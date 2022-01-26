Digital and AI Industry Expert Nicolas Darveau-Garneau joins Coveo as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo”)(TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that Mr. Nicolas Darveau-Garneau will join its executive leadership team. He will serve as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, where he will oversee global go-to-market strategy and development, M&A strategy, and help Coveo into its next stage of growth as a global leader in relevance and search. He will officially join Coveo on January 31, 2022, and will report directly to Louis Têtu, Coveo’s Chairman and CEO.



Mr. Darveau-Garneau is a former Google executive, where he worked 11 years and most recently served as Chief Evangelist, overseeing the global team responsible for advising and working with executives at Google’s top advertisers, helping them improve their global digital strategy through the creation of many innovative digital marketing best practices that leverage data and AI technology. Mr. Darveau-Garneau holds a Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Harvard Business School, and has been a guest lecturer at Northwestern Kellogg University, University of Toronto Rotman School of Management, and a frequent public speaker on topics such as machine learning and disruptive technologies.

Prior to Google, Mr. Darveau-Garneau co-founded Liquor.com, sold to iAC, and Bigdeal.com, sold to Fox Sports. He was also a senior software equity analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein and started his career at McKinsey. Mr. Darveau-Garneau currently serves on the board of directors of two public companies, the TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) and the iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG).

“In my 30 years working in the enterprise technology industry, I have never met someone as strategic and knowledgeable as Nicolas Darveau when it comes to digital innovation in business,” said Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO of Coveo. “We believe we are barely scratching the surface on all the possibilities that AI-powered relevance has to offer, Nicolas will be a highly valuable colleague to help architect our growth journey. I could not be more proud to have him join our executive leadership team.”

"I'm thrilled to join the great team at Coveo,” said Nicolas Darveau-Garneau. “Having met with more than a thousand C-level executives in the last three years, I can say confidently that one of their top issues is to reinvent their customer experience to be more digital, more relevant and more personalized. Coveo's platform can significantly accelerate that transformation and I believe Coveo is poised for significant success."

