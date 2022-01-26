Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenue of $885 million in Q4’21, growth of 17% from Q4’20

Full year 2021 revenue grew 19%, GAAP EPS grew 30%, Non-GAAP EPS grew 29% from 2020

Test Revenue grew 16% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 17% in FY’21

Universal Robots Revenue grew 22% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 41% in FY’21

MiR Revenue grew 46% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 42% in FY’21

Quarterly dividend increased 10% to $0.11

Expect to repurchase a minimum of $750 million in shares in 2022

Q4'21 Q4'20 Q3'21 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue (mil) $885 $759 $951 $3,703 $3,121 GAAP EPS $1.29 $1.05 $1.41 $5.56 $4.28 Non-GAAP EPS $1.37 $1.10 $1.59 $5.98 $4.62

NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $885 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 of which $592 million was in Semiconductor Test, $127 million in System Test, $52 million in Wireless Test and $113 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $230.3 million or $1.29 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter was $238.4 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, losses on convertible debt conversions, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“Both our test and industrial automation businesses delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth compared with the year ago period,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “2021 was a remarkable year for Teradyne as we increased annual sales by 19% and grew non-GAAP earnings per share by 29%, capping a five year stretch where revenue and earnings grew at an annual compounded rate of 16% and 32% respectively. Significantly, our Universal Robots and MiR businesses are seeing high demand which drove greater than 40% growth in 2021.

“We enter 2022 with strong long-term test and automation demand trends in place and we’ve increased the mid-point of the revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share estimates in our 2024 earnings model to $4.9 billion and $8.00 respectively. However, in 2022, we expect a slower technology transition in one of our major end markets to result in lower System-on-a Chip test demand for Teradyne before accelerating again during the ramp of 3nm production in 2023. In Industrial Automation, we expect high growth to continue in 2022 on the strength of favorable global economic trends and the powerful value our automation products provide to customers.”

Teradyne’s Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share, payable on March 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2022. The company also expects to repurchase a minimum of $750 million of its common stock in 2022.

Guidance for the first quarter of 2022 is revenue of $700 million to $770 million, with GAAP net income of $0.71 to $0.93 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.76 to $0.98 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude losses on convertible debt conversions, acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 5,800 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, supply chain impact on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain improvement, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities.

On August 17, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published final regulations expanding the scope of the U.S. EAR to include additional products that became subject to export restrictions relating to Huawei entities including HiSilicon. These new regulations restrict the sale to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities of certain non-U.S. made items, such as semiconductor devices, manufactured for or sold to Huawei entities including HiSilicon under specific, detailed conditions set forth in the new regulations. These new regulations have negatively impacted our sales to Huawei, HiSilicon and their suppliers. Teradyne is taking appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate the risks associated with the new export controls that impact its business. It is uncertain the extent these new regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency may have on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

On April 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela. The definition of military end user is broad. The regulations went into effect on June 29, 2020. In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a list of companies in China and other countries that it considered to be military end users. Teradyne does not expect that compliance with the new export controls will significantly impact its ability to sell products to its customers in China or to manufacture products in China. The new export controls, however, could disrupt the Company’s supply chain, increase compliance costs and impact the demand for the Company’s products in China and, thus, have a material adverse impact on Teradyne’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In addition, while the Company maintains an export compliance program, its compliance controls could be circumvented, exposing the Company to legal liabilities. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of the new export controls on its business and operations and take appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce, to minimize any disruption. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all the risks associated with the export controls that may impact its business.



In response to the regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Chinese government has passed new laws that may impact Teradyne’s business activities in China. The Company continues to assess the potential impact of these new Chinese laws and to monitor relevant laws and regulations issued by the Chinese government.

