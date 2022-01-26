Teradyne Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

  • Revenue of $885 million in Q4’21, growth of 17% from Q4’20
  • Full year 2021 revenue grew 19%, GAAP EPS grew 30%, Non-GAAP EPS grew 29% from 2020
  • Test Revenue grew 16% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 17% in FY’21
  • Universal Robots Revenue grew 22% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 41% in FY’21
  • MiR Revenue grew 46% in Q4’21 from Q4’20, 42% in FY’21
  • Quarterly dividend increased 10% to $0.11
  • Expect to repurchase a minimum of $750 million in shares in 2022
NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $885 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 of which $592 million was in Semiconductor Test, $127 million in System Test, $52 million in Wireless Test and $113 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $230.3 million or $1.29 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the fourth quarter was $238.4 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, losses on convertible debt conversions, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“Both our test and industrial automation businesses delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth compared with the year ago period,” said CEO and President Mark Jagiela. “2021 was a remarkable year for Teradyne as we increased annual sales by 19% and grew non-GAAP earnings per share by 29%, capping a five year stretch where revenue and earnings grew at an annual compounded rate of 16% and 32% respectively. Significantly, our Universal Robots and MiR businesses are seeing high demand which drove greater than 40% growth in 2021.

“We enter 2022 with strong long-term test and automation demand trends in place and we’ve increased the mid-point of the revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share estimates in our 2024 earnings model to $4.9 billion and $8.00 respectively. However, in 2022, we expect a slower technology transition in one of our major end markets to result in lower System-on-a Chip test demand for Teradyne before accelerating again during the ramp of 3nm production in 2023. In Industrial Automation, we expect high growth to continue in 2022 on the strength of favorable global economic trends and the powerful value our automation products provide to customers.”

Teradyne’s Board of Directors declared a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share, payable on March 18, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2022. The company also expects to repurchase a minimum of $750 million of its common stock in 2022.

Guidance for the first quarter of 2022 is revenue of $700 million to $770 million, with GAAP net income of $0.71 to $0.93 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.76 to $0.98 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, January 27. Interested investors should access the webcast at www.teradyne.com and click on "Investors" at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com/investors.

Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude losses on convertible debt conversions, acquired intangible assets amortization, non-cash convertible debt interest, pension actuarial gains and losses, discrete income tax adjustments, fair value inventory step-up, and restructuring and other, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes fair value inventory step-up. GAAP requires that this item be included in determining gross margin. Non-GAAP gross margin dollar amount and percentage are non-GAAP performance measures that management believes provide useful supplemental information for management and the investor. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin as a performance measure for Teradyne’s current core business and future outlook and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical gross margin results and the gross margin results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 5,800 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, supply chain impact on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain improvement, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On May 16, 2019, Huawei and 68 of its affiliates, including HiSilicon, were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List under U.S. Export Administration Regulations (the “EAR”). This action by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed new export licensing requirements on exports, re-exports, and in-country transfers of all U.S. - regulated products, software and technology to the designated Huawei entities.

On August 17, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published final regulations expanding the scope of the U.S. EAR to include additional products that became subject to export restrictions relating to Huawei entities including HiSilicon. These new regulations restrict the sale to Huawei and the designated Huawei entities of certain non-U.S. made items, such as semiconductor devices, manufactured for or sold to Huawei entities including HiSilicon under specific, detailed conditions set forth in the new regulations. These new regulations have negatively impacted our sales to Huawei, HiSilicon and their suppliers. Teradyne is taking appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate the risks associated with the new export controls that impact its business. It is uncertain the extent these new regulations and any other additional regulations that may be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency may have on Teradyne’s business and financial results.

On April 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela. The definition of military end user is broad. The regulations went into effect on June 29, 2020. In December 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a list of companies in China and other countries that it considered to be military end users. Teradyne does not expect that compliance with the new export controls will significantly impact its ability to sell products to its customers in China or to manufacture products in China. The new export controls, however, could disrupt the Company’s supply chain, increase compliance costs and impact the demand for the Company’s products in China and, thus, have a material adverse impact on Teradyne’s business, financial condition or results of operations. In addition, while the Company maintains an export compliance program, its compliance controls could be circumvented, exposing the Company to legal liabilities. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of the new export controls on its business and operations and take appropriate actions, including filing for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce, to minimize any disruption. However, Teradyne cannot be certain that the actions it takes will mitigate all the risks associated with the export controls that may impact its business.

