.0 million, or 0.97%, lower than the third quarter of 2021 and $5.1 million, or 4.71%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $84.7 million decreased $3.7 million, or 4.19%, from the third quarter of 2021, and decreased $11.1 million, or 11.54%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in interest income and fees on loans was primarily due to lower loan yields resulting from the low interest rate environment. Total investment income of $17.8 million increased $2.8 million, or 18.71%, from the third quarter of 2021 and increased $5.5 million, or 44.82%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Investment income growth resulted from higher levels of investment securities. Interest expense decreased $112,000 or 8.97%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million, or 59.30%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense resulted from lower cost of funds, which declined to 3 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses was $414.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $416.1 million in 2020. Interest income declined by $9.7 million, or 2.26%, as interest income and fees on loans declined by $20.8 million, or 5.51%. Partially offsetting the decrease in loan income was growth in income from investments of $10.2 million, or 20.23% and a decline in interest expense of $8.2 million or 57.43%.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin, tax equivalent, was 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was the result of a 10 basis point decrease in earning asset yield, due to a combination of a 14 basis point decline in loan yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 53.14% of earning assets on average for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 54.97% for the third quarter of 2021. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The 54 basis point decline in net interest margin, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of a 60 basis point decline in earning asset yield. The decrease in earning asset yield was impacted by a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 53.14% of earning assets on average for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 65.59% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as lower loan and investment yields. The decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which, after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income and the impact from PPP loans (“core loan yield”), declined by 30 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, interest and fee income from PPP loans declined by $6.3 million from $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Of the $339.7 million quarter-over-quarter increase in earning assets, $733.4 million represented an increase in average investment securities while average loans declined by $82.7 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, average investments increased by $2.04 billion, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $512.1 million. Average loans declined by $513.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, which included a $778.6 million decrease in PPP loans on average. Total cost of funds declined to 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 0.04% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.09% for the year ago quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew on average by $334.6 million, or 4.19%, from the third quarter of 2021, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $43.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 6 basis points, as average noninterest-bearing deposits grew by $1.39 billion, compared to average growth of $355.0 million in interest-bearing deposits. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.80% of total deposits during the current quarter.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 1.52 % 1.54 % 1.81 % Yield on average loans 4.29 % 4.43 % 4.56 % Core Loan Yield [1] 4.08 % 4.14 % 4.38 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 2.82 % 2.92 % 3.41 % Cost of funds 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.09 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.79 % 2.89 % 3.33 % Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 4,845,498 32.87 % $ 4,112,147 28.55 % $ 2,810,205 22.08 % Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 2,045,124 13.87 % 2,356,121 16.36 % 1,550,325 12.18 % Loans 7,833,741 53.14 % 7,916,443 54.97 % 8,347,260 65.59 % Total interest-earning assets 14,742,051 $ 14,402,399 12,725,478 [1] Represents yield on average loans excluding the impact of discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income and PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

No recapture of provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a recapture of $4.0 million of provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021. A $25.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2021, resulting from improvements in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables. In comparison, $23.5 million in provision for credit losses was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2020 due to the severe economic forecast at that time as a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Trust and investment services income increased by $431,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and grew by $436,000 year-over-year. Swap fee income decreased $167,000 quarter-over-quarter and declined by $876,000 year-over-year. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $890,000 for recovery of an acquired loan charged off prior to a previous acquisition and a $700,000 net gain on the sale of an OREO property. The fourth quarter of 2020 included a $365,000 net gain on the sale of two OREO properties.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income was $47.4 million, compared to $49.9 million for 2020. Swap fee income decreased $4.6 million year-over-year, while Trust and investment services income grew by $1.6 million for 2021 when compared to 2020, and service charges on deposit accounts increased by approximately $590,000 year-over-year. Noninterest income for 2021 also included $1.2 million in net gain on the sale of three OREO properties, while 2020 included $1.7 million net gain on the sale of one of our owned buildings and a $365,000 net gain on the sale of two OREO properties.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $48.0 million, compared to $48.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $48.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisition expense related to the merger of Suncrest Bank was $153,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $809,000 in the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.22% for the third quarter of 2021 and 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 41.80%, compared to 42.27% for the third quarter of 2021 and 40.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense of $189.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $3.1 million lower than the prior year. The year-over-year decrease of $3.1 million included a $1.9 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, partially due to a $1.1 million in additional bonus expense for “Thank You Awards” paid to all Bank employees during the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease also included a $1.5 million decrease in professional services expense, a $1.1 million decrease in CDI amortization, a $1.2 million decrease in OREO expense primarily due to a $700,000 write-down of one OREO property in 2020, and a $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments recorded in 2021 compared to no recapture of provision in 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in regulatory assessment expense compared to the prior year, resulting from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, there were $962,000 in acquisition related expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to no merger related expenses for 2020. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.24% for 2021, compared to 1.49% for 2020. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 41.09%, compared to 41.40% for 2020.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021 was 28.6%, compared with 29.0% for the same periods of 2020, respectively. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.88 billion at December 31, 2021. This represented a decrease of $371.9 million, or 1.96%, from total assets of $16.20 billion at September 30, 2021. Interest-earning assets of $14.68 billion at December 31, 2021 decreased $248.4 million, or 1.66%, when compared with $14.93 billion at September 30, 2021. The decrease in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $759.3 million decrease in interest-earning balance due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $473.9 million increase in investment securities and a $38.2 million increase in total loans.

