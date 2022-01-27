MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Holding appoints Henrik Mielke as new President and CEO

English Danish

Henrik Mielke takes up the position as President and CEO of MT Højgaard Holding on 15 March 2022. He succeeds Morten Hansen who has wished to step down. Morten Hansen will be nominated for election to the company’s Board of Directors at the general meeting on 16 March 2022.

On 1 February 2022, Henrik Mielke will join MT Højgaard Holding’s management, and he will replace Morten Hansen as President and CEO on 15 March. The Executive Board will be comprised of Henrik Mielke and CFO Martin Solberg.

Henrik Mielke has had a 7-year tenure as CEO of the Group’s business unit, Enemærke & Petersen with approximately 1,100 employees and expected 2021 revenue of DKK 2.8 billion. Enemærke & Petersen is the market leader within strategic partnerships and refurbishment of co-operative housing. In addition, the company carries out refurbishment and construction assignments for public, co-operative, private and institutional customers in Denmark.

Chairman Carsten Dilling says: ”We are pleased that we are able to recruit the next President and CEO from our own ranks. Henrik is a skilled and visionary leader who knows the Group and our industry from the inside. He has created strong results and a high productivity level by breaking new ground focusing on strategic partnerships, new ways of collaborating and innovation. He is a clear and strong communicator with the ability to rally people and ensure momentum in the business and on the projects. He has also played a great role in positioning Enemærke & Petersen as a socially responsible, leading construction company with a strong stance on sustainability and innovation. We look forward to drawing on his experience across the Group.”

Morten Hansen steps down at his own request to spend more time with his family and on professional board work. He was initially a member of the Board of Directors before being appointed interim President CEO of MT Højgaard Holding on 13 November 2019. On 5 February 2020, he was appointed President and CEO.

”The Board appreciates that Morten now feels that he can pass on the baton with an easy conscience. Morten stepped in at a critical point in time, and through an exemplary cooperation with Martin Solberg and Group management, he has managed the challenges. A new course has been set, earnings have improved, debt and risk have been reduced, and the confidence in the Group has been restored. With clear roles and responsibilities, we now have the foundation for the long-term, sustainable development of the Group. We look forward to continuing the cooperation with Morten on the Board of Directors,” says Chairman Carsten Dilling.

To strengthen the Group’s focus on business development and sustainability, Group Director for Strategy and Business Development, Rasmus Untidt, will join Group management effective 1 April 2022. Rasmus Untidt has been employed by the Group for 8 years.

At Enemærke & Petersen, Henrik Mielke is succeeded on 1 February 2022 as CEO by Troels Aggersbo, the company’s current Bid Director. Troels Aggersbo has been employed by Enemærke & Petersen for 23 years.





Further information:

Chairman Carsten Dilling, acceding President and CEO Henrik Mielke and resigning President and CEO Morten Hansen can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

About Henrik Mielke

CEO of Enemærke & Petersen since 1 January 2015, COO of the company in 2010-14. First employment with Enemærke & Petersen in 1985 as a mason.

Born 1964 in Roskilde, lives in Hvalsø, married.

Education: Mason (1983), engineer (1992), Bachelor of Commerce (1995), MBA (2007). Strategy courses at Columbia University (2013).

Board member at the Danish Construction Federation (DI Byggeri), Boligfonden Kuben, Kuben Byg A/S and the Foundation for Inexpensive Housing (Fonden for Billige Boliger). Chairman or member of the Board at several subsidiaries to Enemærke & Petersen.

About the MT Højgaard Holding Group

The MT Højgaard Holding Group has around 2,850 employees and expects 2021 revenue around DKK 7 billion. The Group is comprised of five equal business units: MT Højgaard Danmark (full-service contractor specialising in construction, civil works and infrastructure), Enemærke & Petersen (national contractor within construction and refurbishment), MT Højgaard International (international contractor within construction, civil works and technical installations in selected international markets and projects), MT Højgaard Projektudvikling (sustainable development and realisation of construction projects and Public Private Partnerships) and Scandi Byg (market leader in sustainable certified modular tree units).

