First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Income of $7.8 Million and Full Year Net Income of $35.4 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equityi for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 1.27%, 11.77% and 12.63%, respectively, compared to 1.06%, 10.44%, and 11.30%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding merger-related expenses, fourth quarter 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per shareii were $0.42, adjusted return on average assetsii was 1.33% and adjusted return on average tangible equityii was 13.26%.
Full year 2021 net income was $35.4 million, an increase of $16.0 million, or 82.2%, compared to $19.4 million for 2020. Diluted earnings per share for 2021 were $1.79, an increase of $0.82, or 84.5%, compared to $0.97 per diluted share in 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the full year 2021 were 1.46% and 13.96%, respectively, compared to 0.87% and 8.45%, respectively, for the full year 2020. Excluding merger-related expenses, full year 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per shareii were $1.81, adjusted return on average assetsii was 1.48% and adjusted return on average equity was 14.16%.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Performance Highlights:
- Completion of the acquisition of two branches during the fourth quarter of 2021, adding $100.9 million of deposits and $11.3 million of performing residential and consumer loans.
- Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) of $22.9 million for the quarter increased $1.8 million, or 8.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, while full year total net revenue was $89.6 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 18.1%, compared to 2020.
- Total loans of $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021 reflected growth of $107.7 million, or 5.4%, from the end of the linked third quarter of 2021 and $64.4 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2020. Loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan activity, totaled $134.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $150.5 million for the full year 2021.
- Total deposits of $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021 were up $211.0 million, or 11.1%, from December 31, 2020 and $68.6 million, or 3.4%, from September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 26.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 22.3% at December 31, 2020, while time deposits decreased to 18.5% at December 31, 2021 from 27.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.
- Asset quality metrics remained solid during the quarter, with low net charge-offs of $6,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, and nonperforming loans of $13.0 million, or 0.62% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 compared to $10.2 million, or 0.50% of total loans, at December 31, 2020.
- Fourth consecutive quarter of an efficiency ratioiii below 50%, at 49.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
“First Bank’s fourth quarter performance provided a strong finish to 2021 highlighted by organic loan growth, revenue expansion and solid asset quality metrics, positioning us well heading into 2022,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We put our liquidity to work in the fourth quarter and achieved significant loan growth, with non-PPP loans up $134.4 million during the quarter, while maintaining our nonperforming assets ratio under 60 basis points. The growth was driven primarily by organic growth in commercial and industrial, multi-family and owner-occupied commercial real estate lending. We also continued to enhance our deposit mix, expanding lower cost core deposits and reducing the proportion of higher cost time deposits on our balance sheet. These reduced funding costs supported a relatively stable net interest margin compared to the linked third quarter.”
Mr. Ryan continued, “We maintained an efficiency ratio below 50% for the fourth consecutive quarter, even as core operating expenses were elevated due to higher incentive compensation based on our strong 2021 performance. Our total non-interest expenses were also impacted by costs associated with our acquisition of two branches during the fourth quarter. Importantly, all remaining acquisition-related expenses related to this strategic in-market transaction were recorded during December and we have been very pleased with the performance of our two new branches since the transaction closed.”
“As we look ahead to 2022, we are excited by the opportunities. Our reputation as a committed and valuable financial partner was significantly enhanced by our response to the challenges faced in 2020 and 2021. We introduced our relationship-based banking approach to a large number of new customers and we deepened our relationships with existing ones. Our lending pipelines at year-end continued to be very strong and, with an expanded team and customer base as a result of our recent branch acquisition, we are well positioned to drive continued organic loan and deposit growth. During the fourth quarter we were also approved as a Preferred Lender by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which should drive continued growth in our SBA lending business. Our SBA team had a great year in 2021 and we’re excited about continued growth in this area.”
“Our ability to deliver strong profitability and earnings enables us to consistently reward our shareholders. We are pleased to announce another $0.06 dividend, which reflects an annualized yield of 1.62% based on our January 25, 2022 closing price, as part of our ongoing focus on creating shareholder value.”
