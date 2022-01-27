Global Meter-to-cash Market to Expand Considerably; Increasing Number of Advanced Product Launches to Provide Impetus|Meter-to-cash Industry Size, Share, Development by 2028

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global meter-to-cash market will expand considerably in the coming years due to recent advancements in smart metering. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Meter to Cash Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), And Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to witness considerable growth from the rising uptake of smart grid systems across the world.

Meter-to-cash is important for institutions and utility companies for proper management of revenue. The process is intended to communicate with end-users directly. Payment methods are evolving at a rapid pace with technology playing a key role in the advancements. New platforms and tools for payments are being launched almost every day. Increasing government participation will favor the growth of the global meter-to-cash market in the coming years. The Indian government’s smart grid pilot project was an example of government participation in the development of meter-to-cash systems. Additionally, the ability of meter-to-cash systems to handle complex billing systems, bill payment collection systems, and the incorporation of cloud-integrated services will contribute to an increase in the global meter-to-cash market value in the coming years.





Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/meter-to-cash-market-100503





List of Key Players in Meter to Cash Market :

Accenture Plc

Capgemini

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Hindustan Computers Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

EnterpriseDB

Infosys Limited

Stellar

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has plummeted the growth of several industries and markets, including the biogas market. The lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews have caused massive disturbances in the operations and the supply chain networks. Delayed projects, unavailability of raw materials, reduced available workforce, etc., are stagnating the growth of the market. The global impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to gradually fade away as nations are trying to return to pre-pandemic levels. It is uncertain to say how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s in-depth analysis will help you gain an exhaustive understanding of this niche market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/meter-to-cash-market-100503

Increasing Product Launches to Favor Market Growth

The increasing demand for meter-to-cash systems has encouraged meter-to-cash market companies. Company activities such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and increasing investment have contributed to the growth of the global meter-to-cash market. In 2018, Aclara launched AclaraONE with the aim of enhancing its business operations. Aclara’s latest product possesses the property to access and analyze data within a less time frame. The report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global meter-to-cash market. Additionally, the report includes a few of the factors that have restrained the growth of the market in recent years.

Increasing Investment in R&D to Fuel Demand

The growing investment towards research and development of advanced meter-to-cash systems will enable the growth of the market in the coming years. The growing adoption of smart metering systems has created a huge platform for the growth of the global meter-to-cash market. Furthermore, increasing investment in the development of advanced technologies aimed at the use of industrial internet and day sales outstanding (DSOs) plans for smart grid projects in Europe will favor the meter-to-cash market in Europe as well as the global market. Recently, France announced the launch of a new program that will generate an investment of around US$ 15Bn for the development of smart meters. Additionally, the United States has invested around US$ 8.3 Bn aimed at the initial development as well as upgrades in the smart water infrastructure in the country. Due to the aforementioned factors, the meter-to-cash market in Europe and North America will witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.





Pre Book – Meter to Cash Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100503





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive (EV/HEV), Inverters/UPS, Railways, Renewables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Air Interface Technology (3G & LTE, 5G NR (New Radio)), By Technology (Centralization Technology, Virtualization Technology), By Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Cell Size (Small Cells, Macrocells) and regional forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd