Orege's investors presentation made available

PRESS RELEASE
Voisins Le Bretonneux, 26 January 2022
PRESENTATION MADE AVAILABLE
___________________________________________________________________
OREGE announces that it has made available to the public a presentation "Development update Orege
“One to One“ Presentation January 2022".
This presentation can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: www.orege.com, under the "INVESTORS" tab.
Orège has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5, 2013 ISIN FR0010609206 - OREGE.
OREGE announces that it has made available to the public a presentation "Development update Orege
OREGE PRESENTATION MADE AVAILABLE JAN 2022-1
“One to One“ Presentation January 2022".
This presentation can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: www.orege.com, under the "INVESTORS" tab.
Orège has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5, 2013 ISIN FR0010609206 - OREGE.
Attachments