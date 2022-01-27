Brutal Bears NFT Project Fights for Mental Health of Veterans

New York, United States, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT projects are popping everywhere, nearly every day. Celebrities, social media influencers, and major corporations are all jumping on the NFT train, looking to find a place and make their mark on the blockchain, and Brutal Bears strives to do just that.

The team behind the Brutal Bears NFT Project is also looking to make a mark; specifically through supporting the mental wellness efforts of the Wounded Warrior Project. The Brutal Bears public sale date is slated to drop February 2022, with 2.5% of the project’s sales and royalty incomes set aside for donations to the popular veterans charity. The project team will kick off donations during a live, virtual charity event shortly after the date of the public sale.

But philanthropy isn’t the only element that sets the Brutal Bears NFT Project apart. The project roadmap reveals plans to start development of a play-to-earn (P2E) game once 75% of Brutal Bears are minted. Brutal Bear NFT holders will be able to compete in weekly and monthly solo and squad missions to win crypto or other rewards and prizes. 10,000 hand-drawn Brutal Bear NFTs will be available to mint on the Ethereum Blockchain, featuring 12 different bear factions and 10 “Legendary Bears” playable against an epic story backdrop. 10% of sales income and royalties will be reinvested back into the project to continually fund the game’s prize pool and ongoing development.

The project features an impressive $100k in giveaways leading up to its public sale, including weekly PS5 prizes, whitelist spots, multiple NFT giveaways, and crypto. At 100% mint, one lucky Brutal Bear holder will win a Tesla Dual Motor Model 3 (or retail value in ETH.) The project roadmap also features an exclusive merchandise store and gifts for Brutal Bear holders, as well as access to private channels on the Brutal Bear Discord Server, where they will be able to give input on project initiatives.

The Brutal Bears Project Team is committed to forming a safe space and working carefully to sustain an organic community within the Brutal Bear Army’s Discord server and social media channels. The team continues to resource the community with NFT investing basics, wealth management practices, mental wellness and fitness channels, and sub-communities for popular video games and sports. Their guiding principle is that everyone needs a place where they feel like they belong, and a safe, engaged, and lively community is just to connect with others and share that sense of belonging.

The Brutal Bear NFT Project is the first of several projects planned (which Brutal Bear holders will be granted future whitelist spots for) that will be designed to explore the utility of NFT technology and its ability to create positive social impact. “Our goal is to help start a movement where NFTs create win-win situations for our communities and a positive impact on our world, and this is just one way we can demonstrate that it’s possible.” says project co-founder and Chief Executive Bear, “Jagz”.

To learn more about the Brutal Bear NFT Project and how to get involved, visit the project Linktree to explore more and get brutal about making a difference.

Website: https://www.brutalbears.com