The global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2021 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2021. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2021 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 October 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net revenues $ 885,047 $ 950,501 $ 758,968 $ 3,702,881 $ 3,121,469 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 357,998 379,500 309,179 1,496,225 1,335,728 Gross profit 527,049 571,001 449,789 2,206,656 1,785,741 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative 142,747 134,829 124,279 547,559 464,769 Engineering and development 109,965 107,220 100,795 427,609 374,964 Acquired intangible assets amortization 5,163 5,355 5,752 21,456 30,803 Restructuring and other (2) 4,738 1,197 (15,117 ) 1,312 (13,202 ) Operating expenses 262,613 248,601 215,709 997,936 857,334 Income from operations 264,436 322,400 234,080 1,208,720 928,407 Interest and other expense (3) 1,256 24,645 11,155 39,765 27,392 Income before income taxes 263,180 297,755 222,925 1,168,955 901,015 Income tax provision 32,896 41,037 26,595 148,122 116,868 Net income $ 230,284 $ 256,718 $ 196,330 $ 1,020,833 $ 784,147 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.56 $ 1.18 $ 6.19 $ 4.72 Diluted $ 1.29 $ 1.41 $ 1.05 $ 5.56 $ 4.28 Weighted average common shares - basic 162,769 164,583 166,085 164,960 166,120 Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 178,020 181,987 186,837 183,625 183,042 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 October 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 3,700 $ 8,149 $ 4,418 $ 15,475 $ 17,534 Sale of previously written down inventory (434 ) (824 ) (593 ) (2,477 ) (2,315 ) Inventory step-up - - 17 - 376 $ 3,266 $ 7,325 $ 3,842 $ 12,998 $ 15,595 (2 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 October 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Employee severance $ 284 $ 617 $ 1,089 $ 1,525 $ 2,309 Acquisition related expenses and compensation 174 275 (902 ) 488 2,516 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - (15,304 ) (7,227 ) (23,271 ) Other 4,280 305 - 6,526 5,244 $ 4,738 $ 1,197 $ (15,117 ) $ 1,312 $ (13,202 ) (3 ) Interest and other expense includes: Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 October 3,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loss on convertible debt conversions $ 3,431 $ 20,153 $ - $ 28,828 $ - Non-cash convertible debt interest 1,166 2,262 3,674 10,286 14,426 Pension actuarial (gains) losses (1,590 ) - 7,694 (2,217 ) 10,284 $ 3,007 $ 22,415 $ 11,368 $ 36,897 $ 24,710 (4 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 3.4 million, 6.5 million and 10.0 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 7.4 million and 8.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, diluted shares also included 10.5 million, 9.8 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, diluted shares included 10.0 million and 7.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,122,199 $ 914,121 Marketable securities 244,231 522,280 Accounts receivable, net 550,749 497,506 Inventories, net 243,330 222,189 Prepayments and other current assets 415,718 259,338 Total current assets 2,576,227 2,415,434 Property, plant and equipment, net 387,240 394,800 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,807 54,569 Marketable securities 133,858 117,980 Deferred tax assets 100,672 87,913 Retirement plans assets 15,110 17,468 Other assets 24,096 9,384 Acquired intangible assets, net 75,635 100,939 Goodwill 426,024 453,859 Total assets $ 3,807,669 $ 3,652,346 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 153,133 $ 133,663 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 253,667 220,321 Deferred revenue and customer advances 146,185 134,662 Other accrued liabilities 116,187 77,581 Operating lease liabilities 19,977 20,573 Income taxes payable 88,789 80,728 Current debt 19,182 33,343 Total current liabilities 797,120 700,871 Retirement plans liabilities 151,141 151,140 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 54,921 58,359 Long-term contingent consideration - 7,227 Long-term other accrued liabilities 15,497 19,352 Deferred tax liabilities 6,327 10,821 Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,178 42,073 Long-term income taxes payable 67,041 74,930 Debt 89,244 376,768 Total liabilities 1,237,469 1,441,541 Mezzanine equity 1,512 3,787 Shareholders' equity 2,568,688 2,207,018 Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,807,669 $ 3,652,346 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 230,284 $ 196,330 $ 1,020,833 $ 784,147 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 23,207 22,008 91,073 80,119 Stock-based compensation 10,994 11,878 45,643 44,906 Amortization 6,786 10,047 34,412 46,624 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 3,700 4,418 15,475 17,534 Loss on convertible debt conversions 3,431 - 28,828 - Deferred taxes (4,802 ) (11,141 ) (15,534 ) (15,688 ) Gains on investments (1,660 ) (4,383 ) (6,410 ) (7,898 ) Retirement plans actuarial (gains) losses (1,590 ) 7,694 (2,217 ) 10,284 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - (15,304 ) (7,227 ) (23,271 ) Other 28 810 271 1,557 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 45,521 92,564 (57,778 ) (129,451 ) Inventories (15,448 ) (25,436 ) 6,495 (8,438 ) Prepayments and other assets (37,282 ) (23,667 ) (175,846 ) (64,418 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 56,435 (8,390 ) 121,499 73,167 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,174 3,385 9,873 39,974 Retirement plans contributions (1,282 ) (1,498 ) (5,405 ) (5,382 ) Income taxes 11,787 1,109 (5,619 ) 25,169 Net cash provided by operating activities 331,283 260,424 1,098,366 868,935 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29,310 ) (38,105 ) (132,472 ) (184,977 ) Purchases of marketable securities (152,311 ) (411,768 ) (661,781 ) (900,196 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 88,871 170,271 660,148 479,678 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 57,029 2,395 266,466 35,006 Purchase of investment - - (12,000 ) 149 Proceeds from life insurance - - - 546 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (35,721 ) (277,207 ) 120,361 (569,794 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of convertible debt principal (40,993 ) - (342,990 ) - Repurchase of common stock (193,820 ) - (600,000 ) (88,465 ) Dividend payments (16,266 ) (16,612 ) (65,977 ) (66,482 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (258 ) (279 ) (32,303 ) (23,014 ) Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 96 1,999 32,686 28,527 Payments of contingent consideration - - - (8,852 ) Net cash used for financing activities (251,241 ) (14,892 ) (1,008,584 ) (158,286 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,576 ) 616 (2,065 ) (658 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,745 (31,059 ) 208,078 140,197 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,079,454 945,180 914,121 773,924 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,122,199 $ 914,121 $ 1,122,199 $ 914,121



