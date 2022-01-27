RED Mountain Resort’s Newest Opportunity Is a Game Changer for Alpine Real Estate

ROSSLAND, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning RED Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia, with a long-standing history as Western Canada’s first alpine resort, is generating huge buzz among winter enthusiasts and the real estate industry with a new property turning ski-in/ski-out ownership on its head. The Crescent, a chairlift-adjacent condominium development created by RED, will launch sales this season with prices starting mid $300K CAN/ under $300K USD.



“Fiercely independent”, RED is one of the largest independently-owned mountain resorts in North America. Property rankings include Top 10 Skiable Acres in North America, 8th Best Place in the World to Visit (New York Times), Most Underrated Ski Resort (Skiing Magazine) and just voted #1 Ski Town in Canada for the second consecutive year (USA Today). With all these accolades under their belt, RED Mountain, with 5 peaks and 3,850 skiable acres, remains an amazingly relaxed, low-key destination with an “undiscovered” feel, with comparable big-mountain resorts seeing upwards of 15x the number of visitors per season. RED successfully maintains its unique community vibe while quietly providing some of the best powder and big-mountain riding in the world.

Recent additions to RED include a design-driven hostel in 2018, a 4-star ski-in/ski-out boutique hotel in 2019, and their 1,000 acre Grey Mountain expansion. In the Covid-era, as most ski destinations took a “wait and see approach”, RED boldly forged ahead, now offering The Crescent at RED, designed for hardcore alpine enthusiasts eager to own a property in a place that feels “all theirs” already.

120 steps to the main chairlift, The Crescent offers 102 studios, one bedrooms and lofts in total, inspired by Scandinavian-style urban living spaces and updated for modern mountain living. Smart spaces transform from day to night for easy, turnkey ownership, with buyer-friendly additions like custom built-ins, keyless entry, and private gear storage. Communal spaces include a fitness room, café/market, and co-work, with shared spaces that encourage Rossland’s famously friendly camaraderie, including a social lounge and a rooftop terrace with barbeques.

With prices starting mid $300s Canadian, it is unique product on the white-hot alpine market. Benchmark condo prices at Whistler logged in at $798,000 in 2021, a high-end purchase price which mirrors the trend in top tier ski destinations throughout the USA. The Crescent is capturing attention as some of the best of its kind alpine property at a price point as rare as the mythical Yeti.

“With our recent terrain expansions, RED is now the 9th largest mountain resort in North America. We have the most interesting and rugged terrain our adventure families love and the pristine groomers for old timers and beginners. Our lift-lines are tame, and our wildlife is wild. We have that famous Kootenay snowfall, the friendliest people on earth, and now we have The Crescent, for locals and for aspiring locals,” comments Howard Katkov, Chairman and CEO of Red Mountain Ventures.

Presented by ACE Project Marketing, information is available at www.thecrescentatred.com. Sales launch Winter 2022 with delivery slated for the Winter 2023 snow season. A Presentation Centre is available for in-person and virtual tours.

ABOUT RED MOUNTAIN:

Fiercely independent RED Mountain, located in Rossland, BC, is a place of powerful contrasts. We’re the oldest resort in Western Canada yet we’re also the home of the most significant terrain expansion in the last decade. We’re proudly Canadian yet located only minutes over the USA border in the snowy Kootenay mountains. Guests love our unpretentious vibes as much as our massive terrain—3,850 acres! — that puts us in the Top 10, size-wise, in North America. Here at RED, we have everything you need and nothing you don’t. You can stay a snowball’s throw from the lift at a clean, modern hostel or kick back at a slope-side condo or in a boutique hotel. We’re bad at math but proud of our numbers: nearly 3,000 ft of vertical drop; 300-inches of snowfall; $10/run in-bounds cat-skiing; and 5, count ‘em 5, skiable peaks. We have famous tree runs, pristine powder, glorious groomers, Ikon Pass access, and the only snowbound taco truck in Canada. We were once under the radar, now we’re the Next Big Thing. www.redresort.com

