Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Rollins, Inc., Seer, Standard Lithium, and Talkspace and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI), and Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL)

On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.

For more information on the Rollins investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ROL

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER)

On November 4, 2021, The Bear Cave, a newsletter authored by Edwin Dorsey, issued a short report alleging that Seer appears to have misled investors about its recent Chinese distribution partnership, customer base, and management's past track record.

On this news, shares of Seer stock fell 7% in intraday trading.

For more information on the Seer investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SEER

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI)

On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of achieving 90% recovery rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, which “appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate.” The report also alleges that the Company's German joint venture partner says proof of concept has not been achieved and that “extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be.”

On November 18, 2021, following publication of the Blue Orca report, Standard Lithium’s stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84%, to close at $8.01 per share.

For more information on the Standard Lithium investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLI

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK)

On November 15, 2021, post-market, Talkspace issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, has decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace, effective today.” Shortly thereafter on the same day, Talkspace issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Talkspace disclosed that its net revenue for the quarter “came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.”

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.23 per share, or approximately 36.3%, from $3.39 per share to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021.

For more information on the Talkspace investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TALK

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com