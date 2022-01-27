ESE to Produce the First In-Person Esports Competition and TV Broadcast for the Regional Finals of Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its media company, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy"), will organize and produce the Ultraliga Teamfight Tactics Arcane (“TFT”) final on January 30, 2022. This will be first Riot Games TFT regional league final carried out as an offline event broadcast on TV.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e1b1fb-1256-45a7-863c-57a996ce431a

The final will be broadcast from Frenzy’s studio, located in Warsaw, Poland. Games will be viewable online and on Polsat Games linear television channel owned by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

The third edition of the tournament is closely linked with the animated series, Arcane, which is based on a collaboration between Riot Games and Netflix.

Ultraliga Teamfight Tactics Arcane league launched on December 13, 2021, which was preceded by a media day at the Frenzy studio. During six qualifying rounds, sixteen of the best Polish players competed for eight slots in the final.

The winner and runner-up of the final tournament will be promoted to the international competition, TFT Superbrawl. The players are expected to be joined by the best competitors from France, Spain, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Nordic countries and countries from the CIS region.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, said: “We are very excited with the return of LAN (Local Area Network, live-in person) events, opening up a new business opportunity. Frenzy has been deeply involved in the Teamfight Tactics scene from its onset. The in-person final tournament is a natural next step in the league’s development and a tribute to players and fans. It strengthens our excellent, synergistic cooperation with Riot Games.”

Jedrzej Steszewski, Director of Operations at ESE, said: “ESE continues to prove that despite the COVID pandemic, it continues to deliver the highest quality of esports events and TV production in a safe and efficient manner. We are thrilled to see live events back, and this is another business vertical that we anticipate increased growth in.”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe. | www.frenzy.pl/en/

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League of Legends has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. | www.riotgames.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the details and timing of the Ultraliga TFT final; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultraliga TFT Final; the expected benefits to ESE and Frenzy resulting from its broadcast of the Ultraliga TFT final; and any future partnerships with Riot Games. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