In response to the regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Chinese government has passed new laws that may impact Teradyne’s business activities in China. The Company continues to assess the potential impact of these new Chinese laws and to monitor relevant laws and regulations issued by the Chinese government.

The global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2021 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2021. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

          
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER OF 2021         
             
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS   
    
             
    Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2021		 October 3,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
             
Net revenues$885,047  $950,501  $758,968  $3,702,881  $3,121,469 
 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 357,998   379,500   309,179   1,496,225   1,335,728 
             
Gross profit 527,049   571,001   449,789   2,206,656   1,785,741 
             
Operating expenses:         
 Selling and administrative 142,747   134,829   124,279   547,559   464,769 
 Engineering and development 109,965   107,220   100,795   427,609   374,964 
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 5,163   5,355   5,752   21,456   30,803 
 Restructuring and other (2) 4,738   1,197   (15,117)  1,312   (13,202)
   Operating expenses 262,613   248,601   215,709   997,936   857,334 
             
Income from operations 264,436   322,400   234,080   1,208,720   928,407 
             
 Interest and other expense (3) 1,256   24,645   11,155   39,765   27,392 
             
Income before income taxes 263,180   297,755   222,925   1,168,955   901,015 
 Income tax provision 32,896   41,037   26,595   148,122   116,868 
Net income$230,284  $256,718  $196,330  $1,020,833  $784,147 
             
Net income per common share:         
Basic  $1.41  $1.56  $1.18  $6.19  $4.72 
Diluted  $1.29  $1.41  $1.05  $5.56  $4.28 
             
Weighted average common shares - basic 162,769   164,583   166,085   164,960   166,120 
             
Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 178,020   181,987   186,837   183,625   183,042 
             
             
Cash dividend declared per common share$0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.40  $0.40 
             
             
             
(1)Cost of revenues includes:Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2021		 October 3,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
   Provision for excess and obsolete inventory$3,700  $8,149  $4,418  $15,475  $17,534 
   Sale of previously written down inventory (434)  (824)  (593)  (2,477)  (2,315)
   Inventory step-up -   -   17   -   376 
    $3,266  $7,325  $3,842  $12,998  $15,595 
             
(2)Restructuring and other consists of:Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2021		 October 3,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
   Employee severance$284  $617  $1,089  $1,525  $2,309 
   Acquisition related expenses and compensation 174   275   (902)  488   2,516 
   Contingent consideration fair value adjustment -   -   (15,304)  (7,227)  (23,271)
   Other 4,280   305   -   6,526   5,244 
    $4,738  $1,197  $(15,117) $1,312  $(13,202)
             
(3)Interest and other expense includes:Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2021		 October 3,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
   Loss on convertible debt conversions$3,431  $20,153  $-  $28,828  $- 
   Non-cash convertible debt interest 1,166   2,262   3,674   10,286   14,426 
   Pension actuarial (gains) losses (1,590)  -   7,694   (2,217)  10,284 
    $3,007  $22,415  $11,368  $36,897  $24,710 
             
(4)Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 3.4 million, 6.5 million and 10.0 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 7.4 million and 8.5 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021 and December 31, 2020, diluted shares also included 10.5 million, 9.8 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, diluted shares included 10.0 million and 7.0 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
   
   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)         
             
    December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		      
Assets           
 Cash and cash equivalents$1,122,199  $914,121       
 Marketable securities 244,231   522,280       
 Accounts receivable, net 550,749   497,506       
 Inventories, net 243,330   222,189       
 Prepayments and other current assets 415,718   259,338       
   Total current assets 2,576,227   2,415,434       
             
 Property, plant and equipment, net 387,240   394,800       
 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 68,807   54,569       
 Marketable securities 133,858   117,980       
 Deferred tax assets 100,672   87,913       
 Retirement plans assets 15,110   17,468       
 Other assets 24,096   9,384       
 Acquired intangible assets, net 75,635   100,939       
 Goodwill 426,024   453,859       
             