Income Statement
First Bank’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.6 million, an increase of $917,000, or 4.6%, compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a $1.5 million decrease in total interest expense. The reduction in interest expense was primarily a result of a 61 basis point reduction in the average rates paid on time deposits, along with a decrease of $131.7 million in the average balance of time deposits. As a result of our concerted effort to drive down costs, interest expense on all other interest bearing deposits also declined for the comparative period. Interest income decreased primarily due to a 17 basis point decline in average loan yields, partially offset by a $17.6 million increase in average loans compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income from loans in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $1.1 million in PPP loan fee income compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million in the linked third quarter of 2021. Also impacting loan interest income was prepayment income of $312,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $138,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $166,000 for the linked third quarter of 2021.
Full year 2021 net interest income totaled $81.9 million, an increase of $12.3 million, or 17.7%, compared to $69.6 million for 2020. The increase in 2021 net interest income was also primarily a result of lower interest paid on interest bearing deposits, primarily time deposits. The average rate for time deposits declined by 104 basis points, and the average balance declined by $141.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest and dividend income of $91.1 million for the full year 2021, increased $1.9 million, driven by higher PPP fee income, solid growth in average loans, which increased by $122.6 million, or 6.4%, from the prior year, partially offset by a 15 basis point decrease in the average yield on loans. The decrease in average yield on loans was primarily due to the low interest rate environment that persisted throughout 2021. Also impacting our average loan yields were the level of PPP loan fees and prepayment income. For the year ended December 31, 2021 PPP fee income was $5.8 million compared to $3.3 million for year ended December 31, 2020. Loan prepayment income was $1.9 million in 2021 compared to $709,000 in 2020.
The fourth quarter 2021 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.52%, a decrease of four basis points compared to the prior year quarter and a decrease of two basis points compared to the linked third quarter of 2021. The modest decline in the margin compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a 7 basis point decrease in interest earning asset yields, partially offset by a 6 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily interest-bearing deposits. The full year 2021 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.56%, an increase of 27 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in the full year net interest margin was principally a result of a 71 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 26 basis point decline in earning asset yields.
First Bank (the Bank) reported a provision for loan losses of $825,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was due to strong loan growth offset somewhat by the low level of net charge-offs and continued stable asset quality metrics. For full year 2021, the Bank reported a credit to the provision for loan losses of $232,000, compared to provision expense of $9.5 million for the same period in 2020. The provision for loan losses in 2020 reflected a higher degree of economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as an elevated level of charge-offs compared to 2021.
Fourth quarter 2021 non-interest income of $2.2 million increased $899,000, or 68.5%, from $1.3 million during the fourth quarter 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of a $321,000 increase in gains on sale of loans, reflecting an increase in U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan sales and a $305,000 increase in loan fees reflecting increased swap fees in the fourth quarter 2021. Non-interest income totaled $7.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.4 million, or 22.1%. The increase in non-interest income for the full year of 2021 was primarily a result of an increase of $1.6 million in gains on the sale of loans and an increase in other non-interest income of $331,000. For the full year ended December 31, 2021 gain on sale of loans included increased income from the Bank’s growing SBA business as well as gains on the sale of problem loan assets totaling $364,000. Other non-interest income during the year ended December, 31 2021 included a $159,000 gain on the sale of a former branch facility.
Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2021 of $11.8 million increased $773,000, or 7.0%, compared to $11.1 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2020 was primarily a result of higher performance related compensation which was reflected in the $628,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, along with merger-related expenses of $498,000 related to the acquisition of two former OceanFirst Bank branches. These increases were partially offset by reduced occupancy and equipment, regulatory fees, and marketing and advertising costs. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense would have increased 2.5% for the comparable periods.
On a linked quarter basis, fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expense increased $1.3 million compared to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The higher non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2021 was also due principally to an increase in performance related compensation and merger-related expenses.
