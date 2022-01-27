First Cannabis/Hemp Consultant Becomes Certified in the USA

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard or CAPS, is a voluntary certification program, underpinned by leading scientific technology that utilizes third-party verification to validate that cannabis/hemp sites are producing safe, quality products that are quantifiably identified as authentic and consistent.



“We wish to congratulate Kim Stuck as the first CAPS Certified Consultant to meet the rigorous CAPS qualifications, complete the training requirements, and successfully pass the final examination. Kim will be a huge asset when supporting licensed producers seeking to meet the CAPS audit and certification requirements,” states Paul Valder, Chief Technical Officer, at Purity-IQ™.

As Founder of Allay Consulting Kim works closely with businesses in the THC, hemp cannabinoids, or psychedelics industries, to ensure regulatory compliance across all operations. Allay Consulting supports cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, investors, and other stakeholders across the U.S. to develop customized strategies and avoid compliance pitfalls. Drawing from years of practical regulatory experience, Ms. Stuck is well-versed in rulemaking lingo and best practices, from product and food safety GMP and ISO certifications, to Organic and due diligence audits. Comprehensive knowledge of evolving regulations and unwavering attention to detail are central to her consulting business.

"The Allay Consulting team is excited to add the CAPS certification program to our list of standards, as we assist our clients to achieve successful training, implementation, third-party audits and certification status. We are dedicated to helping companies raise the bar on producing the most consistent quality and safest products possible for their customers, and the CAPS standard does just that," comments Kim Stuck, Allay Consulting Founder.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f3e4a6d-e45d-494e-a195-840e4ddfb828

About Purity-IQ™

The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard is wholly owned and operated by Purity-IQ Incorporated. Purity-IQ™ embraces cutting edge molecular diagnostic methods for authentication of ingredients, together with options for certification and consumer facing trust marks. The company's innovative and collaborative approach to R&D in biotechnology ensures results are delivered in an informative and timely manner. The Purity-IQ™ mission is to advance science-based supply chain verification to protect customers from the vulnerabilities of mislabeled or contaminated ingredients and to promote honesty in consumer product labeling.