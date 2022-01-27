New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-use Pumps Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223979/?utm_source=GNW





With a boom in biopharmaceuticals anticipated in the next 5 to 7 years, the demand for single-use solutions, such as pumps, bioreactors, mixers, tubing, connectors, consumables, and other instrumentation is expected to increase significantly. The cost and time efficiencies achieved with single-use pumps and other single-use technologies offer an optimistic growth outlook, particularly for the pharmaceutical industry.



The demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is becoming more pronounced and is expected to further accelerate the usage of the single-use solution.In this study, The analyst has identified, analyzed, and evaluated the existing and upcoming trends impacting the global single-use pumps and technologies market. The study offers insights into the growth prospects for single-use pump manufacturers for the next 5 years. It also discusses the product, market, and technology growth opportunities impacting the industry’s future. The regions covered include North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study provides an overview of the growth drivers and restraints concerning single-use pumps and technologies. It also provides the revenue opportunity for the total market and breakdowns by various product segments, industry verticals, and regions. The study also offers a short analysis of the competitive mapping to understand the existing market landscape and opportunities available for OEMs. Additionally, a brief snapshot of the voice-of-the-customer based on interviews conducted has been presented in this research. The intent is to highlight the current pulse of the market towards single-use pumps and technology. Three major growth opportunities are likely to influence single-use manufacturers’ market positions in the future. They are:

• Technology breakthrough in cell and gene therapy manufacturing to boost the adoption of single-use technology

• Standardization of next-generation biologics to stimulate the demand for single-use technology in manufacturing

• Cost-efficiency of the laser-activated single-use micropump to promote the adoption of single-use pumpsFor the study, a specific methodology comprising discussions with the senior management in single-use pump and technology companies, supported by secondary research, has been followed.

