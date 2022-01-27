New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ASEAN Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223970/?utm_source=GNW





Enterprises shifting their focus to disruptive technologies will also boost the region’s colocation demand.Global cloud vendors, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services, have established their infrastructure and availability in the region. Their presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, growing the market further. However, the market faces restraints such as increasing competition and, thus, the need for differentiation; legacy infrastructure not suitable for evolving customer requirements; staffing challenges to effectively lead data center colocation operations; and power and connectivity challenges, especially in developing markets.This study analyzes the Southeast Asian data center colocation services market. It covers trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, market size, revenue forecast (2020–2027), market share by raised floor space and industry demand, competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. Frost & Sullivan used primary and secondary research based on our proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content on Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

