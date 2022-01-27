Dr. Blackford Middleton Joins ClosedLoop to Improve Clinical Decisions With AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClosedLoop, healthcare's data science platform, today announced that renowned clinical informatics expert Dr. Blackford Middleton has joined ClosedLoop as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Middleton and ClosedLoop share a mission to improve every healthcare decision with AI-driven insights, and his decades of experience designing, implementing, and evaluating advanced clinical systems will accelerate ClosedLoop's progress towards achieving this goal.

At ClosedLoop, Dr. Middleton will help identify relevant informatics standards, support clinical content development and use, and assist in company strategy, product design, and customer success. His perspective and expertise as a national leader on interoperability, healthcare data, provider - and patient-facing systems will help ClosedLoop address some of the industry's biggest challenges and continue its pursuit of the Quadruple Aim: improving population health, lowering costs, and improving both the patient and provider experience.

"Blackford is deeply passionate about improving healthcare with AI and machine learning at scale, and we are thrilled to have him join the executive team," said Andrew Eye, CEO and founder. "His understanding of the healthcare delivery system is second to none, and his insight will be invaluable on our journey to help everyone achieve better health outcomes."

"ClosedLoop is the leader in predictive AI for healthcare—winning the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge is testament to that," said Dr. Middleton. "I'm thrilled to join a leading-edge company that is enabling informaticians and data scientists to transform healthcare delivery. Just having electronic health records (EHRs) in place nationwide is not enough, it is now time to realize their full potential with AI and effectively utilize all available health data to improve care."

About Blackford Middleton, MD, MPH, MSc

Dr. Middleton is a pioneer in health informatics and an innovator committed to transforming healthcare. Before joining ClosedLoop, he served as Chief Informatics and Innovation Officer at Apervita, which provided a platform and marketplace for the execution and exchange of healthcare data and analytics. Prior to Apervita, he was a Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Informatics and CIO at Vanderbilt University where he implemented a comprehensive organizational and process redesign to foster world-class software development at scale.

Before Vanderbilt, he led the Clinical Informatics R&D group at Mass General Brigham and oversaw the design and implementation of informatics applications and services. During this time, he conducted numerous initiatives, including the CDS Consortium effort to enable shareable, computable biomedical knowledge at scale. He also served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and as a health policy and management lecturer at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Early in his career, he helped create Logican™ and AboutMyHealth™, early commercial EHR and personal health record (PHR) systems respectively. Dr. Middleton began his career with a Fellowship at Stanford University where he received advanced training in AI, expert systems, and decision science.

Dr. Middleton currently serves on the HL7 Advisory Committee, the Mobilizing Computable Biomedical Knowledge Steering Committee, the Editorial Board of the Journal of Learning Health Systems, and a variety of technical expert panels. Previously he has held many health policy and advisory leadership positions, including:

Chair of the board of the Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

Chair of the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA)

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) evidence-based care transformation support (ACTS) Roadmap Working Group,

Chair of the Steering Committee for the Patient-centered Clinical Decision Support Learning Network

National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics (NCVHS)

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop is healthcare's data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop's Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named a KLAS Healthcare AI Top Performer for 2020, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