Non-interest expense for the full year 2021 totaled $43.2 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 6.8%, compared to $40.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily a result of increased performance related compensation, merger-related expenses and data processing costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment costs and other expense. Lower occupancy and equipment and other expense was primarily due to cost savings from the closure of two branches and administrative office space during 2021. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense would have increased 5.3% for the comparable periods.
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $2.4 million with an effective tax rate of 23.2%, compared to $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 25.8% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 24.7% for the third quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the full year ended December 31, 2021 was $11.3 million with an effective tax rate of 24.2%, compared to $6.5 million for the full year 2020 with an effective tax rate of 25.1%. The increase in the income tax expense is primarily due to higher pre-tax income for the current periods.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2021 were $2.51 billion, an increase of $164.0 million, or 7.0%, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $64.4 million, or 3.1%, to $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $2.05 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans for the full year 2021 reflects organic growth of $139.2 million and $11.3 million in acquired loans, offset by a net decline in PPP loans of $86.1 million. Total loans as of December 31, 2021 increased $107.7 million, or 5.4%, from $2.00 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting organic, net non-PPP loan growth of $123.1 million and $11.3 million in acquired loans, offset by a net decline in PPP loans of $26.7 million. PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021 were $51.0 million.
Total deposits were $2.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $211.0 million, or 11.1%, from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $68.6 million, or 3.4%, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $558.8 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of $134.7 million, or 31.7%, from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $21.9 million, or 4.1%, from September 30, 2021, reflective of continued growth in commercial deposits. The Bank continues to focus on enhancing its deposit mix and, as of December 31, 2021, had grown non-interest bearing deposits to 26.4% and lowered time deposits to 18.5% of total deposits.
Stockholders’ equity was $266.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $238.1 million on December 31, 2020. The growth of $28.6 million, or 12.0%, in stockholders’ equity was primarily a result of full year 2021 net income of $35.4 million, partially offset by repurchases of 344,458 shares of common stock totaling $4.1 million and cash dividends paid of $2.9 million during the full year ended December 31, 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.15%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.65%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.65%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.97%.
Asset Quality
First Bank’s asset quality metrics have remained stable and favorable during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $6,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $465,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $121,000 for the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.00% in fourth quarter 2021, compared to 0.09% in fourth quarter 2020. Nonperforming loans were $13.0 million at December 31, 2021, up from $10.2 million on December 31, 2020, and up from $11.5 million on September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2021 were 0.62%, compared with 0.50%, at December 31, 2020 and 0.57% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 182.65% at December 31, 2021, compared with 234.24% at the end of fourth quarter 2020, and 199.57% at September 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Response
First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020 and 2021. The PPP was a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the SBA. The PPP provided borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilized the loan proceeds to cover compensation and other business-related operating costs. The PPP ended on May 31, 2021 but the PPP loan forgiveness process is ongoing. As of December 31, 2021, First Bank had 341 PPP loans with outstanding balances of $51.0 million. During 2021, prior to the end of the PPP on May 31, 2021, First Bank originated 783 new PPP loans totaling $107.9 million. During the year ended December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaling $194.0 million were forgiven. During 2021, the Bank realized $5.8 million in fee income on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had $1.7 million in remaining unamortized fees associated with outstanding balances of PPP loans.
First Bank continues to monitor and analyze its COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals (COVID-19 deferrals). As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s population of COVID-19 deferrals consisted of three loans totaling $1.6 million, or 0.08% of total loans, down from $10.3 million, or 0.52% of total loans, at September 30, 2021.
Branch Acquisition Completed
At the close of business on December 3, 2021, First Bank completed the acquisition of two New Jersey branch locations from OceanFirst Bank. As part of the acquisition, First Bank also acquired $100.9 million of associated deposits and $11.3 million of select performing loans. Located in Flemington and Monroe, the two branches enhance First Bank’s existing Central New Jersey footprint and further strengthen its presence along the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. Through December 31, 2021 there have been no material fluctuations in the acquired loan or deposit balances since the acquisition.