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased by $1.46 billion, or 10.16%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $1.46 billion, or 11.04%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $2.13 billion increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $461.1 million decrease in total loans and a $193.3 million decrease in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve. The decrease in total loans was due to a $696.4 million decrease in PPP loans with a remaining outstanding balance totaling $186.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $235.3 million from December 31, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $5.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $473.9 million, or 10.22%, from $4.64 billion at September 30, 2021 and an increase of $2.13 billion, or 71.61%, from $2.98 billion at December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.93 billion, an increase of $215.0 million, or 12.57%, from September 30, 2021 and a $1.35 billion increase, or 232.85%, from December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $3.18 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $1.3 million. AFS securities increased by $258.9 million, or 8.85%, from $2.93 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased by $785.0 million, or 32.72%, from December 31, 2020.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.29 billion or approximately 84% of the total investment securities at December 31, 2021. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, we had $576.9 million of Government Agency securities (HTM) at December 31, 2021, that represent approximately 11% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $240.5 million as of December 31, 2021, or approximately 5% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 20.91%, Texas at 10.46%, Massachusetts at 10.40%, Ohio at 8.08%, and Connecticut at 5.79%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $7.89 billion at December 31, 2021 increased by $38.2 million, or 0.49%, from September 30, 2021. After adjusting for seasonality and forgiveness of PPP loans, our loans grew by $75.9 million, or approximately 1%, from the end of the third quarter, or 4% annualized. The $38.2 million increase in total loans included increases of $106.6 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $55.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $43.1 million in commercial and industrial loans, $9.3 million in SFR mortgage loans, and $2.6 million in other loans, partially offset by decreases of $144.4 million in PPP loans, $18.9 million in SBA loans, and $15.1 million in construction loans. The majority of the year-end growth in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans was seasonal.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $7.89 billion at December 31, 2021 decreased by $461.1 million, or 5.52%, from December 31, 2020. The $461.1 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $696.4 million in PPP loans, $29.9 million in SFR mortgage loans, $22.9 million in construction loans, $15.3 million in SBA loans, and $11.3 million in consumer and other loans. Partially offsetting these declines were increases in commercial real estate loans of $288.2 million and $25.1 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans. Our core loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $235.3 million, or 3.2%, from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $375,000 and total recoveries of $30,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $345,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $65.0 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $65.4 million at September 30, 2021 and $93.7 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was decreased by $25.5 million in 2021, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $3.2 million in year-to-date net charge-offs. At December 31, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.82%. This compares to 0.83% and 1.12% at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, the ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.84% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.87% at September 30, 2021 and 1.25% at December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Nonperforming loans Commercial real estate $ 3,607 $ 4,073 $ 7,563 SBA 1,034 1,513 2,273 Commercial and industrial 1,714 2,038 3,129 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 118 785 SFR mortgage 380 399 430 Consumer and other loans 158 305 167 Total $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 14,347 % of Total loans 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.17 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 1,575 SFR mortgage - - 1,817 Total $ - $ - $ 3,392 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 17,739 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.12 % Past due 30-89 days Commercial real estate $ 438 $ - $ - SBA 979 - 1,965 Commercial and industrial - 122 1,101 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 1,000 - SFR mortgage 1,040 - - Total $ 2,457 $ 1,122 $ 3,066 % of Total loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Classified Loans $ 56,102 $ 49,755 $ 78,819

