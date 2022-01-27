New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Network-Enabled Hybrid Cloud" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223990/?utm_source=GNW





Even “the edge” itself is advancing.Whereas the edge was once considered to be branch retail locations with limited processing power, “the edge” now encompasses locations and devices that use more complex applications and require connectivity to enable data processing.



And yet, many of these edge locations are without wireline internet access. The expansion of edge computing—and thereby, the expansion of hybrid cloud—introduces complexity and places new demands on the corporate network, as the business needs to connect multiple cloud data centers and hosted or private cloud data centers to its own, as well as numerous branch and edge locations, some of which may have limited connectivity.In order to reap the benefits of cloud computing, like scalability and flexibility, businesses require equally flexible and scalable bandwidth to access it. They also need the ability to manage and orchestrate the network to ensure that every point of presence has exactly the bandwidth and network services to ensure appropriate workload performance, no matter where the application is accessed from.Network service providers have responded, creating offers that combine networking with orchestration and adjacent services that help businesses to better enable a successful hybrid cloud. Frost and Sullivan has designated their range of services as the “hybrid enablement network services” market. This report examines trends in the hybrid enablement network services market and discusses growth opportunities for market participants.

Author: Karyn Price