Cash Dividend Declared
On January 18, 2022, First Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 11, 2022, payable on February 25, 2022.
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank's future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material.
_______________
i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
ii Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average tangible equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
iii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|25,076
|$
|24,203
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|129,431
|71,270
|Cash and cash equivalents
|154,507
|95,473
|Interest bearing time deposits with banks
|2,170
|4,371
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|94,584
|61,731
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $39,718 at December 31, 2021 and $38,319 at December 31, 2020)
|39,547
|37,593
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|5,856
|8,545
|Other investments
|8,062
|6,498
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|2,111,991
|2,047,572
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|23,746
|23,974
|Net loans
|2,088,245
|2,023,598
|Premises and equipment, net
|9,883
|10,736
|Other real estate owned, net
|772
|575
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,681
|6,806
|Bank-owned life insurance
|56,633
|50,197
|Goodwill
|17,826
|16,253
|Other intangible assets, net
|2,145
|1,745
|Deferred income taxes
|11,081
|11,394
|Other assets
|13,306
|10,755
|Total assets
|$
|2,510,298
|$
|2,346,270
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|558,775
|$
|424,119
|Interest bearing deposits
|1,555,827
|1,479,498
|Total deposits
|2,114,602
|1,903,617
|Borrowings
|81,835
|161,135
|Subordinated debentures
|29,620
|29,508
|Accrued interest payable
|399
|561
|Other liabilities
|17,176
|13,341
|Total liabilities
|2,243,632
|2,108,162
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,851,506 shares issued and 19,472,364 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 20,742,158 shares issued and 19,707,474 outstanding at December 31, 2020
|103,704
|103,135
|Additional paid-in capital
|79,563
|78,887
|Retained earnings
|95,924
|63,431
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(206
|)
|839
|Treasury stock, 1,379,142 shares at December 31, 2021 and 1,034,684 shares at December 31, 2020
|(12,319
|)
|(8,184
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|266,666
|238,108
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,510,298
|$
|2,346,270
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Investment securities—taxable
|$
|553
|$
|500
|$
|2,149
|$
|2,229
|Investment securities—tax-exempt
|36
|57
|169
|277
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|136
|139
|660
|911
|Loans, including fees
|21,791
|22,391
|88,136
|85,784
|Total interest and dividend income
|22,516
|23,087
|91,114
|89,201
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,105
|2,357
|5,684
|15,573
|Borrowings
|330
|565
|1,779
|2,260
|Subordinated debentures
|440
|441
|1,761
|1,815
|Total interest expense
|1,875
|3,363
|9,224
|19,648
|Net interest income
|20,641
|19,724
|81,890
|69,553
|Provision for loan losses
|825
|1,633
|(232
|)
|9,539
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|19,816
|18,091
|82,122
|60,014
|Non-Interest Income
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|246
|189
|760
|629
|Loan fees
|384
|79
|1,338
|1,659
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|386
|352
|1,436
|1,624
|Gains on sale of loans
|392
|71
|1,892
|289
|Gains on recovery of acquired loans
|554
|415
|1,235
|1,389
|Other non-interest income
|249
|206
|1,093
|762
|Total non-interest income
|2,211
|1,312
|7,754
|6,352
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,229
|6,601
|25,404
|22,809
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,265
|1,533
|5,762
|6,130
|Legal fees
|130
|191
|769
|864
|Other professional fees
|623
|631
|2,133
|2,116
|Regulatory fees
|170
|273
|855
|1,076
|Directors' fees
|221
|220
|876
|869
|Data processing
|584
|515
|2,264
|1,933
|Marketing and advertising
|1
|89
|526
|427
|Travel and entertainment
|65
|15
|148
|147
|Insurance
|172
|168
|655
|673
|Other real estate owned expense, net
|68
|73
|165
|57
|Merger-related expenses