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $6.3 million quarter-over-quarter and included a $10.8 million increase in classified commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in classified commercial and industrial loans and a $2.1 million decrease in classified dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.98 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $642.4 million totaled $13.62 billion at December 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $29.0 million, or 0.21%, when compared with $13.59 billion at September 30, 2021. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $1.44 billion, or 11.85% when compared with $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.10 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $206.7 million, or 2.49%, when compared to $8.31 billion at September 30, 2021 and an increase of $648.7 million, or 8.70%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 62.45% of total deposits, compared to 64.27% at September 30, 2021 and 63.52% at December 31, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.08 billion at December 31, 2021. This represented an increase of $73.5 million from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $212.5 million, partially offset by $97.8 million in cash dividends and a $39.3 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decline in market value of available-for-sale securities. During the third quarter of 2021, we repurchased 390,336 shares of common stock for $7.4 million, or an average repurchase price of $18.97. Our tangible book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $10.27.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 9.2% 9.2% 9.9% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.9% 14.9% 14.8% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.9% 14.9% 15.1% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.6% 15.7% 16.2%

CitizensTrust

As of December 31, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.45 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.50 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.6 million for 2021, compared to $2.7 million and $10.0 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Merger Update

On January 7, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) transaction whereby Suncrest Bank (“Suncrest”) merged with and into the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Citizens Business Bank (“Citizens”), in accordance with the terms and conditions of that certain Agreement and Plan of Reorganization and Merger (“Merger Agreement”), dated as of July 27, 2021, by and among the Company, Citizens and Suncrest, in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $237 million in aggregate, or $18.63 per Suncrest share based on CVB Financial Corp.’s closing stock price of $22.87 on January 7, 2022. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company issued approximately 8.6 million shares of Company common stock and approximately $39.6 million in aggregate cash consideration, including cash paid out in settlement of outstanding incentive stock option awards at Suncrest.

Suncrest Bank, headquartered in Visalia, California, had approximately $1.4 billion in total assets, $0.8 billion in net loans, $1.2 billion in total deposits and $179.0 million in total equity as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $11.16 at December 31, 2021. Suncrest’s seven branch locations and two loan production offices in California’s Central Valley and the Sacramento area opened as Citizens Business Bank locations on January 10, 2022.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and Central California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 27, 2022 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and year ended 2021 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (833) 301-1161, participant passcode 5190385. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through February 3, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. PST/9:00 a.m. EST. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, participant passcode 5190385.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s outlook regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, stockholder value creation, tax rates, and the impact of acquisitions we have made or may make. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors in addition to those set forth below could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.

Given the ongoing and dynamic nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, workforce, operating platform and prospects remain uncertain. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance.

General risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct business; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models; changes in the level of our nonperforming assets and charge-offs; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainties regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the CECL model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may further increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses in future periods; possible credit related impairments of securities held by us; possible impairment charges to goodwill; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and savings habits; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; periodic fluctuations in commercial or residential real estate prices or values; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; the possibility that we may reduce or discontinue the payments of dividends on our common stock; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; technological changes in banking and financial services; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism, and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; catastrophic events or natural disasters, including earthquakes, drought, climate change or extreme weather events that may affect our assets, communications or computer services, customers, employees or third party vendors; public health crises and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; our ability to recruit and retain key executives, board members and other employees, and changes in employment laws and regulations; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Certain financial information provided in this presentation has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is presented on a non-GAAP basis. Investors and analysts should refer to the reconciliations included in this presentation and should consider the Company’s non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) ﻿ December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 90,012 $ 159,563 $ 122,305 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,642,536 2,401,800 1,835,855 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,732,548 2,561,363 1,958,160 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 25,999 27,260 43,563 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,183,923 2,925,060 2,398,923 Investment securities held-to-maturity 1,925,970 1,710,938 578,626 Total investment securities 5,109,893 4,635,998 2,977,549 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 7,887,713 7,849,520 8,348,808 Allowance for credit losses (65,019 ) (65,364 ) (93,692 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 7,822,694 7,784,156 8,255,116 Premises and equipment, net 49,096 49,812 51,144 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 251,570 251,781 226,818 Intangibles 25,394 27,286 33,634 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 185,108 182,547 191,935 Total assets $ 15,883,697 $ 16,201,598 $ 14,419,314 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,104,056 $ 8,310,709 $ 7,455,387 Investment checking 655,333 594,347 517,976 Savings and money market 3,889,371 3,680,721 3,361,444 Time deposits 327,682 344,439 401,694 Total deposits 12,976,442 12,930,216 11,736,501 Customer repurchase agreements 642,388 659,579 439,406 Other borrowings 2,281 - 5,000 Junior subordinated debentures - - 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 50,340 421,751 60,113 Other liabilities 130,743 126,132 144,530 Total liabilities 13,802,194 14,137,678 12,411,324 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,085,471 2,060,842 1,972,641 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (3,968 ) 3,078 35,349 Total stockholders' equity 2,081,503 2,063,920 2,007,990 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,883,697 $ 16,201,598 $ 14,419,314





