Digital Signature Market to Expand Fundamentally; Rising Government Support towards Digitalization to Brighten Sales Possibilities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital signature market size is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The growing digitalization in retail, BFSI, healthcare, government, IT & telecom industries is expected to influence the healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digital Signature Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1.10 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Digital Signature Market:

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Entrust Datacard Corp. (Minnesota, United States)

Dropbox Inc. (California, United States)

Secured Signing Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

Kofax, Inc. (California, United States)

Rpost Technologies (California, United States)

Thales Group (Gemalto) (La Défense, France)

Salesforce.Com, Inc. (California, United States)

Multicert (Oeiras Portugal)

GlobalSign Ltd (New Hampshire, United States.)

Secrypt GmbH (Berlin Germany)

HelloSign (California, United States)

PandaDoc, Inc. (California, United States)

SignNow (airSlate, Inc.) (Texas, United States)

SignRequest (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Revvsales, Inc. (California, United States)

eSign Genie Software (California, United States)

Symtrax Holdings, Inc. (California, United States)

Signority, Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

FileInvite Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

Signiflow (Pty) Ltd. (Melbourne, Australia)

PrimeKey Solutions AB (Gävle, Sweden)

Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Securemetric (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

nCipher Security, LLC (Cambridgeshire, The U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 28.9 % 2027 Value Projection USD 7.99 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1.10 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Deployment; Enterprise Size; Industry; Regional Growth Drivers Emphasis on Improved Customer Experience to Drive Market.



Rising Preference Towards Digitalization by BFSI Companies to Boost the Market Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Lack of Awareness Regarding Legality and Benefits of Digital Signature to Hinder the Market Growth.





Market Driver :

Increasing Digitalization by BFSI Companies to Boost Market Growth

The increasing advancements and digitalization in BFSI companies will have a tremendous impact on the global market. Digitalization has enabled transparency and higher efficiency in payment processes, including loan sanctioning, investments, and others. Moreover, it has also offered improvements in various tasks, including the account opening process, online bill payments, and more, hence resulting in huge demand for digital signatures in the BFSI industry. The fast and easy documentation process featured in digital signatures will enhance its prospects in the near future. Additionally, the increasing cybercrimes associated with conventional signatures forging, and document misplacements can be reduced through digitalization.

Reduced Paper-Based Transactions to Advance Market Amid Coronavirus

The increasing online and remote work obligations have urged various sectors to implement digital technology in their businesses. Various governments are supporting digitalization to diminish the transmission of the virus and maintain social distancing norms during the pandemic. The growing utilization of digital platforms by the governments to promote the digital modes of signature and verification such as smart ID/card readers, electronic signature, smooth pass, biometric signature, and more will simultaneously boost the market growth. Besides, the healthcare industry is taking strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of doctors and patients, hence adopting electronic signature technology.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Awareness about Paperless Systems to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to experience a stellar growth rate owing to the wide adoption of digital technologies in the region. The increasing awareness about paperless systems in the US will foster healthy growth of the market in the region. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. government introduced the Integrated Digital Experience (IDEA) Act to improve digital services. The ongoing protocols will influence healthy growth in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously owing to the increasing government initiatives to enhance digitalization across industries. The government of India is focusing on providing e-signature facility and have passed a law under IT 2000 for legalizing the e-signature

Key Development :

June 2020: DocuSign Inc. announced that it has signed a partnership with Appian Inks Technology to integrate its automation platform. DocuSign Inc. will offer its electronic signature capabilities for the users of Appian Ink cloud.

