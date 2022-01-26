INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO). The investigation concerns whether Gatos Silver has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On January 25, 2022, after-market hours, Gatos Silver revealed that “there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico’ with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model.” On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of its Cerro Los Gatos’ mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion. On this news, the price of Gatos Silver stock declined by $7.02 per share, or approximately 68.9%, from $10.19 per share to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos Silver securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-371-6600

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com