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,086 $ 156,575 $ 181,117 $ 155,926 $ 161,223 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 2,018,516 2,328,745 1,506,385 1,922,513 1,065,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,177,602 2,485,320 1,687,502 2,078,439 1,226,262 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 26,608 27,376 43,940 30,696 33,775 Investment securities available-for-sale 3,034,487 2,942,255 2,242,017 2,849,905 1,892,074 Investment securities held-to-maturity 1,811,011 1,169,892 568,188 1,208,554 611,946 Total investment securities 4,845,498 4,112,147 2,810,205 4,058,459 2,504,020 Investment in stock of FHLB 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 7,833,741 7,916,443 8,347,260 8,065,877 8,066,483 Allowance for credit losses (65,304 ) (69,309 ) (93,799 ) (74,871 ) (85,362 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 7,768,437 7,847,134 8,253,461 7,991,006 7,981,121 Premises and equipment, net 49,711 50,105 51,501 50,188 52,487 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 252,210 251,099 228,753 242,432 226,848 Intangibles 26,216 28,240 34,711 29,328 38,203 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 184,258 190,445 193,398 188,578 185,702 Total assets $ 16,011,935 $ 15,673,261 $ 13,984,866 $ 15,350,521 $ 12,929,813 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,326,073 $ 7,991,462 $ 6,932,797 $ 7,817,627 $ 6,281,989 Interest-bearing 4,723,759 4,704,976 4,368,786 4,625,045 3,976,568 Total deposits 13,049,832 12,696,438 11,301,583 12,442,672 10,258,557 Customer repurchase agreements 660,734 636,393 494,410 610,479 479,956 Other borrowings 81 4 8,181 2,008 5,674 Junior subordinated debentures - - 25,774 11,581 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 103,635 151,866 19,162 111,152 44,966 Other liabilities 106,907 108,322 128,116 109,269 123,222 Total liabilities 13,921,189 13,593,023 11,977,226 13,287,161 10,938,149 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,087,716 2,067,072 1,971,726 2,048,876 1,960,459 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 3,030 13,166 35,914 14,484 31,205 Total stockholders' equity 2,090,746 2,080,238 2,007,640 2,063,360 1,991,664 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,011,935 $ 15,673,261 $ 13,984,866 $ 15,350,521 $ 12,929,813





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 84,683 $ 88,390 $ 95,733 $ 356,594 $ 377,402 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 9,891 9,813 9,107 38,273 36,052 Investment securities held-to-maturity 7,917 5,188 3,190 22,175 14,223 Total investment income 17,808 15,001 12,297 60,448 50,275 Dividends from FHLB stock 261 258 217 1,019 978 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 779 898 397 2,569 1,682 Total interest income 103,531 104,547 108,644 420,630 430,337 Interest expense: Deposits 996 1,113 2,525 5,346 12,602 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 140 135 266 734 1,682 Total interest expense 1,136 1,248 2,791 6,080 14,284 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 102,395 103,299 105,853 414,550 416,053 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (4,000 ) - (25,500 ) 23,500 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 102,395 107,299 105,853 440,050 392,553 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,485 4,513 4,006 17,152 16,561 Trust and investment services 3,112 2,681 2,676 11,571 9,978 Gain on OREO, net 700 - 365 1,177 388 Gain on sale of building, net - - - - 1,680 Other 4,088 3,289 5,878 17,485 21,263 Total noninterest income 12,385 10,483 12,925 47,385 49,870 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,588 29,741 29,142 117,871 119,759 Occupancy and equipment 4,822 5,122 5,479 19,756 20,622 Professional services 1,925 1,626 2,817 7,967 9,460 Computer software expense 3,063 3,020 2,895 11,584 11,302 Marketing and promotion 1,242 857 950 4,623 4,488 Amortization of intangible assets 1,892 2,014 2,170 8,240 9,352 (Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments - - - (1,000 ) - Acquisition related expenses 153 809 - 962 - Other 5,295 4,910 4,823 19,784 17,920 Total noninterest expense 47,980 48,099 48,276 189,787 192,903 Earnings before income taxes 66,800 69,683 70,502 297,648 249,520 Income taxes 19,104 19,930 20,446 85,127 72,361 Net earnings $ 47,696 $ 49,753 $ 50,056 $ 212,521 $ 177,159 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.57 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 1.56 $ 1.30 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.72 $ 0.72