|498
|-
|643
|-
|Other expense
|799
|743
|2,952
|3,286
|Total non-interest expense
|11,825
|11,052
|43,152
|40,387
|Income Before Income Taxes
|10,202
|8,351
|46,724
|25,979
|Income tax expense
|2,363
|2,156
|11,295
|6,531
|Net Income
|$
|7,839
|$
|6,195
|$
|35,429
|$
|19,448
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.81
|$
|0.98
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.31
|$
|1.79
|$
|0.97
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.12
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,469,404
|19,721,653
|19,611,381
|19,885,699
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,725,294
|19,827,708
|19,815,747
|20,005,432
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate (5)
|Interest earning assets
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|133,768
|$
|596
|1.77
|%
|$
|103,736
|$
|569
|2.18
|%
|Loans (3)
|2,035,059
|21,791
|4.25
|%
|2,017,496
|22,391
|4.42
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|145,742
|46
|0.13
|%
|69,015
|40
|0.23
|%
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|5,912
|73
|4.90
|%
|7,199
|84
|4.64
|%
|Other investments
|7,323
|17
|0.92
|%
|6,493
|15
|0.92
|%
|Total interest earning assets (2)
|2,327,804
|22,523
|3.84
|%
|2,203,939
|23,099
|4.17
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(23,529
|)
|(23,323
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|143,124
|135,433
|Total assets
|$
|2,447,399
|$
|2,316,049
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|265,789
|$
|59
|0.09
|%
|$
|178,190
|$
|78
|0.17
|%
|Money market deposits
|656,772
|404
|0.24
|%
|576,608
|624
|0.43
|%
|Savings deposits
|181,253
|165
|0.36
|%
|149,946
|207
|0.55
|%
|Time deposits
|399,768
|477
|0.47
|%
|531,495
|1,448
|1.08
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|1,503,582
|1,105
|0.29
|%
|1,436,239
|2,357
|0.65
|%
|Borrowings
|83,066
|330
|1.58
|%
|168,396
|565
|1.33
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|29,603
|440
|5.95
|%
|29,491
|441
|5.98
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,616,251
|1,875
|0.46
|%
|1,634,126
|3,363
|0.82
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|550,718
|429,604
|Other liabilities
|16,214
|16,220
|Stockholders' equity
|264,216
|236,099
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,447,399
|$
|2,316,049
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
|20,648
|3.38
|%
|19,736
|3.35
|%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.52
|%
|3.56
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|(7
|)
|(12
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|20,641
|$
|19,724
|(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
|(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
|(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
|(5) Annualized.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Interest earning assets
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|118,673
|$
|2,353
|1.98
|%
|$
|103,859
|$
|2,564
|2.47
|%
|Loans (3)
|2,036,855
|88,136
|4.33
|%
|1,914,266
|85,784
|4.48
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks,
|Federal funds sold and other
|134,109
|248
|0.18
|%
|83,840
|425
|0.51
|%
|Restricted investment in bank stocks
|7,312
|348
|4.76
|%
|6,785
|375
|5.53
|%
|Other investments
|6,727
|64
|0.95
|%
|6,462
|111
|1.72
|%
|Total interest earning assets (2)
|2,303,676
|91,149
|3.96
|%
|2,115,212
|89,259
|4.22
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(23,753
|)
|(20,768
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|140,594
|132,466
|Total assets
|$
|2,420,517
|$
|2,226,910
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|225,945
|$
|224
|0.10
|%
|$
|165,346
|$
|455
|0.28
|%
|Money market deposits
|627,211
|1,772
|0.28
|%
|524,520
|3,982
|0.76
|%
|Savings deposits
|179,705
|739
|0.41
|%
|139,091
|1,047
|0.75
|%
|Time deposits
|458,980
|2,949
|0.64
|%
|600,447
|10,089
|1.68
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|1,491,841
|5,684
|0.38
|%
|1,429,404
|15,573
|1.09
|%
|Borrowings
|115,343
|1,779
|1.54
|%
|131,031
|2,260
|1.72
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|29,561
|1,761
|5.96
|%
|28,367
|1,815
|6.40
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,636,745
|9,224
|0.56
|%
|1,588,802
|19,648
|1.24
