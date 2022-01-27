Ensurge Micropower ASA: Subscription Rights Exercise

Oslo, 27 January 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 13 September 2020 regarding the grant of incentive subscription rights to employees in the group under the Company’s 2020 incentive subscription rights plan, as resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020.

The board of directors of Ensurge has resolved to issue in total 1,050,050 ordinary shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.33 per share to a former employee who has exercised incentive subscription rights granted under the 2020 incentive subscription rights plan.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 192,230,269.22 divided into 1,747,547,902 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.