Van Lanschot Kempen prepares additional covered bond programme

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 27 January 2022



Van Lanschot Kempen is working on creating an additional covered bond programme with a soft bullet structure in 2022, under which any future covered bonds are expected to be issued.

The new programme will allow further diversification of Van Lanschot Kempen’s debt investor base and funding profile.



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, aims to preserve and create wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

