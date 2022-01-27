New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "State of the European Video Conferencing Devices Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223989/?utm_source=GNW





As a result, there is a greater need to recognize employee preferences for hybrid working and accommodate multiple user-profiles along with their specific requirements for collaboration technologies. Video collaboration, in particular, has become pivotal to enterprises’ digital transformation efforts and a cornerstone for hybrid work. The market for video conferencing devices in Europe will continue to exhibit steady growth, registering revenue CAGR of 23.8 percent by 2026. The video devices market is in high growth base driven by the USB video devices and all-in-one (AIO) collaboration bars. There is a growing demand for both bring-your-own-compute as well as AIO solutions to deal with user requirements in the new normal workplaces. The European market has displayed accelerated growth in the adoption of video conferencing devices, outpacing the global growth in 2020 and H1 2021. The analyst expects this significant growth to continue in the forecast period. USB video devices will continue to democratize video adoption and AIO collaboration bars will become increasingly popular in meeting rooms as an easy to use and easy to manage turnkey appliance-based form factor.

