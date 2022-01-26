TaskUs Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at TaskUs, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TASK), a company that provides outsourced digital services.



On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on TaskUs, indicating, among other things, that after conducting a forensic financial and accounting review of the company, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC believes TaskUs "has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Additionally, the report states that TaskUs "[c]onspicuously ceased disclosing [annual contract value] as a key business metric during its SEC registration process."

Following this news, the price of TaskUs' shares fell $5.46 per share, or 15.3%, to close at $30.13 per share on January 20, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TaskUs securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com . If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Frederic S. Fox

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 687-1980

E-mail: ffox@kaplanfox.com