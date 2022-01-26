Reporting the Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appulse Corporation (“Appulse” or the “Corporation”) (Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange – Symbol ‘APL’) today reported the granting of an aggregate of 245,000 options to purchase common shares of the Corporation to Directors of the Corporation at a price of 32 cents per share. The options are exercisable over a five-year term, expiring January 25, 2027.



About Appulse

Through its subsidiaries, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. and Rolyn Oilfield Services Inc., and operating divisions, Appulse specializes in the sales, servicing and refurbishing of centrifuge equipment, serving both domestic and international markets, and offers full service industrial machining. The Corporation continues to expand its product base and geographic markets, in addition to pursuing further representative arrangements and joint venture opportunities.

Further information on Appulse and its subsidiaries can be obtained through the Corporation’s website at www.appulsecorp.net and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