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|514,137
|391,686
|Other liabilities
|15,903
|16,257
|Stockholders' equity
|253,732
|230,165
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,420,517
|$
|2,226,910
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)
|81,925
|3.40
|%
|69,611
|2.98
|%
|Net interest margin (2) (4)
|3.56
|%
|3.29
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|(35
|)
|(58
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|81,890
|$
|69,553
|(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
|(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
|(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|EARNINGS
|Net interest income
|$
|20,641
|$
|20,781
|$
|20,421
|$
|20,047
|$
|19,724
|Provision for loan losses
|825
|158
|(162
|)
|(1,053
|)
|1,633
|Non-interest income
|2,211
|1,901
|1,342
|2,300
|1,312
|Non-interest expense
|11,825
|10,522
|10,155
|10,650
|11,052
|Income tax expense
|2,363
|2,966
|2,877
|3,089
|2,156
|Net income
|7,839
|9,036
|8,893
|9,661
|6,195
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.27
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.06
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2)
|1.33
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|11.77
|%
|13.86
|%
|14.26
|%
|16.21
|%
|10.44
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2)
|12.36
|%
|14.04
|%
|14.26
|%
|16.21
|%
|10.44
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
|12.63
|%
|14.90
|%
|15.37
|%
|17.52
|%
|11.30
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2)
|13.26
|%
|15.09
|%
|15.37
|%
|17.52
|%
|11.30
|%
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|3.52
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.56
|%
|Total cost of deposits (1)
|0.21
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.50
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|49.57
|%
|45.75
|%
|46.66
|%
|47.66
|%
|52.54
|%
|SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|19,472,364
|19,464,388
|19,678,528
|19,663,065
|19,707,474
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.31
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.40
|0.46
|0.45
|0.49
|0.31
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2)
|0.42
|0.46
|0.45
|0.49
|0.31
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|12.67
|12.45
|12.02
|11.59
|11.17
|Book value per share
|13.69
|13.37
|12.94
|12.51
|12.08
|MARKET DATA
|Market value per share
|$
|14.51
|$
|14.09
|$
|13.54
|$
|12.17
|$
|9.38
|Market value / Tangible book value
|114.53
|%
|113.21
|%
|112.61
|%
|104.97
|%
|83.98
|%
|Market capitalization
|$
|282,544
|$
|274,253
|$
|266,447
|$
|239,300
|$
|184,856
|CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2)
|9.91
|%
|10.01
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.45
|%
|Stockholders' equity / assets
|10.62
|%
|10.67
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.23
|%
|10.15
|%
|Loans / deposits
|99.88
|%
|97.96
|%
|100.87
|%
|102.62
|%
|107.56
|%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|6
|$
|(121
|)
|$
|116
|$
|(5
|)
|$
|465
|Nonperforming loans
|13,001
|11,488
|9,558
|10,676
|10,234
|Nonperforming assets
|13,773
|11,967
|10,038
|11,251
|10,809
|Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)
|0.00
|%
|(0.02
|%)
|0.02
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.09
|%
|Nonperforming loans / total loans
|0.62
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.50
|%
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.55
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.46
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / total loans
|1.12
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.17
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans)
|1.15
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.25
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans
|182.65
|%
|199.57
|%
|236.95
|%
|214.74
|%
|234.24
|%
|OTHER DATA
|Total assets
|$
|2,510,298
|$
|2,438,020
|$
|2,443,047
|$
|2,405,576
|$
|2,346,270
|Total loans
|2,111,991
|2,004,289
|2,053,938
|2,022,187
|2,047,572
|Total deposits
|2,114,602
|2,045,966
|2,036,228
|1,970,491
|1,903,617
|Total stockholders' equity
|266,666
|260,179
|254,571
|245,997
|238,108
|Number of full-time equivalent employees (4)
|217
|209
|215
|211
|204
|(1) Annualized.
