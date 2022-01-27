Claus Jensen resigns from Vestjysk Bank A/S's board of directors

English Danish

As a result of Claus Jensen being appointed as chairman of the board of directors of Arbejdernes Landsbank A/S, Claus Jensen has informed Vestjysk Bank A/S that he wishes to resign from the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S.

Consequently, Claus Jensen will not stand for re-election to the board of directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S at the annual general meeting to be held on 7 March 2022.





