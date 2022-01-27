VoIP-Pal Files a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

WACO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on January 20, 2022, the Company filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), challenging the decisions of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in a declaratory-judgment action filed by Twitter: Twitter, Inc. v. VoIP-Pal.com, Inc., No. 5:21-cv-02769. The case name and number for the petition is In re: Voip-Pal.com, Inc., No. 22-123.



The Company is asking the CAFC to reverse the district court’s order denying VoIP-Pal’s motion to dismiss the underlying declaratory-judgment action for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction. The declaratory-judgment action filed by Twitter involves VoIP-Pal’s Patent No. US 9,935,872. This patent has never been asserted by VoIP-Pal against Twitter.

In the petition, VoIP-Pal seeks relief from the Court “to stop Twitter’s manipulative and harassing practices.” Twitter’s response to the petition is due by January 31, 2022 and VoIP-Pal’s reply is due by February 3, 2022. The petition has been posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com , and can be accessed here .

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