|(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation.
|(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(4) Includes 4 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2021.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|LOAN COMPOSITION
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|350,103
|$
|308,991
|$
|379,916
|$
|432,869
|$
|388,886
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|470,022
|444,635
|427,094
|399,042
|407,089
|Investor
|848,021
|832,727
|814,762
|771,599
|778,958
|Construction and development
|109,292
|112,112
|127,329
|123,930
|149,284
|Multi-family
|173,728
|145,245
|142,015
|125,493
|144,527
|Total commercial real estate
|1,601,063
|1,534,719
|1,511,200
|1,420,064
|1,479,858
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|106,204
|103,890
|108,842
|117,756
|120,018
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|31,375
|29,998
|29,422
|29,306
|33,575
|Total residential real estate
|137,579
|133,888
|138,264
|147,062
|153,593
|Consumer and other
|27,762
|31,946
|31,584
|29,213
|30,368
|Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
|2,116,507
|2,009,544
|2,060,964
|2,029,208
|2,052,705
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(4,516
|)
|(5,255
|)
|(7,026
|)
|(7,021
|)
|(5,133
|)
|Total loans
|$
|2,111,991
|$
|2,004,289
|$
|2,053,938
|$
|2,022,187
|$
|2,047,572
|LOAN MIX
|Commercial and industrial
|16.6
|%
|15.4
|%
|18.5
|%
|21.4
|%
|19.0
|%
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner-occupied
|22.3
|%
|22.2
|%
|20.8
|%
|19.7
|%
|19.9
|%
|Investor
|40.1
|%
|41.5
|%
|39.7
|%
|38.2
|%
|38.0
|%
|Construction and development
|5.2
|%
|5.6
|%
|6.2
|%
|6.1
|%
|7.3
|%
|Multi-family
|8.2
|%
|7.2
|%
|6.9
|%
|6.2
|%
|7.0
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|75.8
|%
|76.5
|%
|73.5
|%
|70.2
|%
|72.2
|%
|Residential real estate:
|Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
|5.0
|%
|5.2
|%
|5.3
|%
|5.8
|%
|5.9
|%
|Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
|1.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.4
|%
|1.6
|%
|Total residential real estate
|6.5
|%
|6.7
|%
|6.7
|%
|7.2
|%
|7.5
|%
|Consumer and other
|1.4
|%
|1.7
|%
|1.6
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.6
|%
|Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(0.3
|%)
|(0.3
|%)
|(0.3
|%)
|(0.3
|%)
|(0.3
|%)
|Total loans
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|558,775
|$
|536,905
|$
|534,475
|$
|500,008
|$
|424,119
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|293,647
|241,869
|211,074
|208,443
|201,881
|Money market and savings deposits
|871,074
|845,607
|817,424
|767,603
|753,640
|Time deposits
|391,106
|421,585
|473,255
|494,437
|523,977
|Total Deposits
|$
|2,114,602
|$
|2,045,966
|$
|2,036,228
|$
|1,970,491
|$
|1,903,617
|DEPOSIT MIX
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|26.4
|%
|26.3
|%
|26.3
|%
|25.4
|%
|22.3
|%
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|13.9
|%
|11.8
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|10.6
|%
|Money market and savings deposits
|41.2
|%
|41.3
|%
|40.1
|%
|38.9
|%
|39.6
|%
|Time deposits
|18.5
|%
|20.6
|%
|23.2
|%
|25.1
|%
|27.5
|%
|Total Deposits
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|As of or For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Net income (numerator)
|$
|7,839
|$
|9,036
|$
|8,893
|$
|9,661
|$
|6,195
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|264,216
|$
|258,596
|$
|250,143
|$
|241,674
|$
|236,099
|Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|17,910
|17,937
|18,001
|18,023
|18,062
|Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
|$
|246,306
|$
|240,659
|$
|232,142
|$
|223,651
|$
|218,037
|Return on Average Tangible equity
|12.63
|%
|14.90
|%
|15.37
|%
|17.52
|%
