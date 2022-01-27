English Danish

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, January 27th, 2022

Company Announcement no. 33 - 27-01-2022

Danish Aerospace Company A/S to deliver exercise equipment for the world’s first commercial space facility

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) today signed a major contract with Axiom Space, Inc. of Houston, Texas, USA to produce and deliver exercise equipment for the Axiom Segment of the International Space Station (ISS). This contract is DAC’s first significant entry into the commercial human spaceflight market, though DAC has been providing exercise and medical monitoring equipment to the European Space Agency and NASA for over three decades.

This company announcement contains insider information.

Building on a collaboration agreement with Axiom Space signed in 2018, this Axiom Space/DAC contract signed today calls for the production and delivery of exercise equipment for the Axiom Segment of the International Space Station. The Axiom Space/DAC contract will run for approximately 3½ years and has a total value of approximately US Dollars 3.62 million (DKK 23.9m). The Axiom Segment will serve as the world’s first commercial space orbital infrastructure and provide a new comfortable home for humans in space. The Axiom Segment will also extend the boundaries of research and science activities in space for a more sustainable life on Earth.

DAC has more than 30 years of expertise in provide highly reliable and accurate exercise equipment to NASA and ESA. With this contract DAC is entering the commercial human spaceflight market, an area which has been actively pursued as part of the company’s long-term strategy.

“We are extremely proud that Axiom Space, Inc. has selected DAC to provide exercise equipment for their upcoming world class laboratory in space. This is an important step for DAC and solidifies our company as the leading commercial provider of exercise equipment for human spaceflight” says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO of DAC.

Additional information

Drawing on more than thirty years of experience in producing high precision, reliable exercise equipment for the European and American human spaceflight programs, Danish Aerospace Company A/S has developed several new advanced exercise devices including the FERGO cycle ergometer (Flight ERGOmeter) being produced for NASA and the E4D (Enhanced European Exploration Exercise Device) being produced for the European Space Agency ESA.

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

