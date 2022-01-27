Leonhardt Ventures Announces Launch of Research Program Using Patent Pending Klotho Expressing Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Multiple Applications in Combination with Bioelectric Protein Expressions

Mission Viejo, California, United States, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonhardt Ventures LLC, a Mission Viejo, California based company via it's innovation and startup launch accelerator Leonhardt's Launchpads, announced today that it has begun an active research program to combine its patent-pending klotho expression bioelectric stimulation technologies with newly acquired klotho expressing mesenchymal stem cell technology.

At its research and development laboratory at University Lab Partners at (UCI) Cove Irvine, the company is focused on spearheading breakthroughs in regenerative medicine using a convergence of bioelectrics and biologics, including stem cells.

Klotho has been recognized as a gene involved in the aging process in mammals for over 30 years. Independent studies published in nearly 3,000 papers have identified klotho as having a potentially significant role in reversing the following aging-related declines in health: reducing the risk of chronic inflammation, calcification of arteries, heart valves, and brain blood vessels, reducing the risk of cancer, improving muscle regeneration, improving recovery from kidney failure and stroke, and reducing the risk of dementia, depression, addiction, and Alzheimer's.

Featuring electrodes strategically located around the body, over, and under the kidneys and over skeletal muscle designed to help stimulate Klotho release, the BodStim bioelectric body suit under development, has patent pending bioelectric signals for increasing circulating Klotho. Early clinical results have shown the BodStim stimulation technology can increase circulating Klotho by 150% + over baseline levels.



The Leonhardt team, working with cardiovascular pioneers Dr. Race Kao and Dr. George Magovern, completed their first large animal studies in 1988 for heart regeneration with autologous muscle stem cells (satellite cells) and has been working on improvements since then.



See BioLeonhardt conceptual video on heart regeneration.



Founded in 1982 and converted to an LLC in 2005, Leonhardt Ventures LLC, a pioneer in organ regeneration, healing, and recovery technologies, focuses on applying bioelectrics and biologics to induce specific regenerative protein expressions and support factors. Incorporating more than thirty years of organ regeneration research, resulting in numerous related pre-clinical and clinical publications, the Leonhardt team is developing applications utilizing its core intellectual property (IP) technology in these five areas:



1. Heart and Cardiovascular



2. Brain

3. Cosmetic-Aesthetics, Personal Care, and Reproductive Health

4. Major Organ Regeneration including kidney, lung, eye vision, bladder, liver, and pancreas

5. Cancer

Clinical trials are actively enrolling or will soon enroll participants in the following study areas: heart regeneration, diabetic leg wound healing, treatment of erectile dysfunction, bladder recovery, improving gut microbiota, breast tissue generation, dental implant accelerated healing, breathing improvement, dental arch expansion, accelerated teeth straightening and stabilization, kidney recovery, vision improvement, spinal cord injury recovery, hypertension management, hair and skin regeneration, testosterone management, knee osteoarthritis treatment, joint inflammation reduction, COVID-related lung recovery, memory improvement, addiction recovery, and depression treatment.



New preclinical studies are planned for advanced heart regeneration, vision regeneration, brain stimulation all with new signaling sequences, and a patented cancer tumor bioelectric treatment.



Intellectual Property



Leonhardt's IP portfolio encompasses over 700 patent and patent pending claims, and claims in process, licensed, optioned or which an option pathway has been established, and data from dozens of pre-clinical and clinical studies. The Leonhardt team is developing 38 organ-specific applications based on this core IP technology. The IP portfolio includes patents and patents pending for bioelectric signaling sequence controlled release of SDF1 and PDGF for stem cell homing, klotho, follistatin, S100A and IGF1 for muscle regeneration, sonic hedgehog, BDNF and IGF1 for nerve regeneration, BDNF, GDF10, and Klotho for brain regeneration, bioelectrics and biologics for cancer, inflammation, and calcification treatment, bioelectric Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), bioelectric blood pressure control, bioelectric skin and hair regeneration, bioelectric-based accelerated teeth straightening and stabilization, bioelectric implant healing acceleration, bioelectric control of bone healing with OPG, BMP9 and RANKL and more.

Link to Leonhardt primary patents list > https://patents.justia.com/inventor/howard-j-leonhardt



• Bioelectric controlled klotho expression patent filing USPTO - issued September 13, 2021

• Genetically modified mesenchymal stem cells klotho expressing

• Bioelectric inflammation treatment issued U.S. patent - issued September 7th, 2021

• Bioelectric cancer treatment issued U.S. patent - issued November 30th, 2021

• Bioelectric blood pressure management issued U.S. patent - issued November 9th, 2021

• Bioelectric and biologics skin regeneration issued U.S. patent - issued July 6th, 2021

• Bioelectric stimulator for organ regeneration, healing and recovery issued U.S. patent - issued March 30th, 2021

• Bioelectric orthodontic treatment issued U.S. patent - issued June 30th, 2020

• Bioelectric stimulator, pump and competition for organ regeneration and recovery issued U.S. patent - issued May 12th, 2020

• Combination bioelectric stimulator and PRF for organ regeneration and healing

• Bioelectric OPG treatment of cancer

• Bioelectric and biologics based heart valve regeneration

• Bioelectric stimulation controlled collagen, skin and hair regeneration via COL17A1

• Bioelectric controlled sonic hedgehog expression

• Bioelectric and biologics combination therapy for kidney regeneration and recovery

• Method of enhancing myogenesis by electrical stimulation and biologics (stem cell homing signal) issued U.S. patent - issued January 27th, 2009

Our recent accelerator DEMO Day was a great success, here is the slidedeck from the day featuring a number of our most exciting innovation assets and startups including video links: https://app.slidebean.com/p/aph3st4vo2/DEMO-DAY-2022-LEONHARDTS-LAUNCHPADS#1



Leonhardt Ventures LLC has selected an experienced cGMP biologics manufacturing facility in Los Angeles as its manufacturing partner for genetically modified Klotho expressing mesenchymal stem cells for clinical use. The two groups previously worked together in gaining FDA clearance for clinical studies of SDF1 expressing genetically-modified muscle stem cells. Leonhardt Ventures LLC is currently BETA testing KlothoYears, a circulating klotho level blood test service in partnership with established test kit providers and processing facilities - see www.klothoyears.com The development team has hope to move this product service to commercialization and others in 2022 working in partnership with Lionheart Health.