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 2021 2020 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 103,795 $ 104,812 $ 108,959 $ 421,704 $ 431,691 Interest expense 1,136 1,248 2,791 6,080 14,284 Net interest income - (TE) $ 102,659 $ 103,564 $ 106,168 $ 415,624 $ 417,407 Return on average assets, annualized 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.05 % 9.49 % 9.92 % 10.30 % 8.90 % Efficiency ratio [1] 41.80 % 42.27 % 40.64 % 41.09 % 41.40 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.37 % 1.24 % 1.49 % Yield on average loans 4.29 % 4.43 % 4.56 % 4.42 % 4.68 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 2.82 % 2.92 % 3.41 % 3.02 % 3.71 % Cost of deposits 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.12 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.13 % Cost of funds 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.05 % 0.13 % Net interest margin (TE) 2.79 % 2.89 % 3.33 % 2.97 % 3.59 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 134,955,690 135,200,249 135,063,751 135,164,972 136,030,613 Diluted 135,183,895 135,383,614 135,281,882 135,381,867 136,206,210 Dividends declared $ 24,401 $ 24,421 $ 24,413 $ 97,814 $ 97,665 Dividend payout ratio [2] 51.16 % 49.08 % 48.77 % 46.03 % 55.13 % [2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 135,526,025 135,516,404 135,600,501 Book value per share $ 15.36 $ 15.23 $ 14.81 Tangible book value per share $ 10.27 $ 10.13 $ 9.67 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 14,347 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming) - - - Other real estate owned (OREO), net - - 3,392 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 17,739 Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 5,293 $ 7,975 $ 2,159 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.21 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 943.26 % 773.90 % 528.17 % Three Months Ended Year Ended

December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 65,364 $ 69,342 $ 93,869 $ 93,692 $ 68,660 Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 - - - - 1,840 Total charge-offs (375 ) (11 ) (182 ) (3,371 ) (666 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 30 33 5 198 358 Net charge-offs (345 ) 22 (177 ) (3,173 ) (308 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (4,000 ) - (25,500 ) 23,500 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 65,019 $ 65,364 $ 93,692 $ 65,019 $ 93,692 Net charge-offs to average loans -0.004 % 0.000 % -0.002 % -0.039 % -0.004 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 50.9 0.9 % $ 52.3 0.9 % $ 75.4 1.4 % Construction 0.8 1.2 % 1.1 1.4 % 1.9 2.3 % SBA 2.7 0.9 % 2.9 1.0 % 3.0 1.0 % SBA - PPP - - - - - - Commercial and industrial 6.7 0.8 % 4.9 0.6 % 7.1 0.9 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 3.0 0.8 % 3.2 1.1 % 4.0 1.1 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.1 0.2 % 0.1 0.2 % 0.1 0.2 % SFR mortgage 0.2 0.1 % 0.2 0.1 % 0.4 0.1 % Consumer and other loans 0.6 0.8 % 0.7 1.0 % 1.8 2.1 % Total $ 65.0 0.8 % $ 65.4 0.8 % $ 93.7 1.1 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2021 2020 2019 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 25.00 $ 19.15 $ 22.01 $ 14.92 $ 23.18 $ 19.94 June 30, $ 22.98 $ 20.50 $ 22.22 $ 15.97 $ 22.22 $ 20.40 September 30, $ 20.86 $ 18.72 $ 19.87 $ 15.57 $ 22.23 $ 20.00 December 31, $ 21.85 $ 19.00 $ 21.34 $ 16.26 $ 22.18 $ 19.83 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 84,683 $ 88,390 $ 91,726 $ 91,795 $ 95,733 Investment securities and other 18,848 16,157 15,302 13,729 12,911 Total interest income 103,531 104,547 107,028 105,524 108,644 Interest expense Deposits 996 1,113 1,425 1,812 2,525 Other borrowings 140 135 215 244 266 Total interest expense 1,136 1,248 1,640 2,056 2,791 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 102,395 103,299 105,388 103,468 105,853 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (4,000 ) (2,000 ) (19,500 ) - Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 102,395 107,299 107,388 122,968 105,853 Noninterest income 12,385 10,483 10,836 13,681 12,925 Noninterest expense 47,980 48,099 46,545 47,163 48,276 Earnings before income taxes 66,800 69,683 71,679 89,486 70,502 Income taxes 19,104 19,930 20,500 25,593 20,446 Net earnings $ 47,696 $ 49,753 $ 51,179 $ 63,893 $ 50,056 Effective tax rate 28.60 % 28.60 % 28.60 % 28.60 % 29.00 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 24,401 $ 24,421 $ 24,497 $ 24,495 $ 24,413





