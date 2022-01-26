Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Trish Nash Team to Its Nevada Operation

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living is pleased to welcome Trish Nash and the Trish Nash Team to the firm’s Las Vegas/Henderson operation in Nevada. Trish Nash is a top producing Broker in Clark County and ranks in the top 1% Brokers in the country. The team serves the Greater Las Vegas area and specializes in the east Henderson communities of Lake Las Vegas, Cadence, Tuscany, Calico Ridge and Weston Hills, further strengthening the firm’s investment and commitment to the region.

Coming on the heels of another announcement last week, Corcoran Global Living now has six offices across Clark County well positioned in some of the most sought-after areas to best serve its client base in the booming region. The measured and strategic plans in bringing together talented and successful individual sales associates, teams and leaders have already brought the company much success since opening just nine months ago.

“We’ve watched with interest as Corcoran Global Living first entered the Las Vegas market last year and carefully and strategically assembled some of the most respected agents and leaders in the community, many of them long-time friends and colleagues,” commented Trish Nash. “Their vision, values and culture aligned well with ours. We believe the strong network they’ve built, resources offered, and expansive reach will help us to further enhance the exceptional service we provide to our clients and strengthen our engagement in the community.”

Trish Nash and Michael Hiltz, Brokers/co-founders of Signature Gallery of Homes and SGH Commercial Advisers, join Corcoran Global Living as equity partners. Trish’s expertise focuses on the residential side of real estate, while Michael has a focus on commercial properties, specifically, specializing in the acquisition (purchase or lease) of properties for the use by Public Charter Schools throughout Clark County, Nevada. The Trish Nash Team is joined and supported by experienced staff that includes administrative, sales, client care, and buyer and listing associates. The team provides a high level of attention to detail in sales and marketing with strategic community outreach.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Trish, Michael and the Trish Nash Team into the Corcoran Global Living family,” stated Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “The integrity and experience they bring, as well as their passion for real estate and exceptional client service, has led them to be recognized as leaders in the market. When likeminded leaders unite, there’s no limit to the success we can achieve together.”

Further amplifying Corcoran Global Living’s unique offering is exclusive membership in the Board of Regents of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for the Greater Las Vegas area. Comprised of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region. Holding more territories than any other Regent, Corcoran Global Living is also the select representative in Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino Counties, coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County, and seven of the nine Bay Area counties in Northern California.

Trish Nash and her team are based out of their office in The Cadence Community on East Sunset in Henderson. They can be reached at 702-331-3948 or online at trishnash.com.

