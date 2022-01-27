New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Electric Motor Technology for xEVs" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223987/?utm_source=GNW





Each region has different powertrain priorities for lowering emissions and electrification, such as mild-hybrids, full-hybrids, PHEVs, and BEVs, with FCEVs being the recent addition to the list. Full-hybrids, the first type of powertrain electrification to be mass produced has been successful in some regions. mHEVs using 12V/24V/48V have been the fastest-growing electrification technology in the last 4 years. Though the COVID-19 pandemic affected global sales in 2020, powertrain electrification surprisingly surged ahead, with mHEVs and BEVs leading the way. Many OEMs have also announced their intention to become wholly EV OEMs in the next 5 to 20 years. The one constant in all this is the drive to achieve zero-emissions, boosting the demand for electric motors. The demand so generated drives investment in the development of not just electric motors but also its subsystems. The industry is already witnessing a surge in alternate motor designs, electric motor software controls, and production processes for motors or a combination of all of these. Electric motor improvements are also pushing innovation in motor controls, thermal management, and other subsystems. Electric motors are set to play a critical role in achieving zero-emission propulsion and are poised for rapid growth over the next decade.

Author: Bharath Kumar Srinivasan

