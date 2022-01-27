CTECHi Introduces the CTECHi ST2000, the Safest Power Supply With Ultra-Fast Recharging

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealing with any type of power outage can be extremely inconvenient. To solve this problem, they created the CTECHi ST2000. The CTECHi ST2000 is a convenient and portable power station that combines high efficiency with portability and safety.

The CTECHi ST2000 features include:

Safe Recharging up to 80% in Under an Hour . The CTECHi ST2000 is a safe 2074Wh power supply with a built-in bidirectional inverter. Its fast-recharge feature allows it to be charged up to 80% in less than an hour, ensuring the backup power is always available.

. The CTECHi ST2000 is a safe 2074Wh power supply with a built-in bidirectional inverter. Its fast-recharge feature allows it to be charged up to 80% in less than an hour, ensuring the backup power is always available. SixRecharge Different Recharging Methods

Recharge Method Power (W) Charge time(hours) Solar charging 500W 9 EV charging stations 1200W 2 AC charging 1200W 2 Solar + AC charging 500W+1200W 1.5 Solar + EV charging stations 500W+1200W 1.5 Car charging 500W 4.5

A Power Source for 99% of Household Appliances. The astonishingly powerful CTECHi ST2000 delivers 2000W rated power and 3000W peak power, giving users peace of mind in any situation.

The astonishingly powerful CTECHi ST2000 delivers 2000W rated power and 3000W peak power, giving users peace of mind in any situation. Keeps Users Going at All Times . Thanks to the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), all users need to do is connect the CTECHi ST2000 to a power outlet, connect the device to the CTECHi ST2000, and power from the power station will automatically be activated in case of a power outage.

. Thanks to the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), all users need to do is connect the CTECHi ST2000 to a power outlet, connect the device to the CTECHi ST2000, and power from the power station will automatically be activated in case of a power outage. LiFePO4 Battery - Stable Internal Structure. The CTECHi ST2000 has over 12x times the energy storage capacity of a power bank. It utilizes automotive-grade power cells to ensure the ST2000 has a longer cycle life and a stronger charging and discharging performance.

The CTECHi ST2000 has over 12x times the energy storage capacity of a power bank. It utilizes automotive-grade power cells to ensure the ST2000 has a longer cycle life and a stronger charging and discharging performance. Passed 326 Professional Tests with Flying Colors. To ensure user safety all-around, the CTECHi ST2000 has passed 326 professional tests, including UL, PSE, ROHS, and more.

To ensure user safety all-around, the CTECHi ST2000 has passed 326 professional tests, including UL, PSE, ROHS, and more. Ultimate Power Stability For Medical Machinery . The ST2000 and its built-in 2000W AC inverter can provide a very stable pure sine waveform and is suitable for use with medical machinery such as ventilators

. The ST2000 and its built-in 2000W AC inverter can provide a very stable pure sine waveform and is suitable for use with medical machinery such as ventilators Power 17 Devices Simultaneously. Fast Charging for Portable Electronics. 60W PD Fast Charging.

Pricing and Availability: The CTECHi ST2000 is available on Indiegogo for $999 (47% off from the original price of $1,899).

About CTECHi:

CTECHi is a portable power station manufacturer and smart energy solutions provider with extensive expertise with portable power stations with wattage ranging from 200w to 15000w.

CTECHi was founded by a team of new smart energy professionals in 2005. Now, with more than 15 years of working experience in the lithium battery industry, the team is focused on providing the best smart energy solutions built for today and for the future. They are committed to designing better battery solutions, providing exceptional service.

Smart product development requires multiple systems integration and effective teamwork, and the team was formed to meet this market demand.

To learn more, visit the campaign here:

https://bit.ly/3KmOWse

Media Contact: marketing03@ctechi.com.cn