   Total assets$3,807,669  $3,652,346       
             
Liabilities          
 Accounts payable$153,133  $133,663       
 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 253,667   220,321       
 Deferred revenue and customer advances 146,185   134,662       
 Other accrued liabilities 116,187   77,581       
 Operating lease liabilities 19,977   20,573       
 Income taxes payable 88,789   80,728       
 Current debt 19,182   33,343       
             
   Total current liabilities 797,120   700,871       
             
 Retirement plans liabilities 151,141   151,140       
 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 54,921   58,359       
 Long-term contingent consideration -   7,227       
 Long-term other accrued liabilities 15,497   19,352       
 Deferred tax liabilities 6,327   10,821       
 Long-term operating lease liabilities 56,178   42,073       
 Long-term income taxes payable 67,041   74,930       
 Debt  89,244   376,768       
             
   Total liabilities 1,237,469   1,441,541       
             
Mezzanine equity 1,512   3,787       
             
Shareholders' equity 2,568,688   2,207,018       
             
   Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity$3,807,669  $3,652,346       
             
             
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)         
             
    Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		  
Cash flows from operating activities:         
 Net income$230,284  $196,330  $1,020,833  $784,147   
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:         
  Depreciation 23,207   22,008   91,073   80,119   
  Stock-based compensation 10,994   11,878   45,643   44,906   
  Amortization 6,786   10,047   34,412   46,624   
  Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 3,700   4,418   15,475   17,534   
  Loss on convertible debt conversions 3,431   -   28,828   -   
  Deferred taxes (4,802)  (11,141)  (15,534)  (15,688)  
  Gains on investments (1,660)  (4,383)  (6,410)  (7,898)  
  Retirement plans actuarial (gains) losses (1,590)  7,694   (2,217)  10,284   
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment -   (15,304)  (7,227)  (23,271)  
  Other 28   810   271   1,557   
             
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
   Accounts receivable 45,521   92,564   (57,778)  (129,451)  
   Inventories (15,448)  (25,436)  6,495   (8,438)  
   Prepayments and other assets (37,282)  (23,667)  (175,846)  (64,418)  
   Accounts payable and other liabilities 56,435   (8,390)  121,499   73,167   
   Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,174   3,385   9,873   39,974   
   Retirement plans contributions (1,282)  (1,498)  (5,405)  (5,382)  
   Income taxes 11,787   1,109   (5,619)  25,169   
Net cash provided by operating activities 331,283   260,424   1,098,366   868,935   
             
Cash flows from investing activities:         
 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (29,310)  (38,105)  (132,472)  (184,977)  
 Purchases of marketable securities (152,311)  (411,768)  (661,781)  (900,196)  
 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 88,871   170,271   660,148   479,678   
 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 57,029   2,395   266,466   35,006   
 Purchase of investment -   -   (12,000)  149   
 Proceeds from life insurance -   -   -   546   
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (35,721)  (277,207)  120,361   (569,794)  
             
Cash flows from financing activities:         
 Payments of convertible debt principal (40,993)  -   (342,990)  -   
 Repurchase of common stock (193,820)  -   (600,000)  (88,465)  
 Dividend payments (16,266)  (16,612)  (65,977)  (66,482)  
 Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (258)  (279)  (32,303)  (23,014)  
 Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 96   1,999   32,686   28,527   
 Payments of contingent consideration -   -   -   (8,852)  
Net cash used for financing activities (251,241)  (14,892)  (1,008,584)  (158,286)  
             
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,576)  616   (2,065)  (658)  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,745   (31,059)  208,078   140,197   
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,079,454   945,180   914,121   773,924   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$1,122,199  $914,121  $1,122,199  $914,121   
             


GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
                           
(In millions, except per share amounts)
            Quarter Ended            
    December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues     October 3, 2021 % of Net Revenues     December 31, 2020 % of Net Revenues    
                           
Net revenues $885.0        $950.5        $759.0       
                           
Gross profit GAAP$527.0   59.5%     $571.0  60.1%     $449.8  59.3%    
Gross profit non-GAAP$527.0   59.5%     $571.0  60.1%     $449.8  59.3%    
                           
Income from operations - GAAP$264.4   29.9%     $322.4  33.9%     $234.1  30.8%    
 Restructuring and other (1) 4.7   0.5%      1.2  0.1%      (15.1) -2.0%    
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 5.2   0.6%      5.4  0.6%      5.8  0.8%    
 Equity modification charge -   -       -  -       0.8  0.1%    
Income from operations - non-GAAP$274.3   31.0%     $329.0  34.6%     $225.6  29.7%    
                           
        Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share
    December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted October 3, 2021 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted December 31, 2020 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted
Net income - GAAP$230.3   26.0% $1.41  $1.29  $256.7  27.0% $1.56  $1.41  $196.3  25.9% $1.18  $1.05 
 Restructuring and other (1) 4.7   0.5%  0.03   0.03   1.2  0.1%  0.01   0.01   (15.1) -2.0%  (0.09)  (0.08)
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 5.2   0.6%  0.03   0.03   5.4  0.6%  0.03   0.03   5.8  0.8%  0.03   0.03 
 Loss on convertible debt conversions (2) 3.4   0.4%  0.02   0.02   20.2  2.1%  0.12   0.11   -  -   -   - 
 Interest and other (2) 1.2   0.1%  0.01   0.01   2.3  0.2%  0.01   0.01   3.7  0.5%  0.02   0.02 
 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2) (1.6)  -0.2%  (0.01)  (0.01)  -  -   -   -   7.7  1.0%  0.05   0.04 
 Equity modification charge -   -   -   -   -  -   -   -   0.8  0.1%  0.00   0.00 
 Exclude discrete tax adjustments (6.5)  -0.7%  (0.04)  (0.04)  (5.9) -0.6%  (0.04)  (0.03)  (2.1) -0.3%  (0.01)  (0.01)
 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 1.7   0.2%  0.01   0.01   (1.3) -0.1%  (0.01)  (0.01)  (3.9) -0.5%  (0.02)  (0.02)
 Convertible share adjustment (3) -   -   -   0.03   -  -   -   0.06   -  -   -   0.06 
Net income - non-GAAP$238.4   26.9% $1.46  $1.37  $278.6  29.3% $1.69  $1.59  $193.2  25.5% $1.16  $1.10 
                           
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 162.8         164.6         166.1       
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 178.0         182.0         186.8       
 Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction  (3.4)        (6.5)        (10.0)      
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 174.6         175.5         176.8       
                           
(1)Restructuring and other consists of:
    Quarter Ended      
    December 31, 2021       October 3, 2021       December 31, 2020      
  Employee severance$0.3        $0.6        $1.1       
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation 0.2         0.3         (0.9)      
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment -         -         (15.3)      
  Other  4.3         0.3         -       
    $4.7        $1.2        $(15.1)      
                           
                           
(2)For the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021, and December 31, 2020, Interest and other includes non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and October 3, 2021, adjustment to exclude loss on convertible debt conversions. For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, adjustments to exclude actuarial (gain) loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                           
(3)For the quarters ended December 31, 2021, October 3, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $0.4 million, $0.5 million, and $1.7 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 10.5 million, 9.8 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
                           
    Twelve Months Ended        
    December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues     December 31, 2020 % of Net Revenues            
                           
Net Revenues $3,702.9        $3,121.5               
                           
Gross profit GAAP$2,206.7   59.6%     $1,785.7  57.2%            
 Inventory step-up -   -       0.4  0.0%            
Gross profit non-GAAP$2,206.7   59.6%     $1,786.1  57.2%            
                           
Income from operations - GAAP$1,208.7   32.6%     $928.4  29.7%            
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 21.5   0.6%      30.8  1.0%            
 Restructuring and other (1) 1.3   0.0%      (13.2) -0.4%            
 Inventory step-up -   -       0.4  0.0%            
 Equity modification charge -   -       0.8  0.0%            
Income from operations - non-GAAP$1,231.5   33.3%     $947.2  30.3%            
                           