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial real estate $ 5,789,730 $ 5,734,699 $ 5,670,696 $ 5,596,781 $ 5,501,509 Construction 62,264 77,398 88,280 96,356 85,145 SBA 288,600 307,533 291,778 307,727 303,896 SBA - PPP 186,585 330,960 657,815 897,724 882,986 Commercial and industrial 813,063 769,977 749,117 753,708 812,062 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 386,219 279,584 257,781 261,088 361,146 Municipal lease finance receivables 45,933 47,305 44,657 42,349 45,547 SFR mortgage 240,654 231,323 237,124 255,400 270,511 Consumer and other loans 74,665 70,741 74,062 81,924 86,006 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 7,887,713 7,849,520 8,071,310 8,293,057 8,348,808 Allowance for credit losses (65,019 ) (65,364 ) (69,342 ) (71,805 ) (93,692 ) Net loans $ 7,822,694 $ 7,784,156 $ 8,001,968 $ 8,221,252 $ 8,255,116 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Noninterest-bearing $ 8,104,056 $ 8,310,709 $ 8,065,400 $ 7,577,839 $ 7,455,387 Investment checking 655,333 594,347 588,831 567,062 517,976 Savings and money market 3,889,371 3,680,721 3,649,305 3,526,424 3,361,444 Time deposits 327,682 344,439 365,521 407,330 401,694 Total deposits 12,976,442 12,930,216 12,669,057 12,078,655 11,736,501 Customer repurchase agreements 642,388 659,579 578,207 506,346 439,406 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 13,618,830 $ 13,589,795 $ 13,247,264 $ 12,585,001 $ 12,175,907





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 3,607 $ 4,073 $ 4,439 $ 7,395 $ 7,563 Construction - - - - - SBA 1,034 1,513 1,382 2,412 2,273 Commercial and industrial 1,714 2,038 1,818 2,967 3,129 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 118 118 259 785 SFR mortgage 380 399 406 424 430 Consumer and other loans 158 305 308 312 167 Total $ 6,893 $ 8,446 $ 8,471 $ 13,769 $ 14,347 % of Total loans 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.17 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ 438 $ - $ - $ 178 $ - Construction - - - - - SBA 979 - - 258 1,965 Commercial and industrial - 122 415 952 1,101 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - 1,000 - - - SFR mortgage 1,040 - - 266 - Consumer and other loans - - - 21 - Total $ 2,457 $ 1,122 $ 415 $ 1,675 $ 3,066 % of Total loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ 1,575 $ 1,575 SBA - - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - 1,817 Total $ - $ - $ - $ 1,575 $ 3,392 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 9,350 $ 9,568 $ 8,886 $ 17,019 $ 20,805 % of Total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.25 %





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,081,503 $ 2,063,920 $ 2,007,990 Less: Goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Intangible assets (25,394 ) (27,286 ) (33,634 ) Tangible book value $ 1,392,402 $ 1,372,927 $ 1,310,649 Common shares issued and outstanding 135,526,025 135,516,404 135,600,501 Tangible book value per share $ 10.27 $ 10.13 $ 9.67





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 47,696 $ 49,753 $ 50,056 $ 212,521 $ 177,159 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,892 2,014 2,170 8,240 9,352 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (559 ) (595 ) (642 ) (2,436 ) (2,765 ) Tangible net income $ 49,029 $ 51,172 $ 51,584 $ 218,325 $ 183,746 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,090,746 $ 2,080,238 $ 2,007,640 $ 2,063,360 $ 1,991,664 Less: Average goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Average intangible assets (26,216 ) (28,240 ) (34,711 ) (29,328 ) (38,203 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,400,823 $ 1,388,291 $ 1,309,222 $ 1,370,325 $ 1,289,754 Return on average equity, annualized 9.05 % 9.49 % 9.92 % 10.30 % 8.90 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 13.89 % 14.62 % 15.67 % 15.93 % 14.25 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

