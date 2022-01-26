Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2021

Financial Highlights



4Q 2021 GAAP 4Q 2021 Non-GAAP Net sales $264.4 million (+4% Q/Q, +84% Y/Y) $264.4 million (+4% Q/Q, +84% Y/Y) Gross margin 49.6% 49.9% Operating margin 27.3% 30.9% Earnings per diluted ADS $1.73 $1.90





Full Year 2021 GAAP Full Year 2021 Non-GAAP Net sales $922.1 million (+71% Y/Y) $922.1 million (+71% Y/Y) Gross margin 50.0% 50.4% Operating margin 26.7% 29.2% Earnings per diluted ADS $5.71 $6.21

Business Highlights

Achieved all-time records for full-year revenue and earnings per share

Sales of SSD controllers reached new record quarterly high

SSD controller sales: 4Q increased 15% to 20% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 75% to 80% Y/Y

eMMC+UFS controller sales: 4Q declined 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 increased 105% to 110% Y/Y

SSD solutions sales: 4Q increased 5% to 10% Q/Q and FY2021 declined 5% to 10% Y/Y

Increased annual dividend by 43% to $2.00 per ADS

Announced new $200 million 6-month share repurchase program and repurchased $50 million



TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $264.4 million from $254.2 million in third quarter 2021. Net income (GAAP) increased to $60.6 million or $1.73 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from a net income (GAAP) of $55.4 million or $1.58 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in third quarter 2021.

For the fourth quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $67.5 million or $1.90 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $60.4 million or $1.70 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in third quarter 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Review

“We were supply constrained for most of 2021, including the fourth quarter,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “Nevertheless, we were able to create significant incremental value throughout the year by optimizing our limited foundry wafer supply, which led to solid consecutive sequential quarterly revenue and earnings growth and very strong full year operating results.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2020 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2020 Revenue $264.4 $254.2 $143.9 $264.4 $254.2 $143.9 Gross profit $131.2 $127.2 $66.0 $131.9 $127.8 $71.0 Percent of revenue 49.6% 50.0% 45.9% 49.9% 50.2% 49.3% Operating expenses $59.1 $58.3 $65.6 $50.3 $53.0 $39.5 Operating income $72.1 $68.9 $0.4 $81.6 $74.8 $31.5 Percent of revenue 27.3% 27.1% 0.3% 30.9% 29.4% 21.9% Earnings per diluted ADS $1.73 $1.58 $0.04 $1.90 $1.70 $0.86

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $415.5 $419.4 $369.2 Routine capital expenditures $8.3 $5.9 $5.6 Dividend payments $17.4 $12.2 $12.1 Share repurchases $45.7 -- --

During the fourth quarter, we had $11.2 million of capital expenditures, including $8.3 million for the routine purchase of testing equipment, software, design tools and other items and $2.9 million for building construction in Hsinchu and Taipei.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 25, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a $2.00 per ADS annual dividend, 43% higher than our previous dividend, to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.50 per ADS. On November 24, 2021, we paid $17.4 million to shareholders as the first installment of the new annual dividend.

On December 7, 2021, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADSs over a 6-month period. In December 2021, we repurchased $50.0 million of our ADSs at an average price of $89.85.

Business Outlook

“After delivering record operating results in 2021, we are optimistic that 2022 could be another banner year,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "This year, similar to last year, we further expanded and strengthened our SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. We are adding to this positive momentum the upcoming launch of our next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers.”

For the first quarter of 2022, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $225m to $238m

-15% to -10% Q/Q

+23% to 30% Y/Y -- $225m to $238m

-15% to -10% Q/Q

+23% to 30% Y/Y Gross margin 49.4% to 51.4% Approximately $0.1m* 49.5% to 51.5% Operating margin 24.8% to 27.4% Approximately $5.0m to $6.0m** 27.5% to 29.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $5.0 million to $6.0 million of stock-based compensation.

For the full year 2022, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $1,110m to $1,200m

+20% to 30% Y/Y -- $1,110m to $1,200m

+20% to 30% Y/Y Gross margin 49.0% to 51.0% Approximately $0.5m* 49.0% to 51.0% Operating margin 27.0% to 29.0% Approximately $22.0m to $24.0m** 29.0% to 31.0%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.5 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $22.0 million to $24.0 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company’s management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on January 27, 2022.

Speakers:

Wallace Kou, President & CEO

Riyadh Lai, CFO

Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details

Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Gain on disposal of long-term investments relate to gains from our sale of FCI, our specialty RF IC product line.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net sales 143,897 254,241 264,357 539,521 922,100 Cost of sales 77,853 127,070 133,126 279,365 461,305 Gross profit 66,044 127,171 131,231 260,156 460,795 Operating expenses Research & development 37,160 44,600 44,747 121,784 164,291 Sales & marketing 6,411 7,749 7,534 24,805 28,813 General & administrative 4,585 5,931 6,802 15,604 21,822 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 17,489 - - 17,489 - Operating income 399 68,891 72,148 80,474 245,869 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 729 312 270 4,625 1,279 Gain on disposal of long-term investments (293 ) - - (293 ) - Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 692 (114 ) 598 619 194 Others, net 117 - (80 ) 133 (77 ) Subtotal 1,245 198 788 5,084 1,396 Income before income tax 1,644 69,089 72,936 85,558 247,265 Income tax expense 290 13,665 12,355 5,812 47,316 Net income 1,354 55,424 60,581 79,746 199,949 Earnings per basic ADS 0.04 1.59 1.74 2.29 5.74 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.04 1.58 1.73 2.28 5.71 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 45.9 % 50.0 % 49.6 % 48.2 % 50.0 % Operating margin 0.3 % 27.1 % 27.3 % 14.9 % 26.7 % Net margin 0.9 % 21.8 % 22.9 % 14.8 % 21.7 % Additional Data: Basic ADS 34,540 34,933 34,872 34,855 34,851 Diluted ADS 34,761 35,023 35,068 34,978 34,992