        Net Income per Common Share     Net Income per Common Share        
    December 31, 2021 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted December 31, 2020 % of Net Revenues Basic  Diluted        
Net income - GAAP$1,020.8   27.6% $6.19  $5.56  $784.1  25.1% $4.72  $4.28         
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 21.5   0.6%  0.13   0.12   30.8  1.0%  0.19   0.17         
 Restructuring and other (1) 1.3   0.0%  0.01   0.01   (13.2) -0.4%  (0.08)  (0.07)        
 Interest and other (2) 10.3   0.3%  0.06   0.06   14.4  0.5%  0.09   0.08         
 Loss on convertible debt conversions (2) 28.8   0.8%  0.17   0.16   -  -   -   -         
 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (2) (2.2)  -0.1%  (0.01)  (0.01)  10.3  0.3%  0.06   0.06         
 Inventory step-up -   -   -   -   0.4  0.0%  0.00   0.00         
 Equity modification charge -   -   -   -   0.8  0.0%  0.00   0.00         
 Exclude discrete tax adjustments (28.6)  -0.8%  (0.17)  (0.16)  (15.2) -0.5%  (0.09)  (0.08)        
 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (1.5)  -0.0%  (0.01)  (0.01)  (11.9) -0.4%  (0.07)  (0.07)        
 Convertible share adjustment (3) -   -   -   0.24   -  -   -   0.25         
Net income - non-GAAP$1,050.4   28.4% $6.37  $5.98  $800.5  25.6% $4.82  $4.62         
                           
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 165.0         166.1               
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 183.6         183.0               
 Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note (7.4)        (8.5)              
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 176.2         174.5               
                           
(1)Restructuring and other consists of:
    Twelve Months Ended              
    December 31, 2021       December 31, 2020              
  Employee severance$1.5        $2.3               
  Acquisition related expenses and compensation 0.5         2.5               
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (7.2)        (23.3)              
  Other  6.5         5.2         -       
    $1.3        $(13.2)              
                           
                           
(2)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, Interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, adjustment to exclude loss on convertible debt conversions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, adjustments to exclude actuarial (gain) loss recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
(3)For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the non-GAAP diluted EPS calculation adds back $3.7 million and $6.8 million, respectively, of convertible debt interest expense to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares include 10.0 million and 7.0 million shares, respectively, related to the convertible debt hedge transaction.
                           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter 2022 guidance:
                           
GAAP and non-GAAP first quarter revenue guidance:  $700 million to$770 million                   
GAAP net income per diluted share  $0.71  $0.93                   
 Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization   0.03   0.03                   
 Exclude non-cash convertible debt interest   0.01   0.01                   
 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (0.01)  (0.01)                  
 Convertible share adjustment   0.01   0.02                   
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share  $0.76  $0.98                   
                           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Twelve Months 2016:
                           
    Twelve Months Ended                    
      Net (Loss) Income per Common Share                  
    December 31, 2016 Diluted                    
Net loss - GAAP $(43.4) $(0.21)                    
 Goodwill impairment (1) 254.9   1.25                     
 Acquired intangible assets impairment (1) 83.3   0.41                     
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 52.6   0.26                     
 Restructuring and other (2) 21.9   0.11                     
 Pension mark-to-market adjustments (3) (3.2)  (0.02)                    
 Interest and other (4) 0.6   0.00                     
 Exclude discrete tax adjustments (5) (4.5)  (0.02)                    
 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (53.3)  (0.26)                    
Net income - non-GAAP$308.9  $1.51                     
                           
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic 202.6                       
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 202.6                       
 Include dilutive shares 1.8                       
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted 204.4                       
                           
                           
(1)Goodwill and acquired intangible assets impairment related to Teradyne's Wireless Test business segment.
                           
(2)Restructuring and other consists of:
    Twelve Months Ended                      
    December 31, 2016                      
  Contingent consideration fair value adjustment$15.9                       
  Employee severance 6.0                       
  Impairment of fixed assets and expenses related to Japan earthquake 5.4                       
  Property insurance recovery (5.4)                      
    $21.9                       
                           
(3)Actuarial (gains) losses recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne's mark-to-market pension accounting.
                           
(4)For the year ended December 31, 2016, Interest and other included non-cash convertible debt interest expense.
                           
(5)For the year ended December 31, 2016, adjustment to exclude discrete income tax items and an adjustment to treat Wireless Test business segment goodwill and intangible assets impairments as discrete tax items.
                           
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of 2024 Earnings Model:
                           
    Mid Point of 2024 Earnings Model                    
      Net Income per Common Share                    
    December 31, 2024 Diluted                    
Net Income - GAAP$1,321.3  $7.90                     
 Acquired intangible assets amortization 19.5   0.12                     
 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (3.3)  (0.02)                    
Net income - non-GAAP$1,337.5  $8.00                     
                           
                           
