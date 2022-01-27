Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 4Q2021 results

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki will publish its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on 10 February 2022.

Investor meeting/webcast will take place on Friday 11 February at 8.30 Reykjavík/GMT, 9.30 London/BST, 10.30 CET

Íslandsbanki will host a webcast in English for investors and market participants on Friday 11 February at 8.30 GMT. Birna Einarsdóttir, CEO, and Jón Guðni Ómarsson, CFO, will give an overview of the financial results.

Participant registration is accessible via this link . A recording will be available after the meeting on the Investor Relations website.

To participate in the webcast via telephone and in order to be able to ask questions please use the following dial-in details:

Iceland: +354 800 74 37 Denmark: +45 354 45 577 Sweden: +46 8 566 42 651 Norway: +47 235 00 243 United Kingdom: +44 33 330 00 804 United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation Code: 97538113#

For further information please contact Investor Relations, Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4033.

Íslandsbanki IR releases

About Íslandsbanki