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 66,044 127,171 131,231 260,156 460,795 Gross margin (GAAP) 45.9 % 50.0 % 49.6 % 48.2 % 50.0 % Stock-based compensation (A) 157 111 172 253 390 SSD solutions restructuring 4,772 473 478 4,772 3,760 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 70,973 127,755 131,881 265,181 464,945 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 49.3 % 50.2 % 49.9 % 49.2 % 50.4 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 65,645 58,280 59,083 179,682 214,926 Stock-based compensation (A) (8,572 ) (5,059 ) (8,822 ) (14,335 ) (19,156 ) SSD solutions restructuring (17,613 ) (238 ) - (17,613 ) (238 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 39,460 52,983 50,261 147,734 195,532 Operating profit (GAAP) 399 68,891 72,148 80,474 245,869 Operating margin (GAAP) 0.3 % 27.1 % 27.3 % 14.9 % 26.7 % Total adjustments to operating profit 31,114 5,881 9,472 36,973 23,544 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 31,513 74,772 81,620 117,447 269,413 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 21.9 % 29.4 % 30.9 % 21.8 % 29.2 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 1,245 198 788 5,084 1,396 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (692 ) 114 (598 ) (619 ) (194 ) Gain on disposal of long-term investments 293 - - 293 - Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 846 312 190 4,758 1,202 Net income (GAAP) 1,354 55,424 60,581 79,746 199,949 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 30,715 5,995 8,874 36,647 23,350 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2,152 ) (1,015 ) (1,917 ) (2,845 ) (3,966 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 29,917 60,404 67,538 113,548 219,333 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $ 0.04 $ 1.58 $ 1.73 $ 2.28 $ 5.71 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $ 0.86 $ 1.70 $ 1.90 $ 3.24 $ 6.21 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 34,761 35,023 35,068 34,978 34,992 Non-GAAP adjustments 219 513 387 121 311 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 34,980 35,536 35,455 35,099 35,303 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 157 111 172 253 390 Research & development 6,196 3,251 6,355 10,132 12,864 Sales & marketing 933 616 863 1,758 2,366 General & administrative 1,443 1,192 1,604 2,445 3,926





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited) Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Dec. 31,

2020

2021

2021

($)

($)

($)

Cash and cash equivalents 342,961 364,071 360,082 Accounts receivable (net) 115,826 184,984 208,574 Inventories 110,162 161,010 163,104 Refundable deposits – current 24,098 48,500 48,500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,046 26,405 37,852 Total current assets 618,093 784,970 818,112 Long-term investments 5,000 8,507 8,541 Property and equipment (net) 105,496 110,289 124,478 Other assets 13,471 17,808 20,197 Total assets 742,060 921,574 971,328 Accounts payable 44,535 66,380 80,768 Income tax payable 6,886 31,190 44,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 107,323 85,584 156,550 Total current liabilities 158,744 183,154 281,558 Other liabilities 25,574 31,198 32,192 Total liabilities 184,318 214,352 313,750 Shareholders’ equity 557,742 707,222 657,578 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 742,060 921,574 971,328





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited) For Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 1,354 55,424 60,581 79,746 199,949 Depreciation & amortization 3,640 4,180 5,036 13,562 17,160 Stock-based compensation 8,729 5,170 8,994 14,589 19,546 Goodwill & intangible assets impairment 17,489 - - 17,489 - Investment impairment, losses & disposals 260 2 3 267 208 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,823 ) (36,124 ) (3,789 ) (8,537 ) (59,990 ) Others 79 - - 113 - Net cash provided by operating activities 21,728 28,652 70,825 117,229 176,873 Purchase of property & equipment (6,397 ) (7,329 ) (11,248 ) (19,545 ) (26,833 ) Purchase of long-term investments - (2,007 ) - (2,000 ) (3,506 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,397 ) (9,336 ) (11,248 ) (21,545 ) (30,339 ) Dividend payments (12,065 ) (12,204 ) (17,436 ) (48,901 ) (54,039 ) Share repurchases - - (45,696 ) (25,013 ) (45,696 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,065 ) (12,204 ) (63,132 ) (73,914 ) (99,735 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 3,266 7,112 (3,555 ) 21,770 46,799 Effect of foreign exchange changes (472 ) 23 (367 ) (812 ) (487 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 366,417 412,310 419,445 348,253 369,211 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 369,211 419,445 415,523 369,211 415,523

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at the time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and full year 2022. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, the emergence of variants to the original COVID-19 strain such as the Delta and Omicron variants; the recent increases in tensions between Taiwan and China including enhanced military activities; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; supply chain disruptions that have affected us and our industry as well as other industries on a global basis; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.