|11.30
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|266,666
|$
|260,179
|$
|254,571
|$
|245,997
|$
|238,108
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|19,971
|17,920
|17,965
|18,024
|17,998
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|246,695
|$
|242,259
|$
|236,606
|$
|227,973
|$
|220,110
|Common shares outstanding (denominator)
|19,472,364
|19,464,388
|19,678,528
|19,663,065
|19,707,474
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|12.67
|$
|12.45
|$
|12.02
|$
|11.59
|$
|11.17
|Tangible Equity / Assets
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|266,666
|$
|260,179
|$
|254,571
|$
|245,997
|$
|238,108
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|19,971
|17,920
|17,965
|18,024
|17,998
|Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
|$
|246,695
|$
|242,259
|$
|236,606
|$
|227,973
|$
|220,110
|Total assets
|$
|2,510,298
|$
|2,438,020
|$
|2,443,047
|$
|2,405,576
|$
|2,346,270
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|19,971
|17,920
|17,965
|18,024
|17,998
|Tangible total assets (denominator)
|$
|2,490,327
|$
|2,420,100
|$
|2,425,082
|$
|2,387,552
|$
|2,328,272
|Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
|9.91
|%
|10.01
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.55
|%
|9.45
|%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Non-interest expense
|$
|11,825
|$
|10,522
|$
|10,155
|$
|10,650
|$
|11,052
|Less: Merger-related expenses
|498
|145
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|11,327
|$
|10,377
|$
|10,155
|$
|10,650
|$
|11,052
|Net interest income
|$
|20,641
|$
|20,781
|$
|20,421
|$
|20,047
|$
|19,724
|Non-interest income
|2,211
|1,901
|1,342
|2,300
|1,312
|Total revenue
|$
|22,852
|$
|22,682
|$
|21,763
|$
|22,347
|$
|21,036
|Efficiency ratio
|49.57
|%
|45.75
|%
|46.66
|%
|47.66
|%
|52.54
|%
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
|Adjusted return on average assets, and
|Adjusted return on average equity
|Net income
|$
|7,839
|$
|9,036
|$
|8,893
|$
|9,661
|$
|6,195
|Add: Merger-related expenses (1)
|393
|115
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|8,232
|$
|9,151
|$
|8,893
|$
|9,661
|$
|6,195
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,725,294
|19,842,817
|19,883,076
|19,834,319
|19,827,708
|Average assets
|$
|2,447,399
|$
|2,456,617
|$
|2,410,353
|$
|2,366,417
|$
|2,316,049
|Average equity
|$
|264,216
|$
|258,596
|$
|250,143
|$
|241,674
|$
|236,099
|Average Tangible Equity
|$
|246,306
|$
|240,659
|$
|232,142
|$
|223,651
|$
|218,037
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.31
|Adjusted return on average assets (2)
|1.33
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.06
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (2)
|12.36
|%
|14.04
|%
|14.26
|%
|16.21
|%
|10.44
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2)
|13.26
|%
|15.09
|%
|15.37
|%
|17.52
|%
|11.30
|%
|(1) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Annualized.
|FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share,
|Adjusted return on average assets, and
|Adjusted return on average equity
|Net income
|$
|35,429
|$
|19,448
|Add: Merger-related expenses (1)
|508
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|35,937
|$
|19,448
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|19,815,747
|20,005,432
|Average assets
|$
|2,420,517
|$
|2,226,910
|Average equity
|$
|253,732
|$
|230,165
|Average Tangible Equity
|$
|235,764
|$
|211,975
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.81
|$
|0.97
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.48
|%
|0.87
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|14.16
|%
|8.45
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity
|15.24
|%
|9.17
|%
|(1) Tